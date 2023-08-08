How to Watch Only Murders in The Building For Free—Selena Gomez’s Murder Mystery

If you’re a Selanator, you may want to know how to watch Only Murders in The Building online for free to catch Selena Gomez’s return to TV.

Only Murders in The Building, which premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021, is Gomez’s first regular role in a TV series since the finale of Disney Channel‘s Wizards of Waverly Place in 2012. Though Gomez hasn’t been the lead of a TV show in almost a decade, she has worked in TV between Wizards of Waverly Place and Only Murders in The Building. Along with hosting her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, Gomez has also made appearances on The Voice, Saturday Night Live and Inside Amy Schumer, as well as executive produced Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

During a Television Critics Association press panel, Gomez opened up about how much she’s changed since the last time she was a series regular on a TV show. “I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn’t know exactly what I was doing,” she said. “I was a kid I didn’t know what I was doing, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.”

She continued, “The level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do [Only Murders in The Building.] It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens.”

So how can fans watch Only Murders in The Building online for free? Ahead is how to stream Gomez’s murder mystery at no cost, and when to watch new episodes.

How to watch Only Murders in The Building online free

So how can one watch Only Murders in The Building online for free? Well, ahead are two ways to stream Only Murders in The Building at no cost.

The easiest way to watch Only Murders in The Building online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Only Murders in The Building—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch Only Murders in The Building before committing to a subscription.

Watch Only Murders in the Building with Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Only Murders in The Building online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps. There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Only Murders in The Building online for free.

What is Only Murders in The Building about?

Only Murders in The Building is about three neighbors and strangers, Charles, Oliver and Mabel, who share an obsession with true crime and are forced to work together to investigate a mysterious murder in their Upper West Side apartment building.

Is Only Murders in The Building based on a true story?

Is Only Murders in The Building based on a true story? The answer is no. In an interview with The New York Times, Steve Martin, who created the series, explained that he came up with the idea years ago at a party whose host suggested that he write something for three other guests he described as “older Broadway actors.” “The idea came almost immediately, that they lived in a building and they all were interested in crime. But they didn’t have the energy to go downtown, so they would only do murders in the building,” he said.

The idea for Gomez to play the third character came when John Hoffman, the showrunner of Only Murders in The Building, became a part of the show and realized that the crux of the series wasn’t the age of the actors but the idea of “three lonely people who find a sense of connection.” He recalled asking Martin, “Don’t we want an alien in their world? The thing that we’re not expecting, that doesn’t make sense?” which is how Gomez’s Mabel came about.

When do new episodes of Only Murders in The Building come out?

New episodes of Only Murders in The Building come out on Tuesdays at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu.

How many episodes of Only Murders in The Building are there?

There are 10 episodes in season three of Only Murders in The Building.

Who is in the Only Murders in The Building cast?

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play the three lead roles—Charles, Oliver and Mabel, respectively—in Only Murders in The Building. All three actors are also executive producers in the series. Martin is also a co-creator of the show. For the full Only Murders in The Building cast, see below.

Steve Martin as Charles

Martin Short as Oliver

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Amy Ryan

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.