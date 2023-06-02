It’s been almost five years since we caught up with our friendly neighborhood Miles Morales, so if you’re wondering if you need to hang around in the cinemas when it hit on June 2, 2023, or catching up via streaming, the question on everyone’s lips is does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have post-credits scenes?

A year and a half after the events of 2019’s Into The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is now 15 years old. “He’s dealing with much more complex problems, and the complexity, to do that justice, we needed time to tell that story, and we wanted to set up the right pacing for that, so we could have enough time for our lows and our highs in this film,” one of the film’s three directors, Justin Thompson, told Collider. “And without those lows, without those really strong emotional beats, none of the crashing and bashing, none of the spectacular visuals and stuff that we set out to make in this movie would really matter.”

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have post-credit scenes?

Unlike its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does not have any post-credits scenes, so you’re free to leave the movie theater after the final scene (although given the circumstances concerning Hollywood writers, maybe you should pay them the respect they deserve). There’s no secret set-up for the next film, and no more unexpected cameos.

That being said, this second instalment ends on one hell of a cliffhanger and does whet the appetite for the third and final film in the franchise, Beyond the Spider-Verse, which we can expect sometime in 2024. There is, however, a text card at the mid-credits point which sets up the third movie in the series.

“When we conceptualized it, we broke the story for both of these films, but obviously, this came down to the wire, and I think the immediate priority is to get a little bit of a break for folks,” co-director Kemp Powers teased to Collider. “But know that, very much, this is part two of a three-part series that was decided before this was even made, and there will be a third part. That’s pretty much all we can really say.”

In Into the Spider-Verse, the post-credits scene introduced us to another important Spider-Man from the comics and also visits a past, small screen incarnation of Peter Parker. The bonus Spider-Man was Miguel O’Hara, better known to fans of his comics as Spider-Man 2099.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

According to a press release, the story of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is as follows: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.”

Who’s in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast?

Much like the film that came before it, the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is practically bursting with celebrity voiceovers.

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, who takes over as the Spider-Man of his universe after the death of his reality’s Peter Parker.

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman: A version of Gwen Stacy who is the Spider-Woman of her universe and the drummer of a rock band, as well as Miles’ love interest.

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis: Miles’ father and a police officer.

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales: Miles’ mother and a nurse.

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man: An older, disheveled, jaded and brown-haired 39-year-old version of 26-year-old, blonde-haired blue-eyed Peter Parker.

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot: A former scientist from Alchemax-turned-supervillain after an accident.

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman: A pregnant African-American Spider-Woman from an alternate universe who is a member of the Spider-Society and rides a motorcycle.

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India: An Indian version of Spider-Man from an alternate universe.

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk: A Black British, punk rock version of Spider-Man from an alternate universe.

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099: A muscular “ninja vampire” Spider-Man.

Greta Lee as Lyla: Miguel’s AI assistant.

Rachel Dratch as the counselor at Miles’s school.

Jorma Taccone as Vulture: A bird-themed supervillain from a Renaissance-inspired universe.

Shea Whigham as George Stacy: Gwen’s father, a police captain hunting Spider-Woman.

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider: A genetic clone of Peter Parker from an alternate universe and a member of Miguel’s Spider-Society.

Amandla Stenberg as Margo Kess / Spider-Byte: A Spider-Woman from a virtual reality.

