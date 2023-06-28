By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
If you’re caught up with the reality TV show, you might be wondering who’s still together from Married at First Sight season 16.
The Lifetime TV show was created on July 2014 on FYI. The premise derives from the Danish TV show Gift Ved Første Blik. The first season took place in New York City and New Jersey and showed off three couples, who like the show describes, are married when they first meet each other. The couples then spend time together at their honeymoon and spend eight weeks together living a family lifestyle. After eight weeks, they get to decide whether of not they want to divorce or stay together on Decision Day. There are several experts on the show that examine the couples’ compatibility with each other. For season 16, experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and DeVon Franklin are reunited in the host city Nashville after appearing on the show previously and recently added Dr. Pia Holec.
Talking to E! News, Dr. Pepper Schwartz revealed the tedious process of making the couples. Hundreds of people apply to the show and the experts go to churches, bars, dating apps or anywhere that people meet to “make the prospective pool as big as people.” There’s more steps to the vetting process including a meet-and-greet, several interview sessions and psychological and background checks. The final step is a home visit from Dr. Pepper. “My hope was that we would be able to support these people and help them grow into better versions of themselves by bringing out skills to the process, by matching them through science and maybe this really could work and it could work even beyond helping these people grow and get more information about themselves, but to give them skills. And to augment what we hoped was already thought was a good match according to our scientific tools. And the more we went on, the more I believed in it because I could see people listen and learn and it was fascinating and wonderful. She continued, “It worked out beyond my wildest fantasies.”
Pastor Cal told the site about his views on marriage on the show. “I’ve learned and tell couples now that marriage doesn’t work—people work. And quite often, we want the marriage to work,” he said. “Sometimes we want to blame the marriage and say the marriage is not working, but it’s you. You’re not working. You’re not doing the things that are necessary. You’re not communicating and not being vulnerable. You got to be kind. You got to be honest. And you’re gonna have to put in the time and don’t give up too quickly.”
Since its premiere, the show’s overall success rate of marriages after the show is 20%. So who’s still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? Read more below to find out.
Here’s a list of the five couples that participated in Married at First Sight Season 17 and who are still together.
Status: Divorced.
Are Shaquille and Kirsten still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No. Shaquille revealed his intentions after a cliffhanger finale episode of the show. He told Kirsten: “It’s been very difficult for me as a man, to really just try to step up to be the man that you wanted me to be, that you needed me to be…But honestly, I’m just not settled with us. My decision would be for us to get a divorce.”
When the two met at the altar, Shaq revealed that Kirsten “checked many of the boxes. Especially her presence [and] beauty at first sight.” However, Kirsten wasn’t that much impressed and was “expecting to see a man with a haircut, low beard, not just good looking.” But she did say that he was “well put together.” Throughout the series, Kirsten lightly opens up to her new husband’s appearance. “I find him attractive when he’s like — for example, when we had to get our clothes and move, like him moving boxes, that was attractive,” she explains in episode 14. “It’s the smallest things.”
Despite being sort of cold together, the two share an affinity for their faith.”Religion is important to me and it was a deal breaker for me,” Kirsten told Distractify. “As a child and as an adult I pray daily and attend church. I want my future family to be raised in a Baptist church,” Shaq shares the same sentiment. “I would have been confused with the experts’ matchmaking process, had I been matched with a person who is not religious,” Shaq explained, while Kirsten added, “As a child and as an adult I pray daily and attend church. I want my future family to be raised in a Baptist church.”
During the penultimate episode, Kristen expressed her desire to stay with Shaquille after the show is over. The show ended in a cliffhanger with Shaquille still deciding his decision after the supposed finale.
Status: Still married!
Are Nicole and Chris still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? Maybe so, but they seem friendly online. Though the couples have to have their Instagram private when the show is airing. Nicole appeared to like one of Chris’ profile pictures on Facebook.
“My biggest concern, of course, as the father is how are you gonna treat my daughter?” he asked Nicole’s new husband before adding to his list. “My concern, of course, is who is this person gonna be? Are you a criminal? Are you a scam artist? Are you, you know, just a bad person?”
Nicole also said that it’s important for Chris to “know everything about her” to know if she’s the “right person” for him. “I don’t want something to come out in six or eight months, or anytime after Decision Day and you’re like, ‘Ooh, this changes how I feel about her,'” she adds. “And then we can’t come back from that.”
Chris had some problems with what Nicole was during her teenage years. “I don’t know if I’d be able to marry the woman that Nicole was when she was younger,” he tells the cameras. “Because honestly, that reminds me of a lot of some of my exes when I dealt with and that’s not what I want in my life.”
When Chris met Nicole’s dad, Mark, her dad shared some father-in-law advice with him. “Let me just throw a little cold water on it. First of all, you’re in the honeymoon stage, which you know. And second of all, relationships are not easy, marriage isn’t that easy, Nicole isn’t that easy.”
Mark explained that the circumstances of their nuptials is unusual. “No father raises his child — who’s close to his child—and says ‘You know what? I think you should grow up and meet some guy that you don’t have any idea about and, basically, you don’t even know his family,” Mark said. “An arranged marriage, you usually know the family. We don’t know anybody. It’s a total leap of faith.”
Chris tried to alleviate some of Mark’s concerns by saying “I definitely am ready for something real. I’m a very loyal and committed person,” he said. “I know at the end of the day, we may not agree on everything. I think the important thing is to hear each other out.”
