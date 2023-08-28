Lana Del Rey Tickets Are Completely Sold Out—Here’s How To Still Get Them

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summertime sadness is overe because Lana Del Rey tickets are now sold out but there’s still a way to get them.

Lana announced the leg of the tour after she completed a festival tour around the country, performing at Outside Lands and Lollapalooza, and international show dates in support of her new album Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. “Morning,” she wrote on Instagram. “can’t wait to see everybody for the next part of the tour starting on September 14 in Nashville of course! we will be seeing you in Austin, Dallas, Alabama, Mississippi, Palm Beach, Tampa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. accompanied by the famed Nikki Lane, who will be opening”

In a conversation with Billie Eilish for Interview magazine, Lana remembered some of the memories she had while recording the album. “Last night, I had a conversation with my friend Jack [Antonoff]. Something had happened when he was in New York and he was telling me about it, and we were kind of worried. He was like, ‘I know you get it because you’ve gone through dot-dot-dot. You’re so brave.’ I laughed and I was like, ‘Brave is the last word I would use to describe myself.” So much of my life is sitting at my metaphorical desk alone and writing. But with this album, the majority of it is my innermost thoughts. Some of the songs are super long and wordy like ‘Kintsugi’ and ‘Fingertips.'”

Lana’s frequent collaborator Neil Krug talked about the aesthetics in making this album. “There are always several conversations beforehand and then a few listening sessions when we blast the music in the car—or, she’ll have me cruise over to the studio to hear it live in the room,” Krug explains to StyleCaster.

Where to buy Lana Del Rey tickets

Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Where can fans buy Lana Del Rey tickets? Lana Del Rey tickets are currently sold out on Ticketmaster. However, Lana Del Rey tickets are currently still available on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022. Read on for how to buy Lana Del Rey tickets so you don’t miss her on tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lana Del Rey” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lana Del Rey!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lana Del Rey“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lana Del Rey!

Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Here are Lana Del Rey’s tour dates:

September 17, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 19, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 21, 2023 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

September 23, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 25, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27, 2023 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

October 5, 2023 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Lana Del Rey setlist

Here are Lana Del Rey’s recent setlists that she played in support of her tour for her Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album.

A&W Young and Beautiful Bartender Chemtrails Over the Country Club The Grants Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It Pretty When You Cry Ride Stand by Your Man (Tammy Wynette cover) Blue Jean Norman Fucking Rockwell Arcadia Ultraviolence Cherry Born to Die Diet Mountain Dew Summertime Sadness Video Games Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.