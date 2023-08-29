Luke Combs Tickets Are On The Edge Of Selling Out—Grab Them While You Still Can

Read Next: The Saks Designer Advent Calendar Is Back & It Includes Guerlain, Gucci & Augustinus Bader—All For Under $225
Performing in stadiums nationwide.
Luke Combs
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A tour you don’t want to miss. Luke Combs tickets to his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour is selling out super quickly!

The award-winning country star announced a new string of tour dates in August 2023. “We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist,” Combs said in a statement. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.”

Luke Combs Tickets on StubHub

$100+
Buy Now

He added, “With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country,” he explained. “I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour! Combs currently has his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” climbing the Billboard charts with the song peaking at no. 2 on Billboard 100.

So how can you get Luke Combs tickets? Read more to find out.

Where to get Luke Combs’ tickets

Image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Where can fans buy Luke Combs’ tickets? Luke Combs tickets are nearly sold out on Ticketmaster. However, Luke Combs tickets are currently still available on trusted resale sites like StubHub, TicketSmarter, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022. Read on for how to buy Luke Combs tickets so you don’t miss him on tour.

Luke Combs Tickets on StubHub

Luke Combs Tickets on StubHub

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Luke Combs”
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Luke Combs!

Luke Combs Tickets on Vivid Seats

Luke Combs Tickets on Vivid Seats

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Luke Combs”
  2. Filter to find performance dates
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Luke Combs!

Luke Combs Tickets on TicketSmarter

Luke Combs Tickets on TicketSmarter

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Ticketsmarter.com and search for Luke Combs
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Luke Combs!

Luke Combs on SeatGeek

Luke Combs Tickets on SeatGeek

$100+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Seatgeek.com and search for Luke Combs
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Luke Combs!

Luke Combs Tickets on Ticketmaster

Luke Combs Tickets on Ticketmaster

Buy Now
  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Luke Combs“
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Luke Combs!

Luke Combs Tour Dates

Image:Jason Kempin/Getty Images

April 12, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 19, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
April 20, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
April 27, 2024 – University Park, PA @ Beaver Stadium
May 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 4, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 10, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 11, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 17, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
May 18, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
May 31, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 1, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
June 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 19, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 20, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 26, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
July 27, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
August 2, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
August 3, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
August 9, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium 
August 10, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium 

Luke Combs setlist

While Luke Combs official setlist for 2023 hasn’t been confirmed. Here’s his setlist for his shows in 2023.

  1. Lovin’ on You
  2. Hannah Ford Road
  3. Cold as You
  4. One Number Away
  5. Houston, We Got a Problem
  6. Love You Anyway
  7. Going, Going, Gone
  8. Must’ve Never Met You
  9. Still
  10. Dust on the Bottle / Meet in the Middle / I Was Your Man
  11. Forever After All
  12. Beautiful Crazy
  13. Does to Me
  14. Where the Wild Things Are
  15. Outrunnin’ Your Memory
  16. Fast Car(Tracy Chapman cover)
  17. 5 Leaf Clover
  18. She Got the Best of Me
  19. Hurricane
  20. 1, 2 Many
  21. When It Rains It Pours
  22. Beer Never Broke My Heart
  23. Better Together
  24. The Kind of Love We Make
  25. Brand New Man(Brooks & Dunn cover)

