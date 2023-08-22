Ariana Grande Parted Ways With Scooter Braun Hours After Another A-List Client

After news his longtime client Demi Lovato had decided to part ways, she followed suit just hours later. Now everyone is wondering why Ariana Grande left Scooter Braun.

Braun, who recently became HYBE America CEO in 2021 after selling Ithaca Records to the company, garnered notoriety after selling Taylor Swift’s masters for $405 million. The masters were acquired when Scooter bought Taylor’s former label, Big Machine Records, and the acquisition does not allow Swift the creative freedom of owning her own songs.

Though he still has a large list of big names on his artist roster. He talked about sustaining his relationships with talent in an interview with Variety. “Have a real relationship,” he said of what advice he would give. “The key is caring. You’re working with these people not just on music — you’re seeing them in their best and their darkest moments. And they’re trusting you with their craft, which is their heart and soul. I remember watching the Amy Winehouse documentary and wanting to jump through the screen when the manager said, ‘That’s not my responsibility; my responsibility is to get her onstage.’ It is your responsibility. Whether you’re a manager or not, you should care as a human.” So after Demi Lovato, why is Ariana Grande leaving Scooter Braun? StyleCaster has reached out to Braun’s representatives for comment.

Why did Ariana Grande leave Scooter Braun?

Why did Ariana Grande leave Scooter Braun? The reason for their parting ways has not been disclosed and thus far reps for Braun have not made a public comment.

Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande in 2017. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on August 22, 2023, that Grande left Braun after 10 years of working together, the news coming less than a day after multiple reports Demi Lovato had split from Braun after four years. Lovato’s exit was said to be amicable, per a source quoted by Variety. Billboard was the first to report the news.

Sources said Lovato was seeking new management, although the timing is inconvenient as she is releasing a new album, Revamped, which consists of re-recordings of rock songs from earlier in her career.

On revisiting their songs, Lovato talked about how it feels different. “It’s interesting. Sometimes I’