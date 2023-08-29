Luke Combs Tickets Are On The Edge Of Selling Out—Grab Them While You Still Can

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A tour you don’t want to miss. Luke Combs tickets to his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour is selling out super quickly!
The award-winning country star announced a new string of tour dates in August 2023. “We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist,” Combs said in a statement. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.”
He added, “With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country,” he explained. “I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour! Combs currently has his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” climbing the Billboard charts with the song peaking at no. 2 on Billboard 100.
So how can you get Luke Combs tickets? Read more to find out.
Where can fans buy Luke Combs’ tickets? Luke Combs tickets are nearly sold out on Ticketmaster. However, Luke Combs tickets are currently still available on trusted resale sites like StubHub, TicketSmarter, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022. Read on for how to buy Luke Combs tickets so you don’t miss him on tour.
April 12, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 19, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
April 20, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
April 27, 2024 – University Park, PA @ Beaver Stadium
May 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 4, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 10, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 11, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 17, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
May 18, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
May 31, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 1, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
June 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 19, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 20, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 26, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
July 27, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
August 2, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
August 3, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
August 9, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
August 10, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
While Luke Combs official setlist for 2023 hasn’t been confirmed. Here’s his setlist for his shows in 2023.
