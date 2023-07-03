These Real Housewives Salaries Prove Why We’re Down Here & They’re Up There

For more than 15 years, Bravo fans have been fascinated with Real Housewives salaries. From Bethenny Frankel to Lisa Vanderpump to Nene Leakes, the Real Housewives of Bravo’s 10 cities are known to make millions per year for their on-air feuds and memorable one-liners. But that wasn’t always the case.

The Real Housewives franchise started back in 2006 with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. RHODC and RHOD have since been cancelled, but the rest of the Housewives universe seems to still be thriving, especially the newest Housewives city, RHOSLC, which premiered in November 2020.

With more than 15 years on air, it’s understandable why Bravo fans are so curious about Real Housewives’ salaries and who makes the most. While we don’t know the salaries of all the Real Housewives (there have been more than 100!), the paychecks of many fan-favorite reality stars have been revealed over the years. Without further ado, here are all the Real Housewives salaries we could find.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Salaries

Vicki Gunvalson (Season 1 – 13)

Salary: $750,000 per season

Vicki—the OG of the OC—credits herself as the Housewife who started it all. She starred on the RHOC as a main cast member from seasons 1 to 13. She returned as a “friend” for season 14 before she was fired from the franchise altogether. She holds the record for the Housewife who has been on the most seasons next to RHONY‘s Ramona Singer. According to Radar Online, Vicki made $750,000 per season in her final few seasons as a main cast member.

Tamra Judge (Season 1 – 14)

Salary: $900,000 per season

Tamra made her RHOC debut on season 3 in 2007. She went on to star on the show for 12 more seasons before she was fired after season 14. Radar Online reported in 2020 that Tamra was offered $60,000 to film three episodes for season 15 at a rate of $20,000 per episode, which she turned down. The site also reported that Tamra made $900,000 per season at the time of her exit, which is why she rejected the deal. Tamra later denied the numbers on her Instagram, though she didn’t reveal her real salary. “Not true. You need to add another zero to that number,” she wrote.

Shannon Beador (Season 9 – Present)

Salary: $583,338 per season

Shannon joined RHOC in season 9 and is one of the current cast members on the show. After her divorce from husband David Beador in 2019, Shannon’s RHOC salary was revealed to be $584,338 per season, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. (David claimed that Shannon mad $800,000 from the show, while Shannon asserted that she made only $400,000.) The documents also reveal that Shannon made only $31,500 on season 12 of RHOC before her massive raise for season 13. Radar Online also reports that Shannon made $181,390 via endorsements that year, as well as $5,150 from NBC Universal “network sponsored events.”

Kelly Dodd (Season 11 – 15)

Salary: $150,000 per season

Kelly made her RHOC debut in season 11 and is one of the show’s current cast members. It’s unclear what her salary is now, but according to a 2017 report by Radar Online, Kelly made only $150,000 per season that year, which was one of the lowest salaries in cast.

Heather Dubrow (Season 7 – 11, 16)

Salary: $300,000 per season

“Fancy Pants” Heather starred on RHOC from seasons 7 to 11. At the time of her exit, Heather made a $300,000 per season, according to Editor Choice. Her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, however, is worth a $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which explains how the couple can afford their massive home in Orange County.

Meghan King Edmonds (Season 10 – 12)

Salary: $300,000 per season

MKE starred on RHOC for three seasons from season 10 to 12. Despite her short time on the show, Meghan continues to be in the spotlight for her ongoing divorce from MLB player Jim Edmonds. According to Editor Choice, Meghan made $300,000 per season at the time she left the show.

Gina Kirschenheiter (Season 13 – Present)

Salary: $68,450 per season

Gina, who is originally from Long Island, New York, joined RHOC in season 13. While filming her first season, Gina filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter. According to divorce filings obtained by Us Weekly, Gina was paid $63,000 from RHOC‘s production company, Evolution Media, and another $5,450 from NBCUniversal, Bravo’s parent company, for her first season. Per Us Weekly, housewives usually sign on for $60,000 their first season.

