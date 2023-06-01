All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Internet is ablaze with talk of Vanderpump Rules’ latest season—its major scandal, or as everyone is now referring to it as, #Scandoval, caused quite the stir over the past few weeks. Season 10 of the Bravo reality TV show was full of jaw-dropping reveals and moments that left viewers quite literally shouting at their screens. And as luck would have it, the drama-packed season has been followed by a three-part season reunion. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

Dying to catch up on the season reunion so you’re not feeling left out of memes, twitter fights and group chat convos? There are plenty of ways to catch the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion online, even if you don’t have access to Bravo.

Below you’ll find the best options for watching the Vanderpump Rules reunion online for FREE (yes, you read that correctly.) Plus, if you want to catch up on season 10 as a whole, you’ll find all the episodes available at these streaming networks too. Double whammy!

Read on for how to watch the Vanderpump Rules reunion for free.

VANDERPUMP RULES — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images) Bravo / Contributor / Getty Images

Stream Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion on SlingTV

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch Vanderpump Rules for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the trial ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels. Only Sling Blue offers Bravo for the Vanderpump Rules. Both plans are also available under Sling Orange & Blue, which costs $50 per month.

If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch Vanderpump Rules. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Bravo / Contributor / Getty Images Bravo / Contributor / Getty Images

Stream Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion on DirecTV Stream

One quick way to gain access to all of Bravo’s offerings is through DirecTV, which boasts over 75 channels. and starts with a five-day free trial. Once the trial ends, DirecTV costs $64.99 a month for three months, and then $74.99 for each month after.

Stream Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion on FuboTV

Another option for watching Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the entire season 10 season or the reunion. Along with Bravo, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Stream Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion on Hulu+ With Live TV Hulu+ With Live TV is another option to watch the the Vanderpump Rules online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including Bravo to watch the Real housewies, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Stream Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion on Peacock

Peacock launched in July 2020 as a streaming service for NBCUniversal shows such as The Office, This Is Us and the Real Housewives franchise, but you can also catch Vanderpump Rules on it as well. And right now, you can score a major deal on Peacock’s streaming service.

For Peacock’s Summer of Peacock deal, users can subscribe to the service’s ad-supported Premium plan for $19.99 for 12 months with the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK at checkout. Premium Subscription is originally $49.99 a year, so you would be saving more than $30 or 60%! Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Peacock’s Summer of Peacock deal.

Visit Peacock’s Summer of Peacock 2023 deal page Click “Redeem Now” Enter your information and payment method Start watching with Peacock’s Summer of Peacock deal. Tip: Users can also subscribe from Peacock’s main website by clicking “Pick a Plan,” selecting the Premium plan and entering the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK in the “Have a promo code? section at checkout

What’s even better than hosting a viewing party for all your friends to stream the Vanderpump Rules reunion? Snagging merch to wear while you watch all the drama.