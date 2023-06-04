The new HBO Sunday content is here. Here’s how to watch The Idol, The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s most anticipated (and controversial) new HBO Show.

The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a pop idol who is influenced by the mysterious self-help guru Tedros (played by Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd) after a breakdown caused her to cancel her tour. The series came under fire after Rolling Stone published an exposé about the toxic working conditions behind the scenes.

The show premiered at Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2023 to a twenty minute applause but received negative reviews. As of writing this, it has a 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. Will it deter people form watching the six-episode series?

If you do want to tune in to the drama, here’s how to watch The Idol.

When does The Idol air?

The Idol airs episodically starting on June 4, 2023 on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and Max. The series has six episodes and here is the schedule for when each comes out.

Episode 1: “Pop Tarts & Rat Tales” — June 4, 2023

Episode 2: “Double Fantasy” — June 11, 2023

Episode 3: “Daybreak” June 18, 2023

Episode 4: June 25, 2023

Episode 5: July 2, 2023

Episode 6: July 9, 2023

How to watch The Idol online

How can one watch The Idol online? The Idol is available to stream on Max. Max offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

How to watch The Idol at home online for free

How can one watch The Idol online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream The Idol at no cost.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans include a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who is in The Idol cast?

Who is in The Idol cast? The Idol features an ensemble cast and stars creator and writer The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Lily-Rose Depp.

Lily-Rose Depp opened up about getting the role and meeting Tesfaye in a W Magazine cover story. “We had met socially, but I didn’t know him,” Depp recalled. “Abel is so warm and friendly, but I was very nervous about the chemistry read because I really wanted the part. Like all my favorite on-screen couples, Jocelyn and Tedros complemented each other in the most dangerous way. They had that push-and-pull connection.”

The show also marked BLACKPINK member Jennie’s first role in a TV show. She told WWD, “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like, breaking a wall for me,” she said. “She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there. She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

Here’s a list of the cast members in The Idol:

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn



Abel Tesfaye as Tedros,



Suzanna Son as Chloe



Troye Sivan as Xander



Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne



Moses Sumney as Izaak



Jane Adams as Nikki Katz



Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist



Eli Roth as a Live Nation representative



Rachel Sennott as Leia



Hari Nef as Talia



Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny



Mike Dean as a music producer



Ramsey as herself

Hank Azaria as Chaim



Melanie Liburd as Jenna