The Real Housewives of New York City Salaries

Ramona Singer (Season 1 – Present)

Salary: $500,000 per season

Ramona was one of five women who started RHONY in March 2008. With 12 season as a Housewife, she holds the record for the Housewife who has been on the second most seasons next to RHOC‘s Vicki Gunvalson, who starred as a main cast member on the show for 13 seasons. According to Cheat Sheet, Ramona makes $500,000 per season. In 2019, Radar Online reported that Ramona asked Bravo for more money.

“Ramona Singer headed up the calls to get extra money from Bravo because she didn’t think it was fair that she wasn’t getting airfare and hotels covered because she lived in New York City,” a source said at the time. “Naturally, Bravo refused and [was] very not surprised by the request coming from Ramona. She thinks she’s a brilliant businesswoman but internally she is known for being greedy.”

Luann de Lesseps (Season 1 – 5, 7 – Present)

Salary: $20,000 per scene

Next to Ramona, Countess Luann has been on the second most seasons or RHONY. She made her Bravo debut in season 1 and starred on the show until season 5. She was made a “friend” in season 6 before she returned as a main cast member in season 7. According to Page Six, Luann has a different setup than other Housewives where she’s paid $20,000 per scene that she’s in.

“They actually can make more money on [this] rate,” a source said in 2015. “They don’t have to work six days a week, and they don’t have to go to events or go on vacations” that are filmed with the rest of the cast. Most of the stars have various side projects.”

Jill Zarin (Season 1 – 4)

Salary: $200,000 per season

Jill was one of the OG Housewives when RHONY premiered in 2008. A fan favorite at the time of the premiere, public opinion around Jill changed after her feud with Bethenny Frankel in season 3. She was fired from the show after season 4. According to Editor Choice, Jill made $200,000 per season at the time of her exit.

Bethenny Frankel (Season 1 – 3, 7 -11)

Salary: $1 million per season

Mention it all! Bethenny is by far one of the most successful alums from the Real Housewives franchise. In a 2018 interview with CNBC, Bethenny revealed that she made a small $7,250 to film season 1 of RHONY in 2008. “I’m a good negotiator,” she said. “In the first season of Housewives, I made $7,250 for the entire season, but was the only person to put in my contract [that] anything I ever do, I own. And that ended up being a pretty good thing when it came to Skinnygirl.”

Thanks to the success of Skinnygirl, Bethenny’s net worth is $70 million. After eight seasons on and off, Bethenny quit RHONY in 2019 after season 11. According to Page Six, Bethenny made $1 million per season at the time she quit. According to Celebrity Net Worth, that equaled to $40,000 per episode.

Kelly Bensimon (Season 2 – 4)

Salary: $30,000 per episode

Kelly was on RHONY for three seasons from seasons 2 to 4. While she wasn’t cast member for long, she will always be remembered in the Housewives fandom for season 3’s iconic “Scary Island” episode. According to Editor Choice, Kelly made $30,000 per episode before she was fired after season 4. A source told Page Six in 2019 that Kelly regrets her appearance on the reality show. “She feels she was mentally abused. People told her not to do it,” the insider said. “[Appearing on it] affected her making a living and she lost a big portion of her life and opportunity to make money.”

On an episode of the podcast “Out in the Wild” in 2019, Kelly claimed that she was fired because Housewives creator Andy Cohen doesn’t like her. “Andy doesn’t really like me that much — ’cause I’m like the real deal. Maybe he doesn’t like me because I was in Playboy — maybe he doesn’t like me because I got the cover of Shape,” she said.

Sonja Morgan (Season 3 – Present)

Salary: $20,000 per scene

After starring on RHONY for more than a decade, Sonja feels like an OG New York Housewife. She made her debut in season 3 as the cast’s sex-loving friend. According to a 2015 report by Page Six, Sonja has the same deal as Luann, which pays her $20,000 per scene. A source told Page Six at the time that Sonja and Luann are only make appearances “if they are necessary and it works in the context of their scene” given their unique contracts.

Aviva Drescher (Season 5 – 6)

Salary: $100,000 per season

Aviva starred for two RHONY seasons from season 5 to 6, but she will forever be remembered as the Housewife who threw her prosthetic leg at a dinner party. “The only thing fake or artificial about me is this!” she said before she tossed her leg into the center of the room. According to Editor Choice, she made $100,000 per season at the time she left the show.

