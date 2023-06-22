All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

And just like that… Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (and Samantha!) are back. If you loved the original Sex and the City, you may be wondering how to watch And Just Like That online for free to see what the fab three have been up to in the past two decades.

And Just Like That… A New Chapter of Sex and the City is a reboot of Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Sex and the City—which won seven Emmys and led to two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010—is an adaptation of Candace Bushnell’s newspaper column and 1996 book of the same name. The series followed sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw and her three best friends—Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones—as they dated, fell in love, broke up and had sex in New York City.

And Just Like That, which premiered on HBO Max (now known as MAX) in 2021, picks up after the events of Sex and the City 2 as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte transition from their friendships in their 30s to the complicated reality of life in their 50s. So where can fans stream And Just Like That? Read on for how to watch And Just Like That online for free to see where Carrie and Co. are now.

When do new And Just Like That Season 2 episodes come out?

And Just Like That Season 2 episodes are released on Thursdays at at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on MAX.

How to watch And Just Like That Season 2 online

And Just Like That Season 2 is available to stream on MAX, which offers three plans: a With Ads plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year; an Ad-Free plan for $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year; and an Ultimate Ad-Free plan for $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. The yearly plans save users 16 to 20 percent—or $20 to $40 off—from the monthly rates.

MAX With Ads comes with limited ads and allows users to stream on two devices at once. MAX Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on two devices at once and includes 30 downloads to watch on the go. MAX Ultimate Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on four devices at once, includes 100 downloads to watch on the go, and features the best video quality with 4K Ultra HD and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX.

Visit MAX.com Click “Sign Up Now” Select your plan and click “Continue” Enter your information and payment method Start watching MAX

How to watch And Just Like That Season 2 online for free

Read on for how to watch And Just Like That Season 2 at no cost.

Watch And Just Like That With Prime Video’s MAX Free Trial

MAX does not offer a free trial on its main site. However, Amazon offers a seven-day free trial to MAX for Prime Video subscribers. After the trial ends, Prime Video subscribes can sign up for MAX for $15.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Prime Video offers a seven-day trial for $1.99 and costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year after the trial ends. Prime Video also comes with the benefits of Prime, which include same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items, Prime member discounts and free shipping at Amazon Fresh Stores and free access to services like Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Try.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for MAX’s free trial with Prime Video.

Visit Prime Video’s MAX page Click “Get Started” Create or sign into your Amazon account Confirm your information and payment method Start watching MAX with Prime Video’s free trial

Who’s in the And Just Like That cast?

The And Just Like That cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) from the original Sex and the City, as well as new cast members like Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Sara Ramiez (Che Diaz) and Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace). See the full And Just Like That cast below.

News broke in May 2023 that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones from Season 1 to Season 6 of Sex and the City and its two movies, would reprise her role in the And Just Like That Season 2 finale after her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw. Variety reported at the time that Cattrall filmed one scene on March 22 in New York City without seeing or speaking to any of her co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene sees Samantha, who moved to London after a fallout with Carrie, have a phone conversation with Carrie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, King opened up about how Cattrall’s cameo came to be. “You probably know more than me. I did not start this season thinking Samantha would ever appear in the show. Now, my Samantha has always been in And Just Like That,” he said. “And in actuality, the audience saw Carrie texting with her and she sent flowers [in season one]. And in my writer’s sense, when I’m away from the screen, they’re calling and seeing each other. I know Kim said that she’d hung up the Samantha wardrobe, and then some magic happened behind the scenes because all of a sudden, there was a possibility of it happening. And I think, I don’t know, something about the 25th anniversary, the fans have always asked for Samantha and something happened where all of a sudden I was like, ‘Well, maybe if it’s a possibility, I can come up with a small beautiful little treat.’ And that’s what happened.”

When asked about how much Cattrall was paid for the cameo, King told The Hollywood Reporter, “Let me tell you, I like as much of a surprise in the show as I like as a viewer. And I was like, ‘Hey, if it’s happening, it’s magical. Let’s just keep going.’ My job as a writer is to write it and then to see if it works, and how we present it to the audience. So, I will say that maybe if there was the Olympics of showrunning, I might have won the decathlon over this.”

King also told the magazine about the return of Aidan, who was Carrie’s love interest in Season 3 and Season 4 of Sex and the City. “The minute I knew we were doing a Season 2. Before I even started writing, there was only one word in my mind for the season: Aidan,” he said. “I didn’t know how, what, where, when; I hadn’t even vetted it with anybody. The first person I went to was Sarah Jessica, and then the studio and then the writers. It felt like it would create excitement, which is great as a showrunner. And as a writer, it creates a very complicated past that we’re bringing into the present.”

When asked how hard it was to keep Aidan’s appearance a secret, King told The Hollywood Reporter, “I mean, you keep your fingers crossed. I still think it’s a miracle that we got away with a surprising Big [Chris Noth] death. As you can see, there were two leaks this season: Aidan and Samantha [Kim Cattrall]. But we knew Sarah Jessica and John Corbett were going to be seen on the street together filming, so we sort of said, ‘Well, it’s there in the world.’ Or, it’s there in the world when it has to be. And then sometimes it’s before it has to be, which is what happened with the Samantha leak. You can imagine my desire to have someone watching the show and see Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) hold her phone and look down and see, ‘Samantha,’ out of nowhere. That would’ve been thrilling, but at least they know Samantha’s in the show.”

