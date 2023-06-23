Sarah Jessica Parker’s Net Worth Explains Her Drama Around Her SATC Salary

I couldn’t help but wonder…what is Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth (and how much of it is from her massive Sex and the City salary?) We’ll explain that later, but before we break down what we know about SJP’s finances, let’s recap her career so far.

SJP, one of eight children from Nelsonville, Ohio, made her Broadway debut at 11 years old in the 1976 revival of The Innocents before originating the title role of Annie in Broadway’s Annie in 1979. After her Broadway career, SJP went on to star in films like L.A. Story, Honeymoon in Vegas, Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club before her big break as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

Sex and the City—which also starred Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York)—ran on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The series was followed by two movies: 2008’s Sex and the City: The Movie and 2010’s Sex and the City 2. In January 2021, SJP confirmed that a Sex and the City miniseries, titled And Just Like That, was in the works at HBO Max. The limited series will star all of the show’s original stars except for Cattrall, who has said in past interviews that she has no interest in playing Samantha ever again.

As for Parker, she’s gone on to have success both in out of Hollywood since the end of Sex and the City, which won her two Emmys and four Golden Globes. After the series finale of Sex and the City, Parker went on to star in films like The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About the Morgans? and New Year’s Eve. She also starred in HBO’s Divorce from 2016 to 2019. In 2014, Parker also launched her own shoe collection, the SJP Collection, for Nordstrom. The footwear brand came after her 2005 perfume, Lovely, and 2007 fashion line, Bitten.

So that’s SJP’s career in a nutshell. But what is Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth and how much did she make from Sex and the City? Read on to find out what we know about how much Sarah Jessica Parker is worth.

How much did Sarah Jessica Parker make from Sex and the City?

Parker starred as the lead of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw, for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. She was also an executive producer for the last three seasons. It’s unclear what Parker made at the start of Sex and the City, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, she made $3.2 million per episode for seasons 4 through 6. (In comparison, her costars, Cattrall, Nixon and Davis, only made $350,000 per episode.) SJP’s much higher salary wasdue to her executive producer credit on the series, as well as her billing as Sex and the City‘s lead. If her reported salary is true, SJP would’ve made $64 million for season 6 after starring in 20 episodes. As for the films, Celebrity Net Worth reports that SJP, who was also an executive producer for the Sex and the City movies, made $15 million for Sex and the City: The Movie and $20 million for Sex and the City 2. (Read about the full Sex and the City cast salary here.)

Of course, SJP’s Sex and the City salaries don’t come without drama. In 2017, The New York Post reported that Parker’s massive salary for the series was a point of contention between her and Cattrall. There was a disparity between what Sarah got and what the other girls got. Everyone loved Kim’s character, people related to her—and [Kim’s] salary wasn’t showing that,” a source told The New York Post. Though Cattrall made $3 more than Davis and Nixon for the Sex and the City movies (Cattrall was paid $7 million for the first film and $10 million for the second), her salary was nowhere near SJP’s.

How much did Sarah Jessica Parker make from And Just Like That?

Variety reported in January 2021 that Parker, Davis and Nixon received at least than $1 million per episode for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Davis and Nixon are also executive producers on the spinoff. The decision to keep SJP, Davis and Nixon’s salaries the same came after controversy during the series and the two movies over how much more Parker made than her three co-stars, including Cattrall. ccording to Bustle, Cattrall asked to be paid $1 million per episode for Sex and the City season 7. The request was rejected, which may explain why the series ended after season 6. Cattrall also confirmed in an interview on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross in 2004 that money was part of the reason Sex and the City ended. “I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City,” she said at the time. “When they didn’t seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on.” In 2017, Variety also reported that Cattrall initially didn’t sign on for the first film but did so after she was offered a raise.

What is Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth?

The question we all want to know: What is Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parker is worth $150 million, which accounts for her Sex and the City salaries, as well as money she makes from businesses like the SJP collection. In 2004, SJP also signed a $38 million with GAP. According to the Daily Beast, she and her husband, Matthew Broderick, live in a $34.5 million home in the West Village in New York City. Looks like SJP makes a lot more than Carrie Bradshaw’s measly newspaper salary.

And Just Like That is available to stream on MAX. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about And Just Like That and Sex and the City, read HBO’s official companion book, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell. The book, written by dating columnist and screenwriter Amy Sohn, is filled with behind-the-scenes secrets from Sex and the City‘s six seasons and details on the real-life stories that inspired the show’s shocking episodes. The book also includes 750 full-color photographs from filming the series, as well as an introduction written by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker. With fun facts on how many dates Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda really went on to never-been-told secrets about Carrie’s most outrageous (and fabulous) outfits, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell is a must-read for any SATC superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.