Dorinda Medley (Season 7 – 12)

Salary: $250,000 per season

Dorinda always makes it nice. She made her RHONY debut in season 7 and starred on the show until season 12 in 2020. According to The Sun, Dorinda was fired because she broke the fourth wall in an argument about Tinsley Mortimer. “Bravo hates nothing more than when cast members break the fourth wall,” the insider said. “The second Dorinda did that, she basically put in her resignation! “Producers hate when they bring the show into the plot. Sure, Dorinda isn’t the nicest drunk (referring to rumors she was fired for being a mean drunk), but she tells it like it is.” As for how much sh made at the time she was fired, Editor Choice reported that Dorinda was paid $250,000 per season.

Tinsley Mortimer (Season 9 – 12)

Salary: $300,000 per season

Tinsley was a New York “It” girl in the 2000s, so when she joined the cast of RHONY in season 9, viewers were all in. She left midseason in season 12 in 2020 after she moved to Chicago following her engagement to Koupon King Scott Kluth. According to Editor Choice, Tinsley made $300,000 per season at the time she left the show.

Leah McSweeney (Season 12 – Present)

Salary: $60,000 per season

Leah is one of RHONY‘s newer Housewives. She made her debut in 2020 on season 12. According to TMZ, she was paid $3,000 per episode for her first season on the show, which equaled to around $60,000 for the whole season. The site reported that Leah, who was season 12’s breakout star, held out on resigning her contract for season 13 to receive a pay raise reflective of her popularity. It’s unclear what her current salary is.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Salaries

Nene Leakes (Season 1 – 7, 10 – 12)

Salary: $2.85 million

Bloop! Nene was the breakout star of RHOA when the franchise premiered in 2008. She starred as a main cast member for seven seasons until she left for other opportunities. (She was a main cast member in Ryan Murphy’s The New Normal in 2012.) Nene returned in season 10 and left after season 12. In interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Nene claimed that she left the show due to Bravo’s salary offer for season 13. “I left the show,” she said. “I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer.”

As for how much she made, Nene has highest salary of any Housewife due to RHOA‘s massive ratings compared to other cities. (It’s one of the few Housewives shows to have more than 4 million weekly viewers.) According to Radar Online, Nene made $2.85 million per season at the time she left the show.

Kim Zolciack (Season 1 – 5)

Salary: $1.8 million per season

Kim (a.k.a. “Wig”) was one of RHOA‘s original cast members when the show premiered in 2008. Of more than 10 seasons, Kim is also the only white Housewife to ever be on RHOA. She left the show in 2012 after season 5. She went on to star in her own Bravo series, Don’t Be Tardy, which followed her marriage with NFL player Kroy Biermann and their family. According to Tuko, Kim made $600,000 per season at the time she left RHOA. However, as the main star of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim makes a lot more. Radar Online reported in 2019 that Kim is paid $125,000 per episode or $1.8 million per season.

Kandi Burruss (Season 2 – Present)

Salary: $2.3 million per season

After Nene left, Kandi was the longest-running Housewife on RHOA. She joined in season 2 and has been a mainstay of the franchise ever since. According to a 2019 report by Radar Online, Kandi has a salary of $2.3 million per episode. Kandi, who has a net worth of $30 million, also makes money from her Old Lady Gang restaurants in Atlanta, as well as the checks from the Grammy-winning songs she’s written such as TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Though Kandi’s salary is more than $500,000 less than Nene’s, cast member Kenya Moore claims that Kandi actually made more than Nene for season 12 because Housewives are paid per episode. Given that Nene wasn’t in the season’s first few episodes, Kandi made more for season 12 overall. “Kandi makes the most money, OK? So, if I was coming for anybody’s purse and bag it would be Kandi’s,” Kenya said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2019.

Phaedra Parks (Season 3 – 9)

Salary: $1.3 million per season

No one can shade like Phaedra. Attorney Parks joined RHOA in season 3 and was a cast member until season 9. She was fired after the four-part season 9 reunion when it’s revealed that she made up a rumor that Kandi Burruss wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams. According to Editor Choice, Phaedra made $1.3 million at the time she left the show.

