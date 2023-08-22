Here’s How to Watch ‘Taskmaster’ in the US to See the BAFTA-Winning Game Show

If you’re an American who loves British comedies, you may want to know how to watch Taskmaster in the US online for free to see the BAFTA-winning series’ newest season.

Taskmaster, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2015, is a comedy game show where a group of five celebrity comedians complete a series of challenges. The show is created by comedian and musician Alex Horne, who also hosts the series with comedian Greg Davies. Along with hosting Taskmaster, Horne serves as the umpire for each challenge, while Davies judges the performances and awards points on how well the contestants do. The concept for Taskmasters was first created by Horne at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2010 before he secured a deal with Davies to adapt it for television. The show won the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2020.

In an interview with Channel 4 in 2020, Horne revealed how the idea for Taskmaster came to him. “Eleven years ago, my wife and I had had a baby, so I didn’t go to Edinburgh Fringe for the first time in years,” he said. “Tim Key won the comedy award and I was sat at home with the baby feeling very jealous, genuinely. So, I set up a show for the following year and I invited 20 comics. I sent them all emails secretly, didn’t tell them who each other was, and said, ‘I’m starting a new competition which you can enter, I’m going to set you a different task every month.’ Mike Wozniak won it and Tim didn’t, so I was happy. And none of the comedians was Greg Davies.”

He also confessed that he didn’t expect the show to be as popular as it is now and run for more than a dozen. “It was on at midnight and only 150 people watched it but it got more word of mouth than it probably merited. It was one of those quirky Edinburgh things. So we did it again the following year, then Avalon said, ‘There’s something in this’, and we started pitching it as a TV show with Greg hosting,” he said. Horne also opened up about how he chose Davies as his co-host. “Well, I would challenge you to name anyone else who could do that job. He had all the elements that role needed, as well as being very funny and good off the cuff. I’d say his physical attributes lend itself to the role, but also the headmasterly qualities,” he said.

So where can Americans stream Taskmaster? Read on for how to watch Taskmaster in the US online for free to see the newest season of the award-winning British comedy.

How to watch Taskmaster in the US

How can one watch Taskmaster in the US? Taskmaster is available to stream on Channel 4’s website, which has both current and past seasons. To watch the show in the US, however, Americans will need a VPN (virtual private network), a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, AtlasVPN, and Pure VPN, all of which offer a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Taskmaster in the US.

Watch Taskmaster in the US with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN also has a current deal where users can subscribe for $6.67 per month with three months free for 12 months. Without any deals, ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month for its monthly plan and $9.99 per month for its six-month plan. Each plan includes a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Taskmaster in the US with ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Taskmaster page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Taskmaster in the US

Watch Taskmaster in the US with AtlasVPN

AtlasVPN—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $11.99 per month for a monthly plan, $4.08 per month for a yearly plan, and $1.83 per month for a three-year plan. AtlasVPN offers more than 1,000 high-speed VPN servers, unlimited devices, 24/7 support, WireGuard protocol and passwordless login. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Taskmaster in the US with AtlasVPN.

Sign up for AtlasVPN and create an account Once finished, click “Go Premium” which will direct you to the downloads page Click “Get Atlas” for the platform of your choice Click “Download Now” Locate the file on your computer and follow the prompts to install AtlasVPN Click “Connect” Once AtlasVPN is set up, change your location to the “United Kingdom” by clicking the server in the right bar Visit the Taskmaster page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Taskmaster in the US

Watch Taskmaster in the US with NordVPN

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $14.99 per month for a monthly plan; $6.99 per month for a one-year plan; and $5.49 per month for a two-year plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Taskmaster in the US with NordVPN.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Taskmaster page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Taskmaster in the US

Watch Taskmaster in the US with PureVPN

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day-money-back guarantee. PureVPN costs $19.95 per month for a monthly plan, $7.49 per month with three months free for a one-year plan, and $4.99 per month with three months free for a two-year plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Taskmaster in the US with PureVPN.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN’s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Taskmaster page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Taskmaster in the US

Who’s in the Taskmaster season 16 cast?

The Taskmaster season 16 cast members include Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma.

Taskmaster season 13 is available to stream on Channel 4 with a VPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.

