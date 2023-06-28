Are Domynique & Clint Together From Married at First Sight? The Big Twist

It was dubbed one of the biggest twists in the show’s history, so if you’re up-to-date on your favorite reality show, you might be wondering if Domynique and Clint are together from Married at First Sight season 16.

The Lifetime TV show was created on July 2014 on FYI. The premise derives from the Danish TV show Gift Ved Første Blik. The first season took place in New York City and New Jersey and showed off three couples, who like the show describes, are married when they first meet each other. The couples then spend time together on their honeymoon and spend eight weeks together living a family lifestyle. After eight weeks, they get to decide whether they want to divorce or stay together on Decision Day. There are several experts on the show that examine the couples’ compatibility with each other. For season 16, experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and DeVon Franklin are reunited in the host city of Nashville after appearing on the show previously and recently added Dr. Pia Holec.

Talking to E! News, Dr. Pepper Schwartz revealed the tedious process of matching the couples. Hundreds of people apply to the show and the experts go to churches, bars, dating apps or anywhere that people to meet to “make the prospective pool as big as people.” There are more steps to the vetting process including a meet-and-greet, several interview sessions and psychological and background checks. The final step is a home visit from Dr. Pepper. “My hope was that we would be able to support these people and help them grow into better versions of themselves by bringing out skills to the process, by matching them through science and maybe this really could work and it could work even beyond helping these people grow and get more information about themselves, but to give them skills. And to augment what we hoped was already thought was a good match according to our scientific tools. And the more we went on, the more I believed in it because I could see people listen and learn and it was fascinating and wonderful. She continued, “It worked out beyond my wildest fantasies.”

Are Domynique and Clint together from Married at First Sight Season 16?

Status: Not Together

Are Domynique and Clint together from Married at First Sight Season 16? The two left their partners that they were supposed to be paired up with. In February 2023, Lifetime released a teaser for the “biggest twist in Married at First Sight history.” The clip announced: “We have Domynique who married Mackinley. And then Clint, [who] married Gina. What we’re about to show you, has never happened in the 16 seasons of the show, until now.” In the clip, Clint and Domynique are smiling as they go for a kiss.

Are Domynique and Mack still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?

Status: Divorced

Are Domynique and Mack still together from Married at First Sight season 16? No, the couple who were originally paired up for the show shockingly divorced midway through the season, citing several issues for their miss match. “Our time was cut short and that really sucked,” he told People in an article published on March 8, 2023. “I can’t say I’m glad I got a divorce or anything because as you see in the show, I did feel let down. It sucks to be portrayed as a loser without his own place, but that’s on me.”

While he admitted Dom was wise beyond her years, he said their nine-year age gap played a part in the incompatibility. “I think you can be 25 and still be mature, but I also think you can be 25 and not ready for marriage,” he said. “I don’t hold Dom’s age against her. Even talking to Pastor Cal, I had things to say as far as when I was 25.” “When I was 25, I was still experiencing all these things and dating and traveling, and I think that’s really what she’s looking to do, or deserves to do. So, I did have sympathy there, as far as her having more experiences,” he continues. “I don’t know if that’s specifically her age or not, but I mean, clearly, it played a part.” He added: “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that’s what she did. I’ve got love for Dom. Dom’s a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Are Clint and Gina still together from Married at First Sight Season 16?

Status: Divorced

Are Clint and Gina still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No, they are divorced. In one teaser clip of the show, the Married at First Sight Instagram account showed a clip of Domynique kissing Clint. We have Domynique who married Mackinley. And then Clint, [who] married Gina,” the video creators shared. “What we’re about to show you, has never happened in the 16 seasons of the show, until now.” On Decision Day, the two decided to go their separate ways.

At first, the two were on board with marrying a stranger. “We clearly don’t have commitment issues,” Gina jokes in an episode, as Clint says of their dinner, “I’m committed to a relationship and it all hinges on how good this lasagna is.” As the stylists hold their breath for the “moment of truth,” they can all breathe a sigh of relief with Clint’s positive review. “This is good. This is solid. It was very, very tasty,” he assures. “Our marriage has been protected.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, which is available to stream on Philo. Philo starts at $25 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Sign up at Philo.com.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.