Cynthia Bailey (Season 3 – 13)

Salary: $1.8 million per season

Cynthia is a top model and one of RHOA’s veteran Housewives. She joined in season 3 and has been a main cast member ever since. Cynthia is also one of the few Housewies who’s been married twice on the show. Her first wedding to Peter Thomas aired in season 3, while her wedding to Mike Hill was a storyline in season 13. According to Radar Online, Cynthia is paid $1.8 million per season.

Porsha Williams (Season 5 – 6, 8 – 13)

Salary: $1.3 million per season

Porsha has had quite the journey on RHOA. She joined in season 5 as the wife of NFL player Kordell Stewart. The two divorced in season 6. Porsha went on to welcome her first child, a baby daughter named Pilar Jhena (PJ), with ex Dennis McKinley in 2019. According to Radar Online, Porsha was paid $1.3 million per season for season 12, which is a $500,000 raise from the previous season.

Kenya Moore (Season 5 – 10, 12 – Present)

Salary: $500,000 per season

Whether you love her or hate her, Kenya is one of the most iconic Housewives villains of all time. She joined in season 5 and made a splash with her feuds with Phaedra and Porsha. She left after season 10 following her secret wedding to ex Marc Daly. At the time, Kenya was paid $1.5 million per season, according to Radar Online. Kenya was rehired for season 12 but received a massive pay cut of $1 million. Per Radar Online, her current salary is $500,000 per season.

Eva Marcille (Season 10 – 11)

Salary: $275,000 per season

Eva is a two-and-done Housewife. She joined the show in season 9 as a “friend” before she was hired as an official Housewife in season 10 for $250,000 per season. Eva, who was the season 3 winner of America’s Next Top Model and welcomed two babies on RHOA, came back for season 12 before she was fired. She was paid $275,000 for her last season, according to Radar Online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Salaries

Teresa Giudice (Season 1 – Present)

Salary: $1.116 million per season

RHONJ wouldn’t be anything without Teresa. She joined the show in season 1 and 2009 and is the last-standing OG from the first season. In March 2014, Teresa pled guilty to 41 counts of fraud. She started her 15-month prison sentence in January 2015 and was released early in December 2015. While she was in prison, RHONJ paused filming. The show returned in season 7 with the premiere showing Teresa’s welcome home after prison. According to a 2019 report by Radar Online, Teresa is paid $1.116 million per season (or $62,000 per episode) as a RHONJ cast member.

Jacqueline Laurita (Season 1 – 5, 7)

Salary: $400,000 per season

Jacqueline was one of five OGs when RHONJ premiered in 2009. She took a “friend” role in season 6 before she returned as a main cast member in season 7. She left after season 7 as her family moved to Las Vegas. According to Editor Choice, Jacqueline made $400,000 per season at the time she left RHONJ.

Melissa Gorga (Season 3 – Present)

Salary: $750,000 per season

Melissa—the wife of Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law—joined in season 3. The next few seasons saw Teresa and Melissa feud over whether they actually were good sisters in law to each other. According to a 2015 report by Radar Online, Melissa makes $750,000 per season, the same salary Teresa had when she went to jail. “Her new salary now matches Teresa’s old one. Melissa has always been highly paid but now she’s getting the same amount of money that Teresa used to get,” a source told the site.

Dolores Catania (Season 7 – Present)

Salary: $60,000 per episode

Dolores, a childhood friend of Teresa from Paterson, New Jersey, joined the show in season 7. Since then, fans have been fascinated with her relationship with her ex-husband, Frank Catania. According to All About the Tea, Dolores was paid $30,000 for her first season. She’s since received a raise to $60,000 per episode, according to Wealthy Genius.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Salaries

Kyle Richards (Season 1 – Present)

Salary: $500,000 per season

Kyle is the last-standing on RHOBH. She made her Bravo debut in season 1 in 2010. Since then, fans have seen her feud with her sister, Kim Richards, and her former best friend, Lisa Vanderpump. According to a 2014 report by Radar Online (a fixture on RHOBH—the site was the reason Kyle fell out with Vanderpump), Kyle makes $500,000 per season. In an Instagram post in 2019, Kyle’s RHOBH costar Camille Grammer claimed that Kyle was paid $134,000 in season 1, while all other OGs were paid $36,000. Camille claimed that there was no favored nations at the time. Her net worth is estimated at $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth and her house she has with now separated husband Mauricio Umansky is worth $8 million.

