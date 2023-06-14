All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Queer content has never been so prevalent and fierce—or streamable. With a wave of new streaming platforms comes an abundance of amazing LGBTQ+ shows to brighten up our television screens. Gone are the days of queer entertainment being relegated to the confines of one gay network. Instead, Hollywood is having a queer renaissance, embracing a diverse range of talent that celebrates LGBTQ+ people and the compelling stories within queer communities.

Now, we get to see queer culture have its moment on almost all major streaming platforms, with shows covering subjects across every letter of the LGBTQ+ spectrum. To celebrate these fabulous offerings, we’ve put together a list of the Top 10 LGBTQ+ shows you ought to stream. Celebrate every part of the LGBTQ universe by streaming these amazingly queer shows—whether that’s in honor of Pride, or year-round.

Image: HBO.

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. Its lead character, Rue, played by Zendaya, is heavily addicted to drugs and is trying to find the road to recovery all while being a teenager and maneuvering through life’s crazy paths. The new girl in town, Jules (Hunter Schafer) began her transition at 13 with the support of her father and as a trans woman herself, Schafer’s portrayal of Jules was aided by a trans consultant on-set.

Euphoria is streaming now on Max.

Image: Courtesy of STARZ.

With season two premiering just in time for the summer of 2022, no show spotlights queer life in the Dirty South quite like P-Valley. Packed with a dynamic cast of characters and led by an original storyline, the series, created by Katori Hall, tells the story of a Mississippi strip club called the Pynk and all the scandalous happenings that surround running an adult nightlife establishment in the deep south. The Pynk is back for another season of business with its original cast, including lead dancer Mercedes (Brandee Evans), Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson), Keyshawn (Shannon Thorton) and, of course, the irreplaceable queer boss Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan).

P-Valley is now streaming on Starz.

Image: Courtesy of Hulu.

Love, Victor is the Hulu TV spinoff of Love, Simon (starring Nick Robinson), celebrated as one of the first major films to spotlight the life of a gay teenager. Love, Victor follows the life of Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) a half-Puerto Rican, half-Colombian-American teenage boy living in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hulu series is an earnest take on a gay coming-of-age drama, tackling crucial issues for LGBTQ+ youth like sexual identity and religion, in a relatable family-friendly package. Highly acclaimed for providing an authentic portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, the third and final season is available to stream on Hulu as of June 15, 2022.

Love, Victor is available to stream on Hulu.

Image: Courtesy of Max.

Now in its third season, this gag-worthy reality competition series is centered on ballroom culture, the perfect education on queer culture. Legndary offers a peek into the cutthroat, high-stakes ballroom competition scene. Season three premiered with host Dashaun Wesley and judges Leiomy Maldonado, Law Roach, Jameela Jamil and Keke Palmer. This high-energy celebration of queerness highlights the talents of legendary ballroom houses (dance families) competing across dance, fashion, and overall swagger for the top score. A crash course in LGBTQ+ culture, Legendary truly brings the Pride to every ball!

Legendary is now streaming on Max.

Image: Courtesy of Everett Collection.

There can be no list of must-watch queer programming without mention of the LGBTQ+ juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race. The drag competition franchise now spans multiple continents including Italy, Spain, Thailand and Australia, just to name a few. Now exclusively streaming on Paramount +, fans can catch season seven of All Stars and beyond. Season seven features a first in “herstory,” with a cast composed entirely of previous Drag Race winners. The show originally premiered in February of 2009 and has been a force in representing queer voices ever since.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars stream Fridays on Paramount +.

Image: Peacock.

NBC’s streaming platform Peacock celebrated Pride 2022 with a major reboot, bringing back Queer as Folk. Remade after twenty years since the start of the U.S. series, this new adaptation is set in New Orleans following the events of a chaotic love triangle bound together by a shared traumatic experience in a local gay club. The original U.S. series sets a high bar, having reshaped queer storytelling, and the same can be expected from this heavy-hitting cast of up-and-coming actors, including stars Fin Argus and Devin Way, joined by Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis.

Queer as Folk is now streaming on Peacock.

Image: Courtesy of OUTtv.

GoGo For the Gold is a refreshing new queer reality series hosted by Hey Qween host Jonny McGovern and GoGo veteran turned Only Fans top-earner Greg McKeon. The duo set out in search of America’s next champion GoGo superstar in this hilarious OUTtv competition show. GoGo For the Gold is a solid queer reality show alternative to Drag Race, following the other stars of the gay club: the GoGo boys. Show co-creators McGovern and McKeon have assembled a diverse cast including a diverse range of body types from traditional masculine hunks to thick ‘n juicy bears, smooth twinks and even femme dancers who serve it up in heels—all of whom compete for a $10k cash prize.

GoGo For the Gold is streaming on AppleTV via OUTtv.

Image: Courtesy of Max.

Pride is the impetus of this Max streaming gem. We’re Here season two follows Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their mission championing queer voices spreading love and understanding across rural towns through drag. Each episode features the drag trio in a different city, as they recruit town locals to participate in pop-up drag shows, encouraging their adopted “drag children” to express their genuine selves in front of their entire community. An emotional look into the everyday struggles of queer Americans living in less than liberal towns, We’re Here showcases that the power of drag goes beyond the paint and powder transformation, relevant to anyone who has ever felt othered.

Catch We’re Here streaming on Max.

New York City-based producer and creative Amira Shaunice highlights Black Queer women with her New York Girls TV Youtube series Phase 6. Phase 6 provides a refreshing take on the stories of often underrepresented queer women of color. The show follows the journey of main character Jessica Williams, a Black Queer woman who experiences the six stages of a breakup while wrestling with family drama, interpersonal relationships and self-love. The well-received Youtube series is currently crowdfunding for season 2 through their Go Fund Me campaign here.

Phase 6 is available now via Youtube streaming through New York Girls TV.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix.

Sex Education is a coming-of-age series focusing on the sexual journeys of a diverse cast of characters including nonbinary, gender nonconforming and asexual teenagers. The Netflix series centers around Otis (Asa Butterfield). As the son of a well-known sex therapist, Otis offers his inherited knowledge on sexual health to help his fellow classmates through various sexual dilemmas. Sex Education is a cheeky Pride-worthy binge for a refreshing take on teenage adolescence across the rainbow.

Sex Education is available to stream now via Netflix.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is a must-watch queer comedy special, offering all the belly laughs with a star-packed line-up. Hosted by iconic queer comedian Billy Eichner, the special includes various comedians belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, all of whom take to the stage to tell their own hilarious stories. The historic celebration features some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends and up-and-coming talent, including Margaret Cho, Tig Notaro, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes. Rosie O’Donnell closes the night, inviting the rest of the performers to join her on stage for a rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” reimagined as “GAYS Just Want to Have Fun.”

Be sure to catch Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration now streaming on Netflix, whether during the month of Pride or beyond.

Courtesy of Netflix

In a sea of straight, cisgender reality dating shows, Netflix offers a fresh perspective with The Ultimatum: Queer Love. The show features five couples; one is focused on marriage while the other isn’t so sure. The show, which dropped on Netflix on May 24, 2023, features all-queer women or nonbinary cast members, something that the show’s creator, Chris Coelen, said he’s looking at ways to incorporate into his other shows, too. “I think we figured out how to do it in. For Married at First Sight, if we had a couple that we felt like was a good match, that’s something we could certainly look at exploring in the future. It’s certainly something that we’re actively looking at in our other shows,” he says.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is streaming now on Netflix.

