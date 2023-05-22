Does [Spoiler] Die in Fast X? A Huge Cliffhanger & The Future Of The Franchise

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Fast X. Fans of the franchise were left on one hell of a cliffhanger with the most important character of the entire series facing near-certain death. So does Dom die in Fast X or do he and his son stage another miraculous escape?

The Fast and Furious franchise—otherwise known as The Fast Saga—started in 2001 with the release of the first movie, The Fast and the Furious. The film was inspired by a 1998 Vibe magazine article titled “Racer X,” which detailed an illegal street racing circuit in New York City. After director Rob Cohen read the article, he presented a script to Universal Studios and the Fast and Furious franchise was born. The first movie followed an undercover cop named Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) who was tasked with discovering the identities of a group of unknown automobile hijackers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel.)

Though originally planned as the trilogy, the Fast and Furious franchise has led to nine movies and one spinoff, with a final tenth in 2023. What started as movies about illegal street racers, The Fast Saga has transitioned into blockbuster action films about heists and spies.

Does Dom die in Fast X?

Does Dom die in Fast X? The ending to the tenth installment of the Fast saga is left ambiguous—whether Dom and his son, Brian, aka “Little B”, survive after plunging into a Portuguese dam as the main antagonist Dante (Jason Momoa) prepares to blow the whole thing up is open to the audience’s interpretation.

It’s worth remembering that Fast X was originally meant to be the grand finale for the cinematic franchise that’s spanned 20 years. But by early 2020, Vin Diesel was already hinting that the finale could be split into two movies, and in 2021 confirmed: “Part of the reason why Fast 10 has to be broken into two different movies [is] because there’s so much ground to cover,” per GamesRadar.

Who else dies in Fast X?

Who else dies in Fast X? There are two other deaths in Fast X that are notable. The first was Diogo, whom we were introduced to in Fast Five and he eventually helps Dom stand up to Dante; which subsequently turns him into an enemy of Dante’s by association. When he picks Elena’s sister, Diogo became the first big Fast X death.

Jakob, played by John Cena, also dies. He’s introduced in F9 as Dom’s secret younger brother and he spends the entirety of X protecting Little B from the vengeful Dante’s men. Jakob eventually makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Dom and Brian and by launching his rocket car into a caravan coming for Dom, he dies.

How many Fast X post-credits scenes are there?

How many Fast X post-credits scenes are there? There is one post-credits scene and it falls during the mid-credits. It brings back a beloved character of the franchise: Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson. In the mid-credits scene, and after that SHOCKING cliffhanger, a group of masked agents begin a raid on an abandoned building.

As one agent enters a theater, he walks toward a television playing Roy Rogers’s “Happy Trails.” Then, a cell phone rings. The agent answers and Dante (Jason Momoa)’s voice is heard on the other end. “Howdy partner. Do you like surprises?” Dante says to the mystery person, adding, “You took the most important thing in my life from me. Dom drove the car, but you? You pulled the trigger and now I’m gonna make you suffer.” The scene then cuts to the end of Fast Five, when Dom crashed his car into Dante’s father’s vehicle.

Originally omitted from the opening minutes, Hobbs now appears on-screen, shooting and killing Hernan Reyes. It explains why Dante is seeking vengeance on Dom. Dante then taunts Dom: “The devil’s coming for you,” Dante says, pausing before sarcastically adding, “Lawman.” To which Dom replies: “Well, I ain’t hard to find you sumbitch.”

Will there be a Fast And Furious 11?

Will there be a Fast and Furious 11? Yes, at CinemaCon 2023 in April, Vin Diesel confirmed a follow-up to Fast X would arrive in 2025.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Diesel told the audience: “Thank you for riding with me for a quarter of a century,” said Diesel, who added, “I like this room better than the Oscars. And you know I really mean that … because all those people who are sitting in the audience in the Oscars, are only there because of you.” He continued: “This is our family,” he said. “The audience is our family. And as we were building toward this achievement, we were attracting directors who each brought their own magic to the saga.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.