Lisa Vanderpump (Season 1 – 9)

Salary: $500,000 per season

LVP became a household name (at least to Housewives fans) in 2010 when she made her debut as one of Beverly Hills’ Housewives. She left the show in season 9 following her fallout with Kyle and other Housewives. After season 3 of RHOBH, Lisa launched her own Bravo spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, which became a massive success for the network. According to a 2014 report by Radar Online, Lisa made $500,000 per season as a cast member on RHOBH. She also makes a cool $1 million per season for Vanderpump Rules: $500,000 as a cast member and another $500,000 as an executive producer on the show.

Camille Grammer (Season 1 – 2)

Salary: $100,000 per season

Camille—the ex-wife of Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer—was the villain of RHOBH season 1 for her feud with Kyle Richards. She left after season 2 and had a “friend” role in season 3. Camille went on to return as a “friend” in later seasons of the show but was never rehired as a main Housewife. According to Editor Choice, Camille made $100,000 per season for her first two seasons as a Housewife.

Adrienne Maloof (Season 1 – 3)

Salary: $200,000 per season

Adrienne was the glue for the Beverly Hills Housewives in season 1, as she was the mutual link between all the women. She starred on the show for 3 seasons until she was fired during the season 3 RHOBH reunion. At the reunion, Andy Cohen announced that Adrienne would not return to show after she failed to show up at the reunion. Adrienne’s firing also came after she made Bravo remove scenes where Brandi Glanville claimed that Adrienne’s children were born via surrogate. Adrienne went on to confirm the surrogate story in an interview with People, which didn’t seem to bode well with Bravo. As for what she made, Adrienne made $200,000 per season, according to Editor Choice, which is nothing compared to her reported $350 million net worth. Adrienne is the heir of Maloof Companies, which owns music, TV and movie production companies, basketball teams and hotels.

Taylor Armstrong (Season 1 – 3)

Salary: $175,000 per season

Taylor has one one of the most sad arcs in the Real Housewives franchise. She was one of the OG Beverly Hills Housewives when the show premiered in 2010. She left in season 3 after the suicide of her husband, Russell Armstrong, who she accused of domestic violence. According to Editor Choice, Taylor made $175,000 per season at the time of her exit.

Kim Richards (Season 1 – 5)

Salary: $450,000 per season

Kim is the eldest sister of Kyle and a former child star known for movies like Escape to Witch Mountain and Nanny and the Professor. She was an OG when RHOBH premiered in 2010 and remained as a cast member until season 5. Throughout her five seasons on the show, viewers followed Kim’s sobriety journey from when Kyle exposed her as an alcoholic in the season 1 finale to when she went to rehab. According to Radar Online, Kim made $450,000 per season ($50,000 less than Kyle) before she left RHOBH.

Brandi Glanville (Season 3 – 5)

Salary: $136,000 per season

Brandi was a firecracker from her first episode of RHOBH. She made her Bravo debut as a “friend” in season 2 before she became a main cast member in season 3. She starred on the show for three seasons before she was fired after season 5. Brandi returned to RHOBH in season 10 where she accused cast member Denise Richards of cheating on her husband with her. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, Brandi revealed she made $16,000 for her whole season as a “friend” in season 2. That number was bumped to $136,000 per season when she became a Housewife. “I was making more money. And it would have bumped up to a lot more money if I came back this year,” she said at the time.

Yolanda Hadid (Season 3 – 6)

Salary: $500,000 per season

Yolanda—the mom of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid—joined RHOBH in season 3. She left the show after season 6 following claims that her Lyme disease was actually Munchausen syndrome. Her early seasons saw the rise of Gigi and Bella from teenagers to top models. According to a 2014 report by Radar Online, Yolanda made $500,000 per season at the time she left the show.

