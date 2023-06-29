If you’ve been on BookTok recently, you may be Googling any information there is about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast and who will play Evelyn Hugo, Celia St. James and more characters.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which was published in 2017, is a historical fiction novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who has also written best-selling titles like One True Loves, Daisy Jones & The Six and Malibu Rising, which features a character from The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo follows Evelyn Hugo, a Hollywood actress who, at the age 79 years old, gives her last interview to an unknown journalist named Monique Grant. The book is told between present day and the past, as Evelyn tells the story of the marriages to her seven husbands and who her true love was.

Since it was published, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has sold more than two million copies, with many crediting the success of the #BookTok community on TikTok. “You probably heard about it before me, because what happened to me was I’m sitting at my computer. I get an email from my agent with the New York Times list, and she’s like, ‘Evelyn Hugo just made The New York Times.’ I yelled in my office and my husband comes rushing in … and I’m like, ‘I must be misunderstanding this, right? Can you read this?'” Reid told the Associated Press in 2023. “The book had come out many, many years before and had not hit the list when it first came out. My husband read it and he’s like, ‘Nope, I think this is real. I think you’re understanding this.'”

She continued, “It took us probably two weeks to figure out how it had happened. Everyone kept going, “What led to this bump?” And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then my manager, Brad, he goes, ‘I think it was something called BookTok‘ I was like, ‘What’s that?’ And he started showing me that there were all these young women talking about Evelyn Hugo on TikTok. I felt very seen because I’m very, very proud of that book and to have it take off with readers, especially young women, just felt really good.”

So who’s in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast? Read on for what we know about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast so far and the most popular actors fans want to play Evelyn Hugo and more characters.

Who’s in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast?

Who will play young Evelyn Hugo in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

Who will play young Evelyn Hugo in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo? Young Evelyn Hugo’s actor hasn’t been confirmed. However, the most popular actor to play her is Ana de Armas. In The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, a young Evelyn is a famous Hollywood actress who married seven husbands throughout her life: Ernie Diaz, Don Adler, Max Girard, Mick Riva, Rex North, Harry Cameron and Robert St. James.

Like Evelyn, de Armas is also Cuban. She was born in Havana, Cuba and raised in Santa Cruz del Norte. She moved to Madrid, Spain, to pursue an acting career when she was 18 years old before moving to Los Angeles, California, in 2014. De Armas has also played a Hollywood actress before. She played Marilyn Monroe in 2022’s Blonde, which she was nominated for an Oscar for in the Best Actress category. Blonde was also distributed by Netflix, which is the same distributor for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie. “I do want to play Latina. But I don’t want to put a basket of fruit on my head every single time,” she told Elle in 2022. “So that’s my hope, that I can show that we can do anything if we’re given the time to prepare, and if we’re given just the chance, just the chance. You can do any film—Blonde—you can do anything.” She continued, “The problem is that sometimes you don’t even get to the room with the director to sit down and prove yourself.”

She added of diversity on screen, “It’s definitely changing; it’s getting better. But it’s hard to know now, being in my position, because I know it’s not the same for everybody. And I feel like it’s coming from filmmakers, that diversity has become a must. You have to do the right thing. Thank God.”

Who will play old Evelyn Hugo in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

Who will play old Evelyn Hugo in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo? Old Evelyn Hugo’s actor hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, the most popular actor to play her is Rita Moreno. In The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, old Evelyn is a retired Hollywood actress who, at the age 79 years old, gives the final interview of her life to unknown journalist, Monique Grant.

Like Evelyn, Moreno is also Latina. Moreno is Puerto Rican, while Evelyn is Cuban. Moreno, whose birth name is Rosa Dolores Alverío Marcano, was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico and moved to New York City, New York, in 1936, when she was five years old. Like Evelyn, Moreno also has a long career in Hollywood. Moreno has starred in more than 30 movies and is one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, which is considered to be from 1927 to 1969. Moreno is also one of few performers to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) and the Triple Crown of Acting, with an Oscar, Emmy and Tony. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1961 for her role as Anita in West Side Story. Moreno is also known for starring in movies like Singin’ in the Rain, The King and I, Popi, Carnal Knowledge, The Four Seasons, I Like It Like That and Slums of Bevelry Hills.

Who will play Celia St. James in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

Who will play Celia St. James in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo? While Celia’s actor hasn’t been confirmed, Jessica Chastain revealed in an interview on Watch What Happens Live in January 2023 that she would be open to playing the role. “Jessica, are you aware—we got this a lot—of how many people want you to play Celia St. James in the film adaptation of the novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo? host Andy Cohen asked Chastain, who responded, “I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script.”

