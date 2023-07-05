AMC Plus Is 50 Percent Off For Prime Day—Sign Up Before the Deal Is Gone

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV. In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that allows users access to hundreds of hours of movies and TV shows, including original programs like Better Call Saul and Kevin Can F*** Himself.

AMC+ also allows users to access content from AMC’s sister networks such as BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as affiliated streaming services like Sundance Now, IFC Unlimited and Shudder, a streaming service dedicated to horror, supernatural and thriller movies. But back to AMC+’s free trial. Read on for what we know about how to watch AMC for free.

Image: Courtesy of AMC.

What are AMC Plus’ current deals?

Read on for AMC Plus’ current deals.

For Prime Day 2023, AMC Plus is on sale for $4.99 per month for two months for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime subscribers. The deal runs from July 5, 2023, to July 12, 2023, and saves users $4.49 (or 50 percent off) from AMC Plus’ original price of $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video is also offering discounts for other streaming services, such as Paramount+ With Showtime, Starz and Hallmark Movies Now, starting at $0.99.

For Prime Day 2023, AMC Plus is on sale for $4.99 per month for two months for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime subscribers. The deal runs from July 5, 2023, to July 12, 2023, and saves users $4.49 (or 50 percent off) from AMC Plus' original price of $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video is also offering discounts for other streaming services, such as Paramount+ With Showtime, Starz and Hallmark Movies Now, starting at $0.99.

Visit AMC Plus’ Amazon Prime Video page Click “Get Started” Create or sign into your Amazon Prime Video or Amazon Prime account Start watching AMC Plus!

See below for othe channels included with Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Day 2023 sale.

How much does AMC+ cost?

Without any deals, AMC+ costs $8.99 per month. The service doesn’t include ads and doesn’t offer any other price tiers.

Does AMC+ have a free trial?

Does AMC+ have a free trial? Yes! Amazon Prime Video offers a seven-day free trial of AMC+, which users can also sign up for on Sling, AppleTV, the Roku Channel and YouTube TV. Not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for AMC Plus’ free trial on Amazon Prime Video.

