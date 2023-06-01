All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It all came down to this. After the exhilarating Playoffs, the NBA Finals are finally here. Here’s how to watch the NBA Finals 2023 so you don’t miss out on the action.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat won as champions in the Eastern Conference while the top-seeded Denver Nuggets won the Western Conference Championship. And…this is the first time in history that the Nuggets made it to the Finals. Who will be the team to take home the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy? The Heat with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, or The Nuggets with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray?

Here’s where to watch the NBA Finals 2023.

Where to watch the NBA Finals 2023

The NBA Finals exclusively air on ABC whereas the NBA Playoffs aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. ABC is available to stream on services like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and ESPN Plus. Read on for how to watch the NBA Finals 2023 live online for free and the services to stream the games.

How to watch NBA Finals 2023 live online for free

Fubo is one of the few ways to watch the NBA Finals 2023 live online for free. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month after the free trial ends. Fubo offers three plans: a Pro plan for $74.99 per month; an Elite plan for $84.99 per month; and a Premier plan for $94.99 per month.

Fubo’s Pro plan includes 155 channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Elite plan includes 215 channels; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Premier plan includes 224 channels; Showtime; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo doesn’t require a contract and can be canceled or restarted at any time.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching the NBA Finals 2023 on Fubo!

How to watch NBA Finals online

How to watch NBA games on ABC Live online

All in all, Sling is one of the best ways to watch the NBA Finals 2023 without cable this year. The streamer currently offers three plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange or both together. Sling Orange costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and provide channels to watch NBA Playoffs 2023 online as the games air live, with Sling Blue costs $45 ($22.50 for your first month) while Sling Blue+Orange gives you everything—that’s a whopping 48 channels for $60 per month ($30 for your first month). If you had to choose one, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the NBA Finals online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching NBA games, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch the NBA Finals 2023 online for just over $10 each.

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch NBA Finals 2023 online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including channels to watch2023 as airs live. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream NBA games throughout the season, along with the women’s NCAA March Madness games airing on ESPN. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately. Hulu also offers no ads + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) for $82.99, and Live TV Only for $68.99 a month.

NBA Finals Schedule

Here’s the NBA Finals Schedule and where each game will be played. Time is in EST (* denotes if games are necessary)

Game 1: Heat at Nuggets, Thurs., June 1, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Heat at Nuggets, Sun., June 4, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Nuggets at Heat, Wed., June 7, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Nuggets at Heat, Fri., June 9, 8:30 p.m.

*Game 5: Heat at Nuggets, Mon., June 12, 8:30 p.m.

*Game 6: Nuggets at Heat, Thurs., June 15, 8:30 p.m.

*Game 7: Heat at Nuggets, Sun., June 18, 8 p.m.

Where to get NBA Finals Tickets

If you want to watch the games in real life and surrounded with dedicated NBA fans, here’s how to get NBA Finals tickets. The games will be held in the Denver Nuggets home arena Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and the Miami Heat home arena Kaseya Center in Miami Florida. NBA Finals Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and on trusted resale sites like StubHub and VividSeats. With VividSeats, you can get $20 off of $200 or more, by using the the code SC2022 at checkout.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “NBA Finals“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the NBA Finals!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for NBA Finals Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2023 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy March Madness!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Denver Nuggets” or “Miami Heat” (depending on which team you’re rooting for!) Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the NBA Finals!