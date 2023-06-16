Starz Free Trial: How to Get a Free Subscription to Watch Outlander & More

If you’re a part of the Outlander fandom, you may want to know how to watch Starz for free with one of Starz’s free trial offers. Outlander, a historical drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name, premiered in August 2014 and has become one of Starz’s highest-rated series. But Outlander isn’t the only reason to watch Starz.

Since the network launched more than 20 years ago, Starz has created dozens of original TV shows including P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, Blacksails, Power and Vida. As of May 2021, more than 29 million households have subscribed to Starz, and with shows like Outlander, that number continues to grow. Along with its premium cable network, Starz also has its own streaming service, the Starz App, which offers hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji, Bad Boys For Life and original programs like The Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Read on ahead for the current Starz free trial offers, along with other deals the service is offering.

What are Starz’s current deals?

Read on for Starz’s current deals.

For Starz’s 2023 deal, users can subscribe directly to Starz’s streaming service for $5 per month for three months. The deal saves subscribers about 55 percent off (or $3.99 per month/$11.97 in total) from Starz’s regular price of $8.99 per month. While Starz doesn’t currently offer a free trial, users can sign up for Starz free trials with Hulu, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime Video. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video currently offer a 30-day free trial, which each include a seven-day free trial of Starz, whereas FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for both services. Read on for how to sign up for Starz’s 2023 deal.

Visit Starz.com Click “Claim Special Offer” and create an account Enter your information and payment method Start watching with Starz’s 2023 deal.

How much does Starz cost?

Without any deals, Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year, which saves users about $32 compared to the monthly rate. At present, a Starz subscription runs less than other premium streaming services like HBO Max, which begins at $9.99 a month with ads, and Showtime, which runs users $10.99 every month. The streamer also offers promotional deals from time to time, often making it more even more cost-effective than its competition.

How long is Starz’s free trial?

If you’re interested in trying out Starz for free, Starz’s free trial is the best way to do so. While the streamer doesn’t currently have a free trial available, it has offered seven-day free trials in the past. While Starz’s free trial isn’t currently available, viewers can sign up for Starz free trials with Hulu, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime Video. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video currently offer a 30-day free trial, which each include a seven-day free trial of Starz, whereas FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for both services.

How to sign up for Starz’s free trial

Read on for how to sign up for Starz’s free trial on Hulu and FuboTV.

Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of Starz’s streaming service, in addition to its own 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Meanwhile, its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial of Hulu, with the option to add a Starz free trial for seven days.

Hulu also offers a live-tv plan, Hulu+ With Live TV, which has access to Hulu’s library of movies and TV shows, along with more than 75 live channels and 50 hours of DVR. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month)

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Starz in addition to its own streaming service. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Starz free trial, users will need to be Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—which can include seven days of Starz free. After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

Another way to get a Starz free trial is with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial. FuboTV’s free trial offers access to the entire FuboTV list of channels and premium add-ons, which includes Starz. This means that by signing up for FuboTV’s seven-day free trial, users will automatically get a Starz free trial for seven days too. The regular service costs $69.99 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

While Starz doesn’t currently have a free trial, customers can check if a seven-day free trial is available via . After the free trial ends, users can subscribe to Starz for $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year (which saves users about $32 compared to the monthly rate.) As for what’s you can expect to watch on Starz, the service offers dozens of Starz original TV shows, including Outlander, Power, American Gods, BMF (Black Mafia Family) and many more. If you choose not to stick with the service, just be sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial offer is up to avoid being charged.

What’s on Starz?

What’s on Starz? Since it first introduced original programming in 2005, Starz has released dozens of TV show and films, most of which are available on its streaming service. Read on for a list of what’s on Starz.

Outlander

The Girlfriend Experience

Hightown

P-Valley

Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Heels

BMF

Power Book IV: Force

Gaslit

Run the World

Blindspotting

Shining Vale

American Gods

Black Sails

Boss

Counterpart

Crash

Magic City

Power

Spartacus

Sweetbitter

Vida

Ash vs Evil Dead

Blunt Talk

Gravity

Head Case

Hollywood Residential

Now Apocalypse

Survivor’s Remorse

Flesh and Bone

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

The Rook

The Spanish Princess

The White Princess

The Dresser

America to Me

Confronting a Serial Killer

Warriors of Liberty City

Wrong Man

Leavenworth

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

After Spring

Hollywood One on One

Starz Inside

Starz Studios

The Chair

Sign up for Starz’s free trial at Starz.com.

