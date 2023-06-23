With how much drama there was over the pay disparity between SJP and her three co-stars on Sex and the City, fans may want to know about the And Just Like That salaries to see how much the cast makes now for the HBO series’ reboot.

And Just Like That—whose full title is And Just Like That…A New Chapter in Sex and the City—is a reboot of HBO’s comedy series, Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show, which was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same title , followed four women in their 30s and 40s—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)—and their sex lives in New York City. The show went on to win four Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001) and release two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

In January 2021, HBO announced that a Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That, was in the works for HBO Max. The reboot sees the return of each of the main cast members—except Cattrall, who confirmed in 2017 that she had retired as Samantha amid her feud with SJP. “Woke 2 a @MailOnline (poop emoji) storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016,” Cattrall tweeted at the time after rumors that she was the reason a third Sex and the City movie was cancelled. In an interview with Piers Morgan at the time, Cattrall also confirmed her feud with SJP and claimed her co-star “could have been nicer” when they worked together on the original Sex and the City series and two movies. “We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”​ She continued, “I don’t know what her problem is. I never have.”

Another reason Cattrall may have chosen not to return was her dissatisfaction over how much she was paid for Sex and the City and the franchise’s two movies. A source told The New York Post in 2017 that some of the Sex and the City crew didn’t think it was fair that Parker was the highest paid when Samantha was the favorite character for most viewers. “There was a disparity between what Sarah got and what the other girls got. Everyone loved Kim’s character, people related to her—and [Kim’s] salary wasn’t showing that,” the insider said. According to Bustle, Cattrall asked to be paid $1 million per episode for Sex and the City season 7. The request was rejected, which may explain why the series ended after season 6. Cattrall also confirmed in an interview on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross in 2004 that money was part of the reason Sex and the City ended. “I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City,” she said at the time. “When they didn’t seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on.”

As for the films, Cattrall also earned less than SJP. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cattrall made made $7 million for the first film and $10 million for the second, which was about half of what SJP made. (Cattrall did, however, make more than co-stars Davis and Nixon). In 2017, Variety also reported that Cattrall initially didn’t sign on for the first film but did so after she was offered a raise.

The pay disparity between SJP, Cattrall, Nixon and Davis on Sex and the City may explain why there were significant changes made to the cast’s And Just Like That salaries and how much the fabulous foursome (minus Cattrall) made for the HBO series’ reboot. So what are the And Just Like That salaries? Read on for how much Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis made per episode for Sex and the City‘s new reboot, And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s And Just Like That Salary

Sex and the City salary: $3.2 million per episode

And Just Like That salary: At least $1 million per episode

Net worth: $150 million

As an executive producer on Sex and the City for seasons 4 through 6, Sarah Jessica Parker made $3.2 million per episode for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the original series, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Given that Sex and the City‘s final season had 20 episodes, SJP’s salary—which includes her pay both as an executive producer and the lead of Sex and the City—would’ve paid her $64 million for season 6 alone, which explains why her net worth is $150 million, according to celebrity net worth. As for the Sex and the City movies, SJP, who was an executive producer on both films, made $15 million for the first movie in 2008 and $20 million for the second movie in 2010, according to Celebrity Net Worth. For And Just Like That, SJP received a pay cut. Variety reported in January 2021 that SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all received the same salary of at least $1 million per episode for the Sex and the City reboot, which paid them at least $10 million for the revival’s 10-episode first season. Unlike Sex and the City—which SJP was the only star to be an executive producer on—both Davis and Nixon are also executive producers on And Just Like That.

Kristin Davis’ And Just Like That Salary

Sex and the City salary: $350,000 per episode

And Just Like That salary: At least $1 million per episode

Net worth: $35 million

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, made $350,000 per episode for seasons 5 and 6 of Sex and the City, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which was the same salary as co-stars Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon. For the Sex and the City movies, however, Davis was paid less than both Cattrall and Parker. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davis made $3 million for the first Sex and the City movie in 2008 and $4 million for the second movie in 2010. (In comparison, SJP made $15 million for the first film, while Cattrall was paid $7 million.) Davis—whose net worth is $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth—received at least $1 million per episode for And Just Like That, which paid her a minimum of $10 million for the Sex and the City reboot’s 10-episode first season. Davis—along with SJP and Cynthia Nixon, who were paid the same salary for And Just Like That—is also an executive producer of the Sex and the City reboot.

Cynthia Nixon’s And Just Like That Salary

Sex and the City salary: ~$350,000 per episode

And Just Like That salary: At least $1 million per episode

Net worth: $25 million

While there aren’t any confirmed reports about what Cynthia Nixon made on Sex and the City as Miranda Hobbes, it’s likely that she was paid $350,00 per episode for seasons 5 and 6, which is the same salary that Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis made for the series’ final two seasons. (Season 6 also won Nixon an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role as Miranda.) According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nixon made $3 million for the first Sex and the City movie in 2008. While her salary for the second film in 2010 hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely that Nixon—who is worth $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth—was paid the same Davis for the movie, which was $4 million. For And Just Like That, Nixon was paid at least $1 million per episode, which made her a minimum of $10 million for the Sex and the City reboot’s first season. (SJP and Davis made the same salary.) SJP, Davis and Nixon are also all executive producers on And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That Salary

Sex and the City Salary: $350,000 per episode

And Just Like That Salary: Unclear

Though it hasn’t been confirmed how much Kim Cattrall made on Sex and the City as Samantha Jones, it’s likely that she was paid $350,00 per episode for seasons 5 and 6, which is the same salary that Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis made for the series’ final two seasons. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Catreall made $7 million for the first Sex and the City movie and $10 million for Sex and the City 2. News broke in May 2023 that Cattrall would reprise her role in the And Just Like That Season 2 finale after not appearing in Season 1 following her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. Variety reported at the time that Cattrall filmed one scene on March 22 in New York City without seeing or speaking to any of her co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene sees Samantha, who moved to London after a fallout with Carrie, have a phone conversation with Carrie.

While Cattrall’s And Just Like That salary hasn’t been confirmed, a source told Page Six at the time of the news that Cattrall was paid a “s—tload of money” for the appearance. “Kim had two stipulations -—one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King,” the insider said.

The source continued, “She will have gotten a s–tload of money. It just shows the power of Kim. They still need her on the show. But even though this may get fans thinking she’ll be back for the next season, she’ll never do that. She was treated poorly. I’m glad she gets to be the hero … I’m sure it took a lot of massaging to make the cameo happen.”

Candace Bushnell, the author behind the Sex and the City book that inspired the series, also told Page Six, “I love Kim, everyone loves Kim. I’m sure she got paid handsomely … Kim is a grown woman and she does things on her own terms. It’s what the fans want.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, showrunner Michael Patrick King responded to reports Cattrall made a lot of money for her And Just Like That cameo. “Let me tell you, I like as much of a surprise in the show as I like as a viewer. And I was like, ‘Hey, if it’s happening, it’s magical. Let’s just keep going.’ My job as a writer is to write it and then to see if it works, and how we present it to the audience. So, I will say that maybe if there was the Olympics of showrunning, I might have won the decathlon over this,” he said.

