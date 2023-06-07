Mattel Released New Barbie Dolls Ahead of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Movie—Shop Them Now 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t heard the constant buzz surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie, you’re probably living under a rock—the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Barbie: The Movie, is set to premiere this month, and people are extremely excited.

There’s definitely an air of nostalgia for all things Barbie right now, and if seeing the influx of Barbie-related paraphernalia (Barbiecore, anyone?) is throwing you back to your youth in the best way possible, I’ve got even more enticing news: Mattel has just released brand new Barbie dolls inspired by this year’s most highly-anticipated movie.

You’ll find Barbie and Ken dolls in outfits that match Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s own in the film up for grabs, plus notable accessories like Barbie’s pink corvette and her decked out dreamhouse. Everything is shoppable on Mattel’s website, alongside retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Whether you want to gift someone young in your life the experience of playing with Barbie, or want to snatch one of the new releases for your own personal collection (hey, who knows what they’ll be worth one day), we’d recommend shopping Mattel’s new Barbie dolls before they inevitably sell out.

Barbie: The Movie Doll, Pink & White Gingham Dress

You’ll likely recognize this particular outfit from the Barbie movie trailer, in which Margot Robbie sports a pink and white gingham dress.

Barbie: The Movie Ken Doll, Matching Beach Set

Grab your own mini Ryan Gosling as Ken in this matching beach set equipped with a super cute surfboard. The doll is also available at Target.

Barbie: The Movie Doll, Gloria

Grab Barbie’s sidekick, Gloria, who will be portrayed by America Ferrera in the upcoming film. We love her pink power suit. The doll is also available at Target.

Barbie: The Movie Pink Corvette

You can’t have a Barbie doll without her matching pink corvette

, which is just like the 1956 Corvette Stingray Barbie drives in Barbie The Movie. It can fit two dolls in the front seat, and has a fully functioning remote control for play.

Barbie: The Movie Pink Dreamhouse

Who can resist Barbie’s pink dreamhouse

; it comes with 4 buildable micro-dolls: 1 Barbie, 1 Ken and 2 fashion mannequins. You can combine it with all MEGA and Barbie buildings toys, and it’s compatible with other name brands.