How To Watch The NRL State Of Origin In The US—Aussie Sport’s Greatest Rivalry

If you’re a fiend for rugby league but living in America far removed from all the action, you’ll probably be wondering how to watch the NRL State of Origin 2023 series in the US.

Instituted in 1982, 2023 is the 42nd annual best-of-three games between Queensland’s Maroons and New South Wales’ Blues (affectionately or not, sometimes referred to as the “Cane toads” and “Cockroaches”, respectively) is considered the greatest rivalry in Australian sport and as the pinnacle of rugby league, it’s one of the nation’s premier sporting events.

State of Origin returns to Adelaide Oval—neutral territory—for the second time after the South Australian capital hosted the first match of the 2020 series. Game II is hosted in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium and finally, Game III will play out in Sydney at Accor Stadium. Of the 41 full series played, Queensland has won 23, New South Wales 16, with two series drawn (Queensland retained the Shield on both occasions as the previous year’s winner).

How to watch State of Origin in the US

How can one watch the NRL State of Origin in the US? The State of Origin 2023 series is available to stream for free on Nine’s website, 9Now.com.au, which broadcasts the games live and also has matches on replay should you have missed them (or just want to sleep in because, with the time difference, you’ll be up early). To watch State of Origin in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch the NRL State of Origin in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services and the one we recommend the most of any VPN service we’ve tried. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch NRL State of Origin in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and select the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the State of Origin page on 9Now.com.au Sign in or create an account and watch State of Origin in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch State of Origin in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit State of Origin’s page on 9Now.com.au, Sign in or create an account and watch State of Origin in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch State of Origin in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit State of Origin’s page on 9Now.com, Sign in or create an account and watch State of Origin in the US

When are State of Origin 2023 games?

As mentioned, State of Origin is a best-of-three competition. The following dates and times in the US are for each match, with 9Now.com.au offering replays:

May 31, 2023: 6:05 AM ET / 3:05 AM PT

June 21, 2023: 6:05 AM ET / 3:05 AM PT

July 12, 2023: 6:05 AM ET / 3:05 AM PT

Who’s playing in State of Origin 2023 series?

QLD State of Origin Team 2023

The Queensland Maroons team for Game 1 of the 2023 Ampol State of Origin has been confirmed. Here is the team that will line up against the Blues for Game 1:

Reece Walsh Selwyn Cobbo Valentine Holmes Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Murray Taulagi Cameron Munster Daly Cherry-Evans (captain) Thomas Flegler Ben Hunt Lindsay Collins Tom Gilbert David Fifita Patrick Carrigan Harry Grant Tino Fa’asuamaleaui Reuben Cotter Jai Arrow Tom Deardon Christian Welch

Coach: Billy Slater

NSW State of Origin Team 2023

The New South Wales Blues team for the 2023 Ampol State of Origin has been announced. Here is the team that will line up against the Maroons:

James Tedesco (captain) Brian To’o Tom Trbojevic Latrell Mitchell Josh Addo-Carr Jarome Luai Nathan Cleary Payne Haas Apisai Koroisau Junior Paulo Cameron Murray Liam Martin Isaah Yeo Nicho Hynes Hudson Young Tevita Pangai jnr Tyson Frizell Campbell Graham

Coach: Brad Fittler

