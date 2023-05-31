In following Disney tradition, many people who are going to watch the latest live-action movie by the studio are asking: does The Little Mermaid have an end credits scene?

The 2023 live-action film directed by Rob Marshall stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and more. The new film adds more than 50 minutes compared to the 1989 classic animated film. The movie also features new songs added by Disney Legend Alan Menken (who created the music for the original animated film with the late Howard Ashman) and Tony Award-winning writer Lin Manuel Miranda.

“Revisiting this with Rob Marshall as a director is such a blessing. He’s the best of the best. He knew exactly what he wanted, so that was incredible,” Menken told Variety. “And working with a new collaborator, with Lin-Manuel Miranda as my lyricist, that was so much fun.

With all these additions, does The Little Mermaid still have space for an end-credits scene? Read more to find out.

Does The Little Mermaid have an end-credits scene?

Does The Little Mermaid have an end-credits scene? The Little Mermaid does not have an end-credits scene. The whole movie runs 2 hours and 15 minutes compared to the original where the running time was about 83 minutes. It goes with the tradition of other live-action Disney remakes like Cinderella, Aladdin and The Lion King which do not have end-credit scenes. The only Disney live-action film that has an end-credits scene is Cruella which was a prequel to 101 Dalmations and not necessarily a remake.

What Disney fans can spot differently from the first film is the multiple songs added such as Ariel’s second song “For The First Time.” “Part of Your World” was Ariel’s only song in the animated movie. “I thought, ‘That doesn’t make sense. She’s the lead of this musical,'” Marshall told Variety. “I like songs that you can use as a montage, that take you through a lot of story, so you can combine it all into one big number.”

“I gave Lin a lilting piece of music that’s a variation of what was in the original underscore of the original animated [movie],” Menken noted of the new number.

Prince Eric’s character development is expanded further in the live-action film as well when the male love lead has his own song too called “Wild Unchartered Waters.” “We really get to know him better through that song: we understand that he’s restless. … He’s longing for adventure,” Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric explained. “He’s longing for this girl who’s out there. He’s grateful that she saved him, but this girl also represents something more. It’s about being away from the castle. It’s about looking outwards.”

“Scuttlebutt” is a new song featuring a rap battle between Scuttle (played by Awkwafina) and Sebastian (played by Daveed Diggs) “She’s so befuddled and never gets the words together, so a fun thought was like let’s make it a crazy rap,” Marshall said about the conception of the song. “It was just, ‘Oh my god. That was so delicious,’” Menken recalled. “But then, Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs singing it, it was like, ‘Oh man, this is special.’”

Awkwafina added, “It was so cool to perform a song that he wrote for the character. It’s an honor. It’s like ‘Are you sure even want to do this?” But then I was like, ‘At the end of the day, if it doesn’t work, you don’t have to use it.’”

King Triton was also going to get a solo song called “Impossible Child” which highlights the father-daughter relationship with Ariel. “The emotional journey that he does at the end would have been given away a little bit if the song was placed [where it was], so it makes sense,” said Javier Bardem who plays the patriarch in the film on why it got cut from the movie. The song will be added in a special edition of the film.

Though there was a strong message in the ending that impacted Bailey’s character in comparison to the original. “That ending is really a great version, and it shows her strength and power throughout the film,” Halle Bailey told Deadline. “You’re seeing Ariel transform in front of your eyes, where at the beginning she’s a little bit shy and timid and frustrated because the beautiful things she’s voicing about herself and her future and her wants and needs aren’t being heard. And so, for her to go out of her way to burst through to the world that she doesn’t know, and for her to be brave enough to do so and come out on top the way she did, and fighting for love and friendship and family at the heart of the film is just, it’s so cool to see. So, I definitely say moments like the ending were really impactful to me, and I was happy to see that transformation in Ariel.”

“Kiss The Girl” also made some subtle changes to the song for the new movie. Original songwriter and Disney Legend Alan Menken explained the changes to Vanity Fair. “There are some lyric changes in “Kiss the Girl” because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel].”

Marshall talked about the cultural changes as well in the new movie. “We asked Lin-Manuel [Miranda] to make some slight adjustments to the original lyrics for ‘Kiss the Girl,’ because it’s important to remember that the culture and sensitivities have changed over the last 34 years, and it’s vital that we are respectful to those changes.”