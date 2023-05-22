How to Watch FX Movie Channel Online: This Limited-Time Deal Lets You Stream For Cheap

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you love movies as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch FX Movie Channel online to stream blockbuster films like Us, A Quiet Place, 27 Dresses and so many more.

Read on for what else to know about FX Movie Channel and the limited-time deal that lets you stream it for cheap.

How to watch FX Movie Channel online

FX Movie Channel—also known as FXM—is a network with both live and on-demand movies. From May 22 to May 29, 2023, FX Movie Channel is free with Sling TV.

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited toward sports fans and families; Sling Blue, which is suited toward news and entertainment viewers; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both. Sling Orange costs $40 per month; Sling Blue costs $40 per month; and Sling Orange & Blue costs $60 per month. Each plan also offers $10 off your first month.

If users miss Sling TV’s free FX Movie Channel deal, they can still watch FXM with Sling TV’s Hollywood Extra package, which costs $6 per month. From May 30 to June 6, 2023, users can also sign up for Sling TV’s Hollywood Extra package for 50 percent off their first month, which would reduce the price of the add-on to $3. That’s in addition to Sling TV’s $10-off deal for their base plans.

How to sign up for Sling TV

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV and watch FX Movie Channel.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Enter your e-mail and create a password Select your base plan: Sling Orange, Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue Select your optional Add-On Services and Extras Click “Check Out” Enter your information and payment method Start watching Sling TV

What’s on FX Movie Channel?

FX Movie Channel offers around 150 on-demand movies with Sling TV. See below for a list of its most popular on-demand films.

27 Dresses Allen Covenant Date Night Hidden Figures Jojo Rabbit Just Married On the Basis of Sex True Lies Us Antebellum A Quiet Place Broken Arrow Deuce Bigalow Ma White Boy Rick

