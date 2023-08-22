Camp Flog Gnaw Tickets Are Completely Sold Out—Here’s How You Can Still Get Them

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you don’t have Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival tickets, act fast because tickets to the music festival with Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and dozens of other artists are already going fast.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival—previously known as OFWGKTA Carnival and Odd Future—began in 2012 as a music festival started by Tyler, The Creator. It got its name because of the carnival games, rides, and food vendors that festival-goers can partake in, on top of watching an impressive list of artists perform live. Camp Flog Gnaw started out as a one-day festival and remained that way through 2016. Since then, it’s expanded to two days on the weekend. The music carnival usually takes place at the end of October or in the middle of November and has been held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California since its inception.

While Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival took a break in 2020, 2021, and 2022, it’s back this year with an incredible lineup. Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023 runs on November 11, 2023 and November 12, 2023 at its usual Dodger Stadium location. The baseball stadium has a capacity of around 56,000 people, so there’s sure to be a huge crowd at the music festival, especially since tickets are selling fast.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 headliners include The Hillbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s group), SZA, and Tyler, The Creator. Other performers include Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Lil Yachty, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, and more. Previous headliners and performers include A-list artists like Drake, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, Mac Miller, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Solange, and many more.

If you love music and having a fun time, you may be on the hunt for Camp Flog Gnaw tickets to see SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tyler, The Creator, and other artists perform at this year’s festival. Read on for how to buy Camp Flog Gnaw tickets before they sell out everywhere and how to score a discount to make this year’s event cheaper.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 29: Lil Yachty performs on the Stage during day 2 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How to buy Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 tickets

How can fans buy Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 tickets? Camp Flog Gnaw tickets went on sale on the festival’s site in June 2023, but have since sold out completely. However, you can still get tickets on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Camp Flog Gnaw tickets so you don’t miss this year’s festival.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Camp Flog Gnaw“ Select tickets for General Admission, VIP Admission, or Super VIP Admission To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Camp Flog Gnaw 2023!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Camp Flog Gnaw“ Select tickets for General Admission, VIP, or Super Seating Click Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Camp Flog Gnaw 2023!

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 29: A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator perform on the Camp Stage during day 2 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When is Camp Flog Gnaw 2023?

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023 is on Saturday, November 11, 2023, and Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Where is Camp Flog Gnaw 2023?

Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and has been held there ever since the music festival started in 2012.

Who are the Flog Gnaw 2023 headliners?

The Flog Gnaw 2023 headliners are The Hillbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s group), SZA, and Tyler, The Creator.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Singer Erykah Badu performs onstage during the 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage )

What is the Flog Gnaw 2023 lineup?

The Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 lineup includes artists like Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Lil Yachty, Dominic Fike, and more. See below for the full Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 lineup.

AG Club

Fana Hues

Paris Texas

Balming Tiger

Teezo Touchdown

BADBADNOTGOOD

Redveil

Ravyn Lenae

Clipse

Kevin Abstract

Beabadoobee

PinkPantheress

Rex Orange County

Domonic Fike

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

The Hillbillies

SZA

Tyler, The Creator

Kali Uchis

Fuerza Regida

Ice Spice

Lil Yachty

Turnstile

Cuco

Toro y Moi

WILLOW

D4vd

Domo Genesis

DAISY WORLD

Baby Rose

SPINALL

Maxo

Mike G

Left Brain

Julie

Maxo Kream

Khamari

Liv.e

