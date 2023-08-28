Lana Del Rey Tickets Are Completely Sold Out—Here’s How To Still Get Them

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summertime sadness is overe because Lana Del Rey tickets are now sold out but there’s still a way to get them.
Lana announced the leg of the tour after she completed a festival tour around the country, performing at Outside Lands and Lollapalooza, and international show dates in support of her new album Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. “Morning,” she wrote on Instagram. “can’t wait to see everybody for the next part of the tour starting on September 14 in Nashville of course! we will be seeing you in Austin, Dallas, Alabama, Mississippi, Palm Beach, Tampa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. accompanied by the famed Nikki Lane, who will be opening”
In a conversation with Billie Eilish for Interview magazine, Lana remembered some of the memories she had while recording the album. “Last night, I had a conversation with my friend Jack [Antonoff]. Something had happened when he was in New York and he was telling me about it, and we were kind of worried. He was like, ‘I know you get it because you’ve gone through dot-dot-dot. You’re so brave.’ I laughed and I was like, ‘Brave is the last word I would use to describe myself.” So much of my life is sitting at my metaphorical desk alone and writing. But with this album, the majority of it is my innermost thoughts. Some of the songs are super long and wordy like ‘Kintsugi’ and ‘Fingertips.'”
Lana’s frequent collaborator Neil Krug talked about the aesthetics in making this album. “There are always several conversations beforehand and then a few listening sessions when we blast the music in the car—or, she’ll have me cruise over to the studio to hear it live in the room,” Krug explains to StyleCaster.
Where can fans buy Lana Del Rey tickets? Lana Del Rey tickets are currently sold out on Ticketmaster. However, Lana Del Rey tickets are currently still available on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022. Read on for how to buy Lana Del Rey tickets so you don’t miss her on tour.
Here are Lana Del Rey’s tour dates:
September 17, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 19, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 21, 2023 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
September 23, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 25, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27, 2023 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 5, 2023 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Here are Lana Del Rey’s recent setlists that she played in support of her tour for her Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album.
