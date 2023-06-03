All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The time has come for the Florida Panthers and the Las Vegas Golden Knights to face off. If you’re a hockey fan, you’re probably wondering how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live online.

The Florida Panthers won the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Las Vegas Golden Knights won the Western Conference Finals, which brings both teams to the championships. You’re not going to want to miss out on all of the action in the NHL Finals, especially because neither team has ever won the Cup. Here’s how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live online.

Where to watch the Stanley Cup Finals 2023

The Stanley Cup Finals air on TNT, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and ESPN Plus. Read on for how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals 2023 live online.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals 2023 online

All in all, Sling is one of the best ways to watch the Stanley Cup Finals 2023 without cable this year. The streamer currently offers three plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange or both together. Sling Orange costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and provides channels to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2023 online as the games air live, with Sling Blue costs $45 ($22.50 for your first month) while Sling Blue+Orange gives you everything—that’s a whopping 48 channels for $60 per month ($30 for your first month). If you had to choose one, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Stanley Cup Finals online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching NHL games, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch the NHL Finals 2023 online for just over $10 each.

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch Stanley Cup Finals 2023 online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including channels to watch2023 as airs live. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream NHL games throughout the season, along with the women’s NCAA March Madness games airing on ESPN. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately. Hulu also offers no ads + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) for $82.99, and Live TV Only for $68.99 a month.

Stanley Cup Finals games can also be watched on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for a monthly plan or $99.99 per year for a yearly plan, which saves customers about 17 percent or $20 from the monthly rate. ESPN Plus also offers exclusive UFC pay-per-view matches for $70 for existing subscribers. New subscribers can also get a special discounted bundle that includes a one-year membership to ESPN Plus, as well as one pay-per-view match for $89.98.

ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

Stanley Cup Finals 2023 Streaming & TV Schedule

Here’s the schedule for the NHL Finals and where each game will be played. The Stanley Cup Finals are set to start on June 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET, with all games airing on TNT. Time is in Eastern Time (ET) and * denotes that the game will be played if necessary.

Florida Panthers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Las Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Las Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Las Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET

How to get tickets for the Stanley Cup Finals 2023

If you want to experience the Stanley Cup Finals games IRL, here’s how to get tickets so you don’t miss the action.

Stanley Cup Finals Tickets on StubHub

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Stanley Cup Finals” or your favorite team Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Stanley Cup Finals!

Stanley Cup Finals Tickets on Vivid Seats

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Stanley Cup Finals“ Filter by City to find game dates in your area or where your favorite team is playing Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Stanley Cup Finals!

