How to Do an Amazon Prime Video Watch Party to Stream With Up to 100 Friends

If you've ever wanted to watch the same movie or TV show episode with a friend thousands of miles away, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video Watch Party

and how to take advantage of the function to have the communal experience of a movie theater right in your own home.

Done are the days of clicking “play” at the same time as a friend or family member. With Amazon Prime Video Watch Party, users can stream the same movie or TV show episode at the same time as dozens of people while live-chatting about the content that you’re watching.

Whether you want to stream with one friend thousands of miles away or want to host a Watch Party with 100 of your closest friends (or strangers), Amazon Prime Video Watch Party is one of the service's best-kept secrets. Read on for how to host an Amazon Prime Video Watch Party.

What is Amazon Prime Video Watch Party?

Amazon Prime Video Watch Party allows users to stream The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys and more TV shows and movies online with your friends and family.

Amazon Prime Video Watch Party is a function with Prime Video to chat about and watch certain titles and content virtually with friends and family. Watch Party allows users to chat and watch movies and TV shows with up to 100 people in the same country as they stream the content online at the same time together.

Users can also watch content available to buy or rent with their friends and family, though each user in the Watch Party must buy or rent the same video.Live content, Freevee and Amazon Prime Video Channels’ content also aren’t available with Amazon Prime Video Watch Party.

Amazon Prime Video Watch Parties can be streamed through the Prime Video App or supported Fire TV devices, as well as desktop web browsers with the exceptions of Microsoft Internet Explorer and Apple Safari.

How to start an Amazon Prime Video Watch Party

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to start an

Find the Amazon Prime Video title you would like to start a Watch Party with Select “Watch Party”on the detail page Enter a user name under “Chat Name” Click “Create Watch Party” to create a Watch Party link Invite Watch Party participants by clicking “Share” or selecting “Copy Link” and sharing it with other attendees

Note: Users can invite up to 100 participants. However, Watch Party attendees must be located in the same country and have access to the same Amazon Prime Video titles included with their membership.

How to join an Amazon Prime Video Watch Party

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to join an

Click the Amazon Prime Video Watch Party link you’ve been sent Create or sign into your Amazon Prime Video account, or buy or rent the content for the Watch Party At the join page, enter your user name under “Chat Name” Click “Join Watch Party”

How much is Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video costs

Does Amazon Prime Video have a free trial?

for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with ansubscription, which costsor(a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe toforor, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Paramount. and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’sThat’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part aboutis that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up forover and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends,

costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you're an Amazon Prime member, Prime Video is included with the membership, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for

Visit Amazon Prime Video
Click "Start your 30-day free trial"
Create or log into your Amazon account
Start watching content on Amazon Prime Video

