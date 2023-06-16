If you love romance and historical dramas, you may want to know how to watch Outlander online for free to not miss a second of Claire and Jamie’s love story.

Outlander, based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series of the same title, premiered on August 9, 2014, on Starz. The show stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a married World War II military nurse from Scotland in 1945, who finds herself transported back in time to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with a Highland Warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan.) Since its premiere more than six years ago, Outlander has been one of Starz’s most successful series, with an average of 5.1 million viewers for it first season. The show even credited by Vulture in 2015 as the reason Starz has surpassed competitor premium cable networks like Showtime.

In an interview with Gold Derby in 2018, Outlander’s creator Ronald D. Moore opened up about the process of adapting Gabaldon’s books for TV. “We always start with the book,” he said. “At the beginning of the process we have assistants and researchers and people in the writers’ room who literally break down the entire book, chapter by chapter and then scene by scene.” He continued, “You put the whole thing up on these big white boards that essential lay out the major plot story. Step one is to break it down into 13 hours. OK, what are the basic chapters of our story? You kind of quickly realize what’s gonna fall out and what’s gonna have to get condensed and moved around in that part of the process.”

Moore explained that this is the step where decides what from the books makes it into the show and what he has to cut. “Once you’ve sort of decided these are the 13 hours then you go deeper into each individual show. And even within that individual show we will always start with the scene breakdown,” he said. “What was in the book in this section of that book? You sort of start realizing that to make an hour of television out of this, what are we gonna condense, what are we gonna move around?” He continued, “Some things that are iconic moments to the fans — whether it’s a line of dialogue or a scene or even just a visual — sometimes doesn’t fit there. But we’ll set it aside and go, we’re gonna figure out a way to work this in later, even if it’s next season or two years from now. So there’s certain things that feels like maybe we’ve forgotten but we never really forget and we’re always looking for ways to work them back into the narrative.”

While he understands fans’ disappointment when certain scenes from the books don’t make it into the show, he promises that the whole Outlander team approaches the process with “respect” and “love” for the novels. “It’s a very subjective process, in all honestly. Every writer and every showrunner would do it slightly differently. We approach the books with a lot respect and a lot of love,” he said.

So how can one stream Outlander? Read on for how to watch Outlander online for free so you don’t miss a second of the new season.

When does Outlander air?

Outlander season 6 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.

How to watch Outlander online

Outlander is available to stream on Starz.com, which costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year. The yearly price saves users about $32 (or 30 percent) from Starz’s monthly rate. Both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video also offer Starz as a channel add-on for $8.99 per month, in addition to the services’ regular prices. Hulu costs $6.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $11.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month, while Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video, as well as other benefits such as free two-day shipping and Prime Music) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. The yearly price saves subscribers around $36 from the monthly rate. The Starz network is also offered with FuboTV, which costs $64.99 per month.

What are Starz’s current deals?

Read on for Starz’s current deals to watch Outlander online.

Starz has a current deal where users can subscribe to the service for $20 for six months. The price, which breaks down to $3.33 cents per month, saves users about $5 per month or $30 in total from Starz’s regular price of $8.99 per month. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Starz’s $20 for six months deal.

Visit Starz.com’s Sign Up Page Enter your information and payment method Start watching Starz

Starz has a current deal with Hulu, where users can subscribe for $2.99 per month for four months. The deal, which ends on March 31, 2022, savers subscribers around $6 per month or $24 in total from Starz’s regular price of $8.99 per month. That’s 66 percent off. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Starz on Hulu’s $2.99 per month deal.

Visit Hulu.com Start a 30-day free trial or log into your account Click your profile in the upper right corner Click “Account” Scroll down to “Manage Add-Ons” Add Starz for $2.99 per month

Starz also has another deal with Amazon Prime Video, where viewers can subscribe to the service for $4.99 per month for three months. The deal, which saves users about $5 (or 63 percent off) from Starz’s regular price of $8.99, ends on March 31, 2022. To take advantage of the deal, however, viewers will need to be Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—which can include seven days of Starz free. After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Starz on Amazon’s $4.99 per month deal.

