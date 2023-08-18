The PS5 Is on Sale For a Massive Discount at This Unexpected Place For One More Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When there’s a PS5 sale, we’re there. As one of the rarest video game consoles in history, the PlayStation 5 is continually sold out at almost every store across the internet—except one: Best Buy. Best of all, several consoles are currently on sale for $50 off. But only until the end of August 19, so don’t wait to snag one on discount.

The PlayStation 5, the fifth model of Sony’s PlayStation video game consoles, launched in November 2020 and has since sold more than 13.4 million units, with hundreds of thousands of customers on the waitlist for their own console. In a review in 2022, Toms Guide called the PS5 the “future of console gaming.” Along with 4K gaming, the PS5 includes a lightning-fast SSD and immersive 3D audio, as well as a clean and attractive interface that features serious improvements from his predecessor, the PlayStation 4. The PS5’s signature DualSense controller has also been described as the “most next-gen thing” about the console. The controller comes with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and built-in speaker for a brilliant, immersive gaming experience. According to Toms Guide, the load times are also lightning-fast compared to the PS4, with dozens of seconds shaved off precious gaming time.

“The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before,” Toms Guide wrote.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the PS5 since it came out, look no further than Best Buy’s PS5 sale. Not only is the PS5 in stock at Best Buy, but the retailer also has dozens of PS5 game bundles, with some even on sale for massive discounts.

PS5 Console

If all you’re after is the console itself, look no further than this on sale kit. You’ll experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games, according to Best Buy.

Best Buy

Get more for your money with this Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle. It includes a PlayStation 5 console, dualSense wireless controller, base, HDMI cable, AC power cord and USB cable, plus a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle full game voucher.