Lisa Rinna (Season 5 – Present)

Salary: $450,000 per season

Lisa Rinna was a bonafide soap star when she joined RHOBH in season 5. (She was best known for her role as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Melrose Place.) Lisa is also RHOBH‘s resident pot stirrer, as many storylines (Puppy Gate, Denise vs. Brandi, Munchausen Gate) have originated from her wanting to hold her cast mates accountable. According to a 2014 report by Radar Online, Lisa was paid $450,000 per season when she joined the show, which was only $50,000 less than OGs like Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. It’s unclear what Rinna makes now.

Eileen Davidson (Season 5 – 7)

Salary: $750,000 per season

Eileen—an Emmy-winning actress on Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful—was the voice of reason when she starred on RHOBH from seasons 5 to 7. At the time she joined RHOBH in season 5, Eileen was also the highest paid cast member on the show. (She has the soap star credits to prove her fame.) According to Radar Online, she made $750,000 per season, which was $250,000 more than the other highest paid cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Yolanda Hadid.

Erika Jayne (Season 6 – Present)

Salary: $500,000 per season

Once the new girl, Erika is now a veteran cast member on RHOBH. She joined the show in season 6 as the wife of high-powered lawyer Tom Girardi. Erika, whose real name is Erika Girardi, is also known for her stage alter ego, pop star Erika Jayne. According to Editor Choice, Erika makes $500,000 per season as a cast member on RHOBH.

Dorit Kemsley (Season 7 – Present)

Salary: $100,000 per season

Since Dorit joined RHOBH in season 7, there’s been a lot of talk about her accent. (She’s from Connecticut but her accent says otherwise.) Dorit, who owns her own swimwear brand Beverly Beach, is the wife of PK Kemsley, a former sports entrepreneur. According to Editor Choice, Dorit earns $100,000 per season.

Teddi Mellencamp (Season 8 – 10)

Salary: $100,000 per season

Teddi has been one of RHOBH’s most controversial Housewives. She joined the show in season 8 before she was fired after season 10. As an “accountability” coach for her company, All In, Teddi rubbed many Bravo fans the wrong way. Many even blamed her for her seasons being “boring.” According to Editor Choice, Teddi made $100,000 per season at the time of her exit.

Denise Richards (Season 9 – 10)

Salary: $1 million per season

Denise is by far the highest paid cast member in RHOBH history. She joined the show in season 9 and left after season 10 following her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. As an established actress on films like Drop Dead Gorgeous and Love Actually. According to a 2018 report by Radar Online, Denise signed a four-year contract for RHOBH to be paid $1 million per season. She only starred on two of those four contracted seasons, but her costars weren’t happy at the time her salary was revealed. “The other ladies are pissed off about it,” a source said at the time.

Crystal Kung Minkoff (Season 11 – Present)

Salary: $100,000 per season

Crystal, the wife of Lion King director Rob Minkoff, joined in season 11 with a salary of $100,000 per season, according to Stars Offline, which is a lot less than what season co-stars like Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne made. According to the site, Crystal, who feuded with Sutton Stracke on her debut season, is worth $750,000.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Salaries

Stephanie Hollman (Season 1 – Present)

Salary: $275,000 per season

Stephanie is the only Dallas Housewife to have any reporting about her salary. (We couldn’t find anything about Salt Lake City or Potomac either.) Stephanie is the wife of Travis Hollman, the President and CEO of Hollman Inc., a multi-million-dollar office and locker manufacturing company. Stephanie joined in season 1 and has been one of RHOD‘s voices of reason. According to Cheat Sheet, Stephanie makes $275,000 per season.

Cary Deuber (Season 1 – 3)

Salary: $200,000 per season

Cary was an OG on RHOD before she was fired after season 3. According to Us Weekly, Cary previously joked that she made “less than a Birkin” bag in season 1 of the show but was making around $200,000 by her final season.

For more about the Real Housewives, check out Brian Moylan’s 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Housewives. The New York Times bestseller gives fans an inside look into the Real Housewives franchise—which includes shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City—and the behind-the-scenes drama viewers didn’t seen on screen. Written by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, which includes interviews from Real Housewives producers and Housewives, is a deep dive into all the Real Housewives secrets Bravo doesn’t want fans to know.