Discussing Decision Day and their apartment leases, the couple got into a light fight about the prospects of their future. “We’ve had an amazing start, and we’re heading into the right direction. But I don’t want to be rushed into making a decision about where to live after Decision Day,” Chris told Nicole. He notes that they’re both in “uncharted territory.” “If we have forever together, what’s the rush to move in right away? I kind of feel like we should rather take our time finding the right place for us. I was thinking we just renew for like 9 months if that’s an option for you. That would give us til next summer. We’d just have sleepovers and stuff.”
Nicole retorts, “If we’re really going to have a life together, it involves us living together,” she says. “So I’m not okay with living separately until we figure something else out. It’s stressful because, especially with your partner you want t to be on the same page, especially with these big, lifelong decisions. If we weren’t on the same page here, that could be a reason for us not to stay together.”
In a May 10, 2023 episode, Nicole revealed her true feelings of wanting to stay with Chris all the way through. “I want to make sure I’m not falling into this happy bubble and just making a decision because everything’s great now. The last thing I would want is to commit to you and then a few months down the line have my feelings change, not because of anything you’re doing, but maybe because I’m just making a decision based on how I feel today. So please know whatever happens on Decision Day, I love you, that will never change, but I need to make sure this is the right decision for me and for us.”
Status: Divorced
Are Domynique and Clint still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? The two left their partner’s that they were supposed to be paired up with. However, in one teaser clip of the show, the Married at First Sight Instagram account showed a clip of Domynique kissing Clint. We have Domynique who married Mackinley. And then Clint, [who] married Gina,” the video creators shared. “What we’re about to show you, has never happened in the 16 seasons of the show, until now.”
The couple ended up divorcing only 12 days after they got married.
Status: Divorced
Are Airris and Jasmine still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No, the couple is divorced.
In an interview with Distractify, Airris opened up about how the show affected his life outside of romance. “Between work, adjusting to marrying a stranger, and constantly being filmed, [it] did become overwhelming at times,” he admitted. “Jasmine and I relied on each other a lot when the filming aspect became too stressful for one of us. There was not a time where I felt that I would walk away during the entire process.”
Jasmine, herself had high hopes for the show. “Eventually, I realize that’s not what they want for themselves and I’m back at square one. With MAFS, I’m hoping the person selected for me has the same needs and wants in marriage and will show up for that commitment.”
Airris and Jasmine had a hurdle of being attracted to each other/ “My wife, you know, she’s a little bit more reserved, but I feel like she’s got a demon side. I’ve gotta kinda pull that demon side out of her. That’s gonna be fun. I’ve never been, like, a sex mentor, but I can show her the ways. I’ll just add that on my résumé.”
“We were existing, we were stagnant and I was just letting it be that,” Jasmine told Dr. Pepper. “I guess I’m gonna have to do a better job at initiating that with us, and trying to get the emotional connection that I need from him. In turn, he might get the emotional connection he needs from me.”
Status: Divorced
Are Clint and Gina still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No, they are divorced.
At first, the two were on board with marrying a stranger. “We clearly don’t have commitment issues,” Gina jokes in an episode, as Clint says of their dinner, “I’m committed to a relationship and it all hinges on how good this lasagna is.” As the stylists hold their breath for the “moment of truth,” they can all breathe a sigh of relief with Clint’s positive review. “This is good. This is solid. It was very, very tasty,” he assures. “Our marriage has been protected.”
Status: Divorced
Are Domynique and McKinley still together from Married at First Sight Season 16? No, in fact they left the experiment in the middle of the show and just 12 days after their wedding.
Mack opened up about their divorce process to People, “Our time was cut short and that really sucked,” he told the magazine. “I can’t say I’m glad I got a divorce or anything, because as you see in the show, I did feel let down. It sucks to be portrayed as a loser without his own place, but that’s on me.”
If they didn’t choose a divorce, Mack adds, “Maybe we wouldn’t have made it, but at least we could have said we stuck it out through the whole process.”
He also added that the age difference definitely impacted the relationship. He was 34 while she was 25. “I think you can be 25 and still be mature, but I also think you can be 25 and not ready for marriage,” he says. “I don’t hold Dom’s age against her. Even talking to Pastor Cal, I had things to say as far as when I was 25.”
“When I was 25, I was still experiencing all these things and dating and traveling, and I think that’s really what she’s looking to do, or deserves to do. So, I did have sympathy there, as far as her having more experiences,” he continues. “I don’t know if that’s specifically her age or not, but I mean, clearly, it played a part.”
He still wishes his ex-wife well though. “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that’s what she did,” he adds. “I’ve got love for Dom. Dom’s a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best.”
Dominique admitted that her mom signed her up for the show and she decided to follow through and trust the process. In the show, she ended up pairing up with Clint in several teasers.
In a huge twist ahead of the reunion episode, a video published by People, Gina and Mack hinted that things got a bit flirty between them after the show ended. “Definitely watching it back, it’s sexy to see a guy go to bat for you if he feels like someone is offending you,” she says in the clip. “So, I was thankful. I actually reached out and said ‘Thanks for having my back.’” From there, other conversations were had over social media. “Originally, I think I fired off a DM, which was a fire emoji — a flame — it was a friendly flame,” Mack said.
Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, which is available to stream on Philo. Philo starts at $25 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Sign up at Philo.com.
