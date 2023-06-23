Kim Cattrall’s Net Worth Reveals How Her Sex and the City Salary Compared to SJP

With HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City revival, fans want to know Kim Cattrall’s net worth and how her Sex and the City salary compared to Sarah Jessica Parker and other costars. The Sex and the City cast salary has been a hot topic for years, but even more so in recent months after SJP confirmed that Cattrall is the only original Sex and the City star to not return for the revival.

Cattrall made her debut as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City in June 1998. The series—which also starred Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes)—ran for six seasons before its finale in February 2004. After its finale, Cattrall, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Samantha in 2002, went on to reprise her role as Samantha in two Sex and the City films: Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

But of course, Sex and the City wasn’t the only credit Cattrall was known for. Before Sex and the City, Cattrall made a name for herself in Hollywood with films like Ticket to Heaven, Police Academy, City Limits and Big Trouble in Little China. She continued to have a successful acting career after Sex and the City as well, with roles in shows like Sensitive Skin, Tell Me a Story and Filthy Rich, which she also serves as an executive producer on.

It’s clear that Cattrall has done a lot of work in 40-plus-year career in Hollywood, but what is Kim Cattrall’s net worth and how much did she make on Sex and the City? Read on for what we know about how much she’s worth and what she made as Samantha Jones.

How much did Kim Cattrall make on Sex and the City?

Cattrall was one of Sex and the City‘s original four main cast members when the show premiered in 1998, alongside Parker, Nixon and Davis. Throughout the series, she was nominated for five Emmys and won one Golden Globe. It’s unclear what her salary was at the start of the series, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, Cattrall made a massive $350,000 per episode for the show’s final three seasons. If this number is correct, Cattrall (who has the same reported salary as Nixon and Davis), would’ve made $7 million for season 6’s 20 episodes. Though the number is high for TV standards, it’s much less than what SJP earned. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parker made $3.2 million per episode for seasons 4 through 6 of Sex and the City, which equaled to $64 million for the final season. However, there’s a reason why Parker’s salary was so different than her cast. Given that she was an executive producer on the series for seasons 4 through 6, as well as the lead of the show, it’s understandable that Parker’s salary was higher than Cattrall, Nixon and Davis’s. That much higher? Well, some people disagree with that.

In 2017, a source told The New York Post that some of the Sex and the City crew didn’t think it was fair that Parker was the highest paid when Samantha was the favorite character for most viewers. “There was a disparity between what Sarah got and what the other girls got. Everyone loved Kim’s character, people related to her—and [Kim’s] salary wasn’t showing that,” the insider said. According to Bustle, Cattrall asked to be paid $1 million per episode for Sex and the City season 7. The request was never approved, which may explain why the series ended after season 6. Cattrall also confirmed in an interview on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross in 2004 that money was part of the reason Sex and the City ended. “I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City,” she said at the time. “When they didn’t seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on.”

As for the films, Cattrall also earned less than Parker. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cattrall made made $7 million for the first film and $10 million for the second. In comparison, SJP, who was an executive producer on both films, earned $15 million for the first movie and $20 million for the second, per Celebrity Net Worth. Cattrall did, however, make more than Davis and Nixon, who made $3 million for the first film and $4 million for the second, Celebrity Net Worth reports. In 2017, Variety reported that Cattrall initially didn’t sign on for the first film but did so after she was offered a raise.

In January 2021, SJP confirmed that a Sex and the City revival was in the works at HBO Max. The miniseries will not include Cattrall, who has said in past interviews that she has no interest in ever reprising her role as Samantha. If she were to agree to the series, Cattrall likely would’ve made at least $1 million per episode, which is how much Parker, Nixon and Davis are reported to be earning. Like Davis and Nixon, she also would’ve likely been made an executive producer on the limited series for the first time. (Read about the full Sex and the City cast salary here.)

What is Kim Cattrall’s net worth?

We couldn’t help but wonder….what is Kim Cattrall’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Cattrall is worth $60 million, which is second in the cast of Sex and the City next to SJP, who is worth a reported $150 million. Much of Kim Cattrall’s net worth is thanks to her Sex and the City salaries, but the number also includes the paychecks she’s received for her 40-plus-year-long film and TV career. Cattrall also served as an executive producer for shows like Sensitive Skin and Filthy Rich, which would’ve paid her backend fees, along with the money she received to star as the lead in these series. Sure, Cattrall’s net worth is less than half of SJP’s, but she still makes more than both Davis (who is worth a reported $35 million) and Nixon (who is worth a reported $25 million.) Along with Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall’s net worth also includes shows like How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff in which she plays the future version of Sophie (Hilary Duff).

Sex and the City is available to stream on HBO Max.