In a series of tweets in April 2023, Chastain responded to a TikTok video of her declining to sign a fan’s copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo after a performance of her play A Doll’s House on Broadway. “I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it,” she told the fan in the video. Chastain explained in a series of tweets at the time why she didn’t sign the book. “I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually,” she tweeted. “Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script.” She continued, “I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouse”

In The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Celia St. James is a Hollywood actress and Evelyn Hugo’s rival who (SPOILER) is in a secret relationship with her despite the two being in public relationships with male actors. Celia is revealed to be Evelyn’s one true love despite her seven marriages to men. Like Celia, Chastain, of course, is also an actress. Chastain has starred in more than 40 movies and has been nominated for two Oscars and won once. She won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2022. Like Celia, Chastain also has naturally red hair. “As a child, I didn’t want to be different — I wanted to look the same as everyone else because I didn’t want to be singled out,” she told Refinery29 in 2017. “I was ridiculed for having red hair; for having freckles.” She continued, “Whatever you are ridiculed about that makes you different is what you’ll celebrate in the future. If I wanted to dye my hair, I could, but I realized that’s who I am, and my differences (make me) special.”

Chastain also confirmed to Refinery29 that she will never dye her hair for a role. “The one way to change my physicality is through wigs,” she said. “Wigs are amazing because they not only change your hair color, they can also change your hairline and the texture.” She continued, “When I sit in a makeup chair and the hairstylist puts a wig on me, I feel the character collecting. It’s not for vanity’s sake that I use wigs; I see it as a tool to help transform.”

Who wrote The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book?

Who wrote The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book? The author of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is Taylor Jenkins Reid. As of writing this, Reid has published eight books: 2013’s Forever, Interrupted; 2014’s After I Do; 2015’s Maybe in Another Life; 2016’s One True Loves; 2017’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo; 2019’s Daisy Jones & The Six; 2021’s Malibu Rising; and 2022’s Carrie Soto Is Back.

Along with The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Reid has had several of her books adapted for television and film. Her sixth book, Daisy Jones & The SIx, was adapted into a miniseries on Amazon Prime Video in March 2023. Her fourth book, One True Loves, was adapted into a movie starring Simu Liu and Phillipa Soo in April 2023. Her seventh book, Malibu Rising (which features the character Mick Riva from The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo), is also in production to be a miniseries for Hulu.

In an interview with Marie Claire Australia in September 2022, Reid confirmed that she had yet to cast anyone in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie. “Well, let me say this. Nobody is going to figure out who’s playing Evelyn Hugo, by who I am following on Instagram. And I think they think that they will, but I’m sorry to break it to you,” she said. “I am friends with people. That’s why I follow them. It does not mean I am working with them. People think that they have got the whole cast figured out, but I can tell you that at this point, we have not cast a single person.”

When asked if she felt pressure to cast the correct actor for her characters, Reid told Marie Claire Australia, “You know, I try not to look, because there’s a fervor that I think is well intended, but sometimes is so intense that it gets overwhelming. I start to feel like, ‘Oh, God, if I don’t do what you want me to do, you’re going to be mad at me’.” She continued “So, I try not to look at it, but I look enough so that I’m taking the temperature at any given time. And look, the reason why people are talking is because people care. I am so lucky and that’s what I take from it. There’s really nothing more you can ask of an audience than that.”

Reid also gave an update to The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast in an interview with the Associated Press in March 2023. “There is no news to tell you. I will say that who is going to play Evelyn Hugo and who might play Celia St. James are always in the forefront of my mind. They’re some of the most exciting questions that [producer] Brad [Mendelsohn] and I deal with on a daily basis. But there is no definitive answers. There’s just a short list of women that I am incredibly, incredibly excited about,” she said. “And hopefully we will make that decision soon.”

Who will write The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie?

Who wrote The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie? The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that screenwriter Liz Tigelaar will write the screenplay for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie for Netflix. Tigelaar also was the creator, showrunner and executive producer for Hulu’s 2020 miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, which was adapted from Celeste Ng’s 2017 book of the same title. The producers for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie include Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Taylor Jenkins Reid, who wrote The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book, and Margaret Chernin will executive produce the movie.

Before Netflix acquired the rights to The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, the book was previously in development for a TV series on Freeform with The L Word‘s Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals executive producing.

Who will direct The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie?

Who directed The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie? Deadline confirmed in June 2023 that Leslye Headland is the director for Netflix’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo adaptation. Before The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Headland had directed movies like 2012’s Bachelorette and 2015’s Sleeping With Other People. She’s also directed episodes of shows like SMILF, Russian Doll, Black Monday and Single Drunk Female. She was also an executive producer on Single Drunk Female and Russian Doll.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is available on Amazon .