Starz has a current deal where users can subscribe to the service for $5 per month for three months. The price, which is 63 percent off of Starz’s usual price, saves users about $4 per month or $12 in total from Starz’s regular price of $8.99 per month. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Starz’s $5 per month deal.

Visit Starz.com Click “Claim Special Offer“ Enter your information and payment method Start watching Starz

How to watch Outlander online for free

So how can one watch Outlander online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Outlander at no cost.

Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of Starz’s streaming service, along with its own 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial of Hulu, with the option to add a Starz free trial for seven days. Hulu also offers a live-tv plan, Hulu+ With Live TV, which has access to Hulu’s library of movies and TV shows, along with more than 75 live channels and 50 hours of DVR. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Video also offers a seven-day free trial of Starz along with its own streaming service. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Starz free trial, users will need to be Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—which can include seven days of Starz free. After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

Another way to get Starz free trial is with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial. FuboTV’s free trial offers access to the service’s list of more than 100 channels channels and premium add-ons, including Starz. By signing up for FuboTV’s seven-day free trial, users will automatically receive a Starz free trial for seven days too. FuboTV costs $64.99 per month after the free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your account before it expires to avoid a charge.

While Starz doesn’t currently have a free trial, customers can check if a seven-day free trial is available on Starz.com. After the free trial ends, viewers can subscribe to Starz for $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year (which saves users about $32 compared to the monthly rate.) As for what’s on Starz, the service offers dozens of Starz original TV shows, including Outlander, Power, American Gods, BMF (Black Mafia Family) and others. For those who don’t want to commit to a subscription, be sure to cancel your account before the seven-day free trial ends to avoid being charged.

How many episodes is Outlander season 7?

Outlander season 7 has eight episodes that will air between June 15, 2023 and August 4, 2023. In total, Outlander has 76 episodes.

Who’s in the Outlander cast?

The Outlander cast includes Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as the lead stars Claire Beauchamp Fraser and James “Jamie” MacKenzie Fraser. See below for the full Outlander cast.

Caitríona Balfe as Claire Beauchamp Fraser

Sam Heughan as James “Jamie” MacKenzie Fraser

Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall

Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

William “Buck” MacKenzie

Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Grant O’Rourke as Rupert MacKenzie

Stephen Walters as Angus Mhor

Gary Lewis as Colum MacKenzie

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan a.k.a. Gillian Edgars

Bill Paterson as Edward “Ned” Gowan

Simon Callow as Clarence Marylebone, Duke of Sandringham

Laura Donnelly as Janet “Jenny” Fraser Murray

Douglas Henshall as Taran MacQuarrie

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Stanley Weber as Le Comte St. Germain

Andrew Gower as Prince Charles Edward Stuart

Rosie Day as Mary Hawkins

Dominique Pinon as Master Raymond

Frances de la Tour as Mother Hildegarde

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie

Clive Russell as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie

Sophie Skelton as Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie

David Berry as Lord John Grey

John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray

César Domboy as Claudel “Fergus” Fraser

Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser

Richard Dillane as Captain Raines

Edward Speleers as Stephen Bonnet

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron

Colin McFarlane as Ulysses

Natalie Simpson as Phaedre

Tantoo Cardinal as Adawehi

Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss

Braeden Clarke as Kaheroton

Gregory Dominic Odjig as Satehoronies

Billy Boyd as Gerald Forbes

Carmen Moore as Wahkatiiosta

Tom Jackson as Tehwahsehwkwe

Yan Tual as Father Alexandre Ferigault

Sera-Lys McArthur as Johiehon

Chris Larkin as Richard Brown

Ned Dennehy as Lionel Brown

Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie

Outlander is available to stream on Starz. Here’s how to watch it for free.

