If you’re obsessed with all things survival, social strategy and competition, you might want to know how to watch Survivor online for free to see how all of the seasons play out.

The reality TV show stems from the Swedish television series, Expedition Robinson, which premiered in 1997 and was created by Charlie Parsons. However, the American version of Survivor first aired on May 31, 2000. Jeff Probst has hosted every season of Survivor and also serves an executive producer alongside Mark Burnett and Parsons. The rest of the popular franchise includes Australian Survivor, Survivor South Africa and Survivor New Zealand.

The long-standing reality TV series follows tribes of contestants that live on remote islands, compete in challenges and vote each other off of the show. Their ultimate goal is to outwit, outplay and outlast. The last person standing, the winner, walks away with a check for $1,000,000 and the title of “Sole Survivor.” Between living off of the island, forming alliances, breaking alliances, taking part in physical and mental challenges, enduring the climate and withstanding 26 days (previously 39 days) of complete isolation, there’s no shortage of action when watching this reality TV competition show.

So where can fans stream Survivor? Keep reading for how to watch Survivor online for free to see all 44 seasons and find out who wins the current season.

Courtesy of Paramount Plus.

When does Survivor 44 come out?

Survivor 44 airs with a special two-hour premiere on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on the CBS Television Network, Paramount Plus (with the Premium Plan), Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, Sling and the CBS app. The season 44 finale airs on May 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

What is Survivor 44 about?

“Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates,” according to a Paramount Plus press release. “The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.”

How to watch Survivor live online

Survivor is available to watch on Paramount Plus, which offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. If you’d like to watch episodes live, you’ll want to purchase the Premium Plan. The Essential Plan lets you watch episodes the day after they air. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on

for

. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have

or

. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs

or

(which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for

. Amazon Prime Video offers a

that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial,

‘s free trial is

, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about

is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for

over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

In addition to Paramount Plus, you can also watch Survivor in real-time on Hulu+ Live TV, which is Hulu’s live television service. You can watch over 75 channels, including ABC, CNN, MTV and more. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

For even more streaming options, you can find Survivor on Fubo and Sling. FuboTV is a live television streaming service that features over 200 channels and starts at $64.99 per month (which is still cheaper than most cable subscriptions). Sling is a live television streaming service that offers over 50 channels and starts at $40 per month (that’s around half of what competitors like Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV cost).

How to watch Survivor online for free

How can fans watch Survivor online for free? Keep reading for our tips and tricks to stream Survivor at no cost.

The best way to watch Survivor online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial. Along with Survivor, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, carries 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Keep reading to learn how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Survivor online for free with

on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan. Keep reading to learn how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s



Buy Now

Click “Get started” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs



Buy Now

after the trial ends Start watching Survivor for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Sign up for a seven-day free trial for Fubo’s Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Latino Quarterly plan does not offer a free trial. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time.

Courtesy of Paramount Plus.

How does Survivor work?

While Survivor is known for its themed seasons—like Survivor: Winners at War and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains—the franchise decided season 41 would mark the end of themes. Regardless, players must outwit, outplay and outlast each other to win the $1,000,000 check and title of “Sole Survivor.” This requires adapting to the climate and conditions presented to them on the island, creating a social strategy and competing in rigorous challenges.

How many seasons of Survivor are there?

There are currently 43 full seasons of Survivor that you can stream now. The next one, Survivor 44, premieres on March 1 and is available to watch on Paramount Plus.

Survivor: Borneo Survivor: The Australian Outback Survivor: Africa Survivor: Marquesas Survivor: Thailand Survivor: The Amazon Survivor: Pearl Islands Survivor: All-Stars Survivor: Vanuatu Survivor: Palau Survivor: Guatemala Survivor: Panama Survivor: Cook Islands Survivor: Fiji Survivor: China Survivor: Micronesia Survivor: Gabon Survivor: Tocantins Survivor: Samoa Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains Survivor: Nicaragua Survivor: Redemption Island Survivor: South Pacific Survivor: One World Survivor: Philippines Survivor: Caramoan Survivor: Blood vs. Water Survivor: Cagayan Survivor: San Juan del Sur Survivor: Worlds Apart Survivor: Cambodia Survivor: Kaôh Rōng Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X Survivor: Game Changers Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers Survivor: Ghost Island Survivor: David vs. Goliath Survivor: Edge of Extinction Survivor: Island of the Idols Survivor: Winners at War Survivor 41 Survivor 42 Survivor 43 Survivor 44

Where is each season of Survivor filmed?

The show has previously been filmed in locations like China, Micronesia, Panama and more. However, all seasons following season 33 have remained in Fiji.

Survivor: Borneo in Pulau Tiga, Sabah, Malaysia Survivor: The Australian Outback in Herbert River at Goshen Station, Queensland, Australia Survivor: Africa in Shaba National Reserve, Kenya Survivor: Marquesas in Nuku Hiva, Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia Survivor: Thailand in Ko Tarutao, Satun Province, Thailand Survivor: The Amazon in Rio Negro, Amazonas, Brazil Survivor: Pearl Islands in Pearl Islands, Panama Survivor: All-Stars in Pearl Islands, Panama Survivor: Vanuatu in Efate, Shefa, Vanuatu Survivor: Palau in Koror, Palau Survivor: Guatemala in Laguna Yaxhá, Yaxhá-Nakúm-Naranjo National Park, Petén, Guatemala Survivor: Panama in Pearl Islands, Panama Survivor: Cook Islands in Aitutaki, Cook Islands Survivor: Fiji in Macuata, Vanua Levu, Fiji Survivor: China in Zhelin, Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China Survivor: Micronesia in Koror, Palau Survivor: Gabon in Wonga-Wongue Presidential Reserve, Estuaire, Gabon Survivor: Tocantins in Jalapão, Tocantins, Brazil Survivor: Samoa in Upolu, Samoa Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in Upolu, Samoa Survivor: Nicaragua in San Juan del Sur, Rivas, Nicaragua Survivor: Redemption Island in San Juan del Sur, Rivas, Nicaragua Survivor: South Pacific in Upolu, Samoa Survivor: One World in Upolu, Samoa Survivor: Philippines in Caramoan, Camarines Sur, Philippines Survivor: Caramoan in Caramoan, Camarines Sur, Philippines Survivor: Blood vs. Water in Palaui Island, Santa Ana, Cagayan, Philippines Survivor: Cagayan in Palaui Island, Santa Ana, Cagayan, Philippines Survivor: San Juan del Sur in San Juan del Sur, Rivas, Nicaragua Survivor: Worlds Apart in San Juan del Sur, Rivas, Nicaragua Survivor: Cambodia in Koh Rong, Cambodia Survivor: Kaôh Rōng in Koh Rong, Cambodia Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor: Game Changer s in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor: Ghost Island in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor: David vs. Goliath in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor: Edge of Extinction in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor: Island of the Idols in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor: Winners at War in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor 41 in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor 42 in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor 43 in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji Survivor 44 in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

