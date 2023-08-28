Adele’s Health News Caused A Last-Minute Change To Her Las Vegas Residency

She’s about halfway through a mammoth residency in Las Vegas, but Adele’s health condition forced her to make a change to her performance on August 26, 2023.

Adele’s residency, aptly named Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace, was originally slated to start at the beginning of 2022. However, with lots of hardships, hiccups and delays, the singer postponed her show until it was deemed to be perfect. “Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a video.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.” The shows were canceled the day before the first show. Adele personally apologized to ticketholders in a viral TikTok where she FaceTimed her fans, including one fan who tried to go to three of her concerts in the past couple of years—all of which were canceled.

“I tried my hardest,” she said. “It just would have been a really half-assed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me, up on stage being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this.’ And, I’ve never done anything like that in my life. I’m not going to start now, you know? I’m obviously gutted.” In an Elle cover story, Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins explained the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s perfectionism. “With her, everything’s about authenticity. For her to go out and perform a show she’s not happy with would be a lie to the fans.” She called the moment that she decided to cancel “the worst moment in my career, by far.”

However, Adele’s health condition caused an interruption to her performance in late August. Here’s what we know.

Adele’s health condition

Adele’s health condition was the reason she was sitting down for some part of her performance on August 26, 2023.

Adele performs onstage during the Weekends with Adele residency opening. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

“I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica,” she said, adding that a recent flare-up had caused her to collapse backstage. “They picked my whole body up off the floor,” she added. The pop star didn’t mention how long she’d suffered from the condition but had mentioned it in a prior performance during the segment where she fired off merch into the crowd. “I’ve got two more [shirts], I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage,” she said at the time. “I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica,” she then also told her fans — perhaps her first public reference to the health condition. About a week ago she also said, “I’ve got sciatica today — anyone else got sciatica?”

Defined by the Mayo Clinic as “pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg,” but pain can happen almost anywhere along the nerve pathway. “Sciatica most often occurs when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on part of the nerve. This causes inflammation, pain and often some numbness in the affected leg. Although the pain associated with sciatica can be severe, most cases clear up with treatment in a few weeks.” Ouch!

Adele announced her residency would start on November 18, 2022, while writing the statement: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

She continued, “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me” As well as the replaced dates, she announced that she’s adding two additional dates to coincide with New Year’s Eve.

Adele performs onstage. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele’s extended Las Vegas Residency dates included 34 new shows. The first date of her residency was on November 18, 2022, and it will now conclude on November 4, 2023. Here’s how to get tickets.

September 1, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 2, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 8, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 9, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 15, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 16, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 22, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 23, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 29, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

September 30, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 6, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 7, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 13, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 14, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 20, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 21, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 27, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

October 28, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

November 3, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

November 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Caesar’s Palace Colosseum

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.