Lana Del Rey Tickets Are Completely Sold Out—Here’s How To Still Get Them

In support of her critically acclaimed album.
Lana Del Rey
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Summertime sadness is overe because Lana Del Rey tickets are now sold out but there’s still a way to get them.

Lana announced the leg of the tour after she completed a festival tour around the country, performing at Outside Lands and Lollapalooza, and international show dates in support of her new album Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. “Morning,” she wrote on Instagram. “can’t wait to see everybody for the next part of the tour starting on September 14 in Nashville of course! we will be seeing you in Austin, Dallas, Alabama, Mississippi, Palm Beach, Tampa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. accompanied by the famed Nikki Lane, who will be opening”

In a conversation with Billie Eilish for Interview magazine, Lana remembered some of the memories she had while recording the album. “Last night, I had a conversation with my friend Jack [Antonoff]. Something had happened when he was in New York and he was telling me about it, and we were kind of worried. He was like, ‘I know you get it because you’ve gone through dot-dot-dot. You’re so brave.’ I laughed and I was like, ‘Brave is the last word I would use to describe myself.” So much of my life is sitting at my metaphorical desk alone and writing. But with this album, the majority of it is my innermost thoughts. Some of the songs are super long and wordy like ‘Kintsugi’ and ‘Fingertips.'”

Lana’s frequent collaborator Neil Krug talked about the aesthetics in making this album. “There are always several conversations beforehand and then a few listening sessions when we blast the music in the car—or, she’ll have me cruise over to the studio to hear it live in the room,” Krug explains to StyleCaster. 

Where to buy Lana Del Rey tickets

Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Where can fans buy Lana Del Rey tickets? Lana Del Rey tickets are currently sold out on Ticketmaster. However, Lana Del Rey tickets are currently still available on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022. Read on for how to buy Lana Del Rey tickets so you don’t miss her on tour.

  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lana Del Rey”
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lana Del Rey!

  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lana Del Rey
  2. Filter to find performance dates
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lana Del Rey!

  1. Visit Ticketsmarter.com and search for Lana Del Rey
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy ‘Lana Del Rey’!

  1. Visit Seatgeek.com and search for Lana Del Rey
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy ‘Lana Del Rey’!

  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Lana Del Rey“
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lana Del Rey!

Lana Del Rey Tour Dates

Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Here are Lana Del Rey’s tour dates:

September 17, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 19, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 21, 2023 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
September 23, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 25, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27, 2023 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake 
October 5, 2023 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Lana Del Rey setlist

Here are Lana Del Rey’s recent setlists that she played in support of her tour for her Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album.

  1. A&W
  2. Young and Beautiful
  3. Bartender
  4. Chemtrails Over the Country Club
  5. The Grants
  6. Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It
  7. Pretty When You Cry
  8. Ride
  9. Stand by Your Man(Tammy Wynette cover)
  10. Blue Jean
  11. Norman Fucking Rockwell
  12. Arcadia
  13. Ultraviolence
  14. Cherry
  15. Born to Die
  16. Diet Mountain Dew
  17. Summertime Sadness
  18. Video Games
  19. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

