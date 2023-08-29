Luke Combs Tickets Are On The Edge Of Selling Out—Grab Them While You Still Can

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The award-winning country star announced a new string of tour dates in August 2023. “We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist,” Combs said in a statement. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.”

He added, “With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country,” he explained. “I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour! Combs currently has his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” climbing the Billboard charts with the song peaking at no. 2 on Billboard 100.

Where to get Luke Combs’ tickets

April 12, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

April 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

April 19, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

April 20, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

April 27, 2024 – University Park, PA @ Beaver Stadium

May 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium

May 4, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium

May 10, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 11, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 17, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium

May 18, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium

May 31, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 1, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 19, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 20, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

July 27, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

August 2, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

August 3, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

August 9, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

August 10, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Luke Combs setlist

While Luke Combs official setlist for 2023 hasn’t been confirmed. Here’s his setlist for his shows in 2023.

Lovin’ on You Hannah Ford Road Cold as You One Number Away Houston, We Got a Problem Love You Anyway Going, Going, Gone Must’ve Never Met You Still Dust on the Bottle / Meet in the Middle / I Was Your Man Forever After All Beautiful Crazy Does to Me Where the Wild Things Are Outrunnin’ Your Memory Fast Car (Tracy Chapman cover) 5 Leaf Clover She Got the Best of Me Hurricane 1, 2 Many When It Rains It Pours Beer Never Broke My Heart Better Together The Kind of Love We Make Brand New Man (Brooks & Dunn cover)

