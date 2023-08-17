LEGO Advent Calendars Are Now Available to Pre-Order—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ & Marvel Versions

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel—are must-haves in your collection.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books, and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

LEGO advent calendars up the ante. LEGOs launched in 1949 as a line of plastic toys that interlock with one another to construct objects, such as vehicles, buildings, and even working robots. The beauty of the LEGOs is that anything assembled can be taken apart again and the pieces can be repurposed for new constructions. LEGO’s flagship product is the Lego, a colored stackable brick. The company is also known for its mini figurines, LEGO-inspired action figures of people, or well-known characters, such as Harry Potter from the Harry Potter franchise, Princess Leia from the Star Wars movies, and Captain America from the Marvel Comics.

Whether you’re a kid or not, LEGO advent calendars are some of the best gifts to give (or receive) for the holidays. Unlike other advent calendars, which often come with cheap, single-use items like a paper ornament, LEGO’s advent calendars come with dozens (sometimes hundreds) of pieces that can be used over and over again—and with each other. Want to see Emperor Palpatine at Hogwarts? That’s very much possible with these LEGO advent calendars.

The five LEGO advent calendars below are available to pre-order right this second on Amazon (they officially release on September 1, 2023). If you’re signed up for a Prime membership, place your order now and expect delivery as fast as September 5 through September 8.

Best LEGO Advent Calendars 2023

Read on for the best LEGO advent calendars of 2023 to order ahead of the holiday season—they include everything from Marvel to Harry Potter.

LEGO.

The force is strong with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are more than 320 LEGO pieces, including mini LEGO figures of characters like Princess Leia, Emperor Palpatine, a Gonk Droid, and more. The calendar also features LEGO Star Wars vehicles such as the Imperial Star Destroyer, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, and an Ewok glider, as well as LEGO mini builds of other Star Wars surprises, including a Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector, and the Emperor’s throne.

The Star Wars LEGO Advent Calendar is currently available to pre-order at Walmart and is coming soon on Amazon.

LEGO.

If there’s one advent calendar you need this holiday season, it’s the LEGO Marvel Studios’ Avengers Advent Calendar . The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 243 LEGO pieces, including mini figures like Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and more. The calendar also comes with mini build models such as a Quinjet, jetpack, the Hydra Train, and other items from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The LEGO Marvel Studios’ Avengers Advent Calendar is available for pre-order on Amazon .

LEGO.

LEGO Hogsmeade, here we come! This LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is a must-have for any Harry Potter or LEGO fan. The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 227 LEGO pieces, including mini LEGO figures of characters like Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and more. The calendar also comes with 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds, such as the Three Broomsticks Inn, the Hog’s Head Inn, Zonko’s Joke Shop, Honeydukes candy store, and more—festive items included!

The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is available to pre-order on Amazon.

LEGO.

Grab your best friends and open the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar together. The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open up as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 231 LEGO pieces, such as mini figurines of LEGO Friends characters, as well as a pets and a snowman. The calendar also includes a train, train station and playground that the mini figurines can play in.

The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar is available to pre-order on Amazon.

LEGO.

The LEGO City Advent Calendar is a classic. Open each of the 24 calendar doors to enter a winter wonderland filled with Mr. Claus, Mrs. Claus, a carol singer, an ice hockey player, an ice sculptor, a snowman, a reindeer, a puppy, and more. The calendar also comes with a foldout playmat so users can really let their imaginations run free while playing with all of these festive pieces.

The LEGO City Advent Calendar is available to pre-order on Amazon.