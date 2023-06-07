Warning: This article contains spoilers for How I Met Your Father. It’s taken a different route from its predecessor How I Met Your Mother, so many viewers are wondering who is the father in How I Met Your Father and it’s a secret cast members are hoping will be a “multi-season mystery”.

Season one ended on a cliffhanger with some surprise cameos from the original show’s beloved cast. Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Jesse (Chris Lowell) finally got together but their relationship was over before the episode ended. He told Sophie he loved her in his sleep, which freaked her out. Sophie heads to a small little bar called MacClaren’s, which is where the gang hung out in nearly every episode of How I Met Your Mother. After ordering a drink from Carl the Bartender (Joe Nieves), she is greeted by the one and only Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), who’s the perfect person to give advice on men who spill their hearts too quickly as Ted told Robin he loved her on their first date.

“Do not waste your time being scared, Sophie,” Robin advised in the season one finale. “Fear can make you run away from things that could be good—great even, things that are supposed to be a part of your story. So, really think about it: What did Jesse do wrong other than say everything you ever wanted a guy to say, just faster than you expected.” Sophie goes back to Jesse but finds up reuniting with his ex, Meredith, and Sophie’s romantic interest, Ian, comes back from abroad.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know and can speculate about going into season two of How I Met Your Father.

Who is the father in How I Met Your Father?

Who is the father in How I Met Your Father? We still don’t know yet for sure, but it’s something fans have been speculating about since the finale aired in March 2022. We’ve previously narrowed it down to four guys: Uber driver Jesse (Chris Lowell), Pemberton’s Pub owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin) or British ex-pat Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Now, fans have fresh theories that it’s been Sid all along.

While Sid marries Hannah (Ashley Reyes) in season two, they work hard at maintaining a cross-country relationship and clash over their future. Sid and Sophie, however, share lots of small but meaningful moments throughout the series, including him supporting her when Sophie was in search of her own father.

Here are all the clues: In the very first episode of the series, Sid and Sophie get their phones mixed up, which would tie in with what Lowell told StyleCaster’s sister site, TVLine: “For me, [the bigger surprise] was this idea that we’ve actually met the father in the pilot,” he said. “That was something that was a departure from the original that I think is so exciting, and also unexpected for fans of the original. I love that it’s a completely different way to experience this, hopefully, multi-season mystery.”

In season 2 episode 14, Sid and Hannah have a fight over whether they should live in NYC or L.A. Hannah says that “plans change” right before Sophie bursts in the door and interrupts them; does this hint that Sophie will be the catalyst for their changing plans?

Not to mention, Sophie and Sid have leaned on each other on several occasions throughout the series, one such example is one from season one, episode six, when they talk about the problems in their respective relationships. Then, at Sid’s wedding to Hannah, Sophie sings, somewhat awkwardly: “When a man loves a woman / He makes love to that woman / But I mean, who wouldn’t want to? / Look at that guy.”

Oh, and the kiss! In season two, episode three, Sophie confesses to having kissed “all” of her friends, so that must include Sid at one point, right? Perhaps the biggest clue that Sid’s the father comes in season two, episode seven, when older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) reveals that her son’s father has always loved Valentine’s Day. In a flashback, Sophie’s current partner Jesse spends the whole episode complaining about the holiday, but Sid talks about how much he loves celebrating it.

The showrunners, however, did hint to Variety that perhaps they don’t even have it fully figured out yet. “We have a very loose plan of the ending. We obviously come from the This Is Us world,” explained Elizabeth Berger. “So we’ve learned over the last almost full six seasons how important it is to have sort of the big moves of your plan mapped up out while still leaving yourself the room and the freedom to pivot or to push a little bit from what you expected. We really are people that have locked into the importance of having a plan, and we definitely have one as we as we go forward.”

In the second season premiere, which aired on January 24, 2023, fans got another shock in the return of more returning original cast members. The beloved-by-all, Neil Patrick Harris, reprised his role as Barney in a cameo. “We’re always so excited at the prospect of having anyone from the original on,” Berger told Entertainment Weekly. “We had an idea on how to use Barney this season that was really exciting to us very early. From there, we very quickly looped in [original HIMYM director] Pam Fryman, who texted him and said, “Do you want to come hang?” Because everyone adores Pam so, so much, she got a very speedy response. We got on a zoom with Neil and pitched him our idea for it and it fell into place very quickly, which was amazing.”

As for whether viewers can expect more surprises, including the return of their favorite How I Met Your Mother characters, this much is clear from Berger. Absolutely. “We truly have discussed plot lines for all of the original characters,” she told EW. “Now it’s just a question of parsing them out and hoping that people are available and want to do it when it’s the right time to ask. But yes, we think it’s so much fun and it makes our world bigger and it satisfies fans on a really deep level, so we love to do it and we have the ideas.”

Will Barney show his face again? “That was really truly just a little tease but we do have some really meaty stuff coming. More is coming. By the time his appearance on our show is over, people will feel really satisfied by what they’ve seen,” Berger added. In the interview with TV Insider, executive producer Isaac Aptaker said Barney “has a really, really major impact on [Sophie’s] life in a very unexpected way.” Berger added, “Obviously these are two very different people and when they get together it’s gonna be really interesting and maybe not take the path that people would exactly expect.”

How I Met Your Father is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.