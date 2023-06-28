Are Nicole & Chris Still Together From Married at First Sight? Spoilers Ahead

If you’re caught up with the latest reality TV dating show, you might be wondering if Nicole and Chris are still together from Married at First Sight season 16.

The Lifetime TV show was created on July 2014 on FYI. The premise derives from the Danish TV show Gift Ved Første Blik. The first season took place in New York City and New Jersey and showed off three couples, who like the show describes, are married when they first meet each other. The couples then spend time together on their honeymoon and spend eight weeks together living a family lifestyle. After eight weeks, they get to decide whether they want to divorce or stay together on Decision Day. There are several experts on the show that examine the couples’ compatibility with each other. For season 16, experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and DeVon Franklin are reunited in the host city of Nashville after appearing on the show previously and recently added Dr. Pia Holec.

Talking to E! News, Dr. Pepper Schwartz revealed the tedious process of making the couples. Hundreds of people apply to the show and the experts go to churches, bars, dating apps or anywhere that people to meet to “make the prospective pool as big as people.” There are more steps to the vetting process including a meet-and-greet, several interview sessions and psychological and background checks. The final step is a home visit from Dr. Pepper. “My hope was that we would be able to support these people and help them grow into better versions of themselves by bringing out skills to the process, by matching them through science and maybe this really could work and it could work even beyond helping these people grow and get more information about themselves, but to give them skills. And to augment what we hoped was already thought was a good match according to our scientific tools. And the more we went on, the more I believed in it because I could see people listen and learn and it was fascinating and wonderful. She continued, “It worked out beyond my wildest fantasies.”

Are Nicole and Chris still together from Married At First Sight?

Are Nicole and Chris still together from Married At First Sight? Yes, they decided to stay married on Decision Day, being the only couple in the season to do so.

Nicole and Chris faced an obstacle in Nicole’s father, Mark, on their “wedding” day—Chris got a grilling on how this total stranger was going to be as a husband. “My biggest concern, of course, as the father is how are you gonna treat my daughter?” Mark asked on an episode of the show. “I’m putting a lot of faith and trust in this process. My concern, of course, is who is this person gonna be? Are you a criminal? Are you a scam artist? Are you, you know, just a bad person?”

Mark explained that the circumstances of their nuptials are unusual. “No father raises his child — who’s close to his child—and says ‘You know what? I think you should grow up and meet some guy that you don’t have any idea about and, basically, you don’t even know his family,” Mark said. “An arranged marriage, you usually know the family. We don’t know anybody. It’s a total leap of faith.” Chris tried to alleviate some of Mark’s concerns by saying “I definitely am ready for something real. I’m a very loyal and committed person,” he said. “I know at the end of the day, we may not agree on everything. I think the important thing is to hear each other out.”

According to the couple’s profile on Lifetime: “Christopher relocated from Chicago to Nashville three years ago for work and with the challenges of COVID, hasn’t had the easiest of times meeting people. Christopher is ready for marriage, excited about the next chapter and hopes the experts can help him find his one true love,” it reads. Meanwhile, “Nicole was a 30-year lifelong resident of New York City and had enough of the toxic energy and even more toxic dating scene, so she picked up and moved to Nashville for a change of pace and perspective. She moved there 4 weeks before a devastating tornado and 6 weeks before the world shut down for a pandemic, so she never really had a chance to enjoy Nashville and the people in her new city. Now she’s ready to focus on dating again and find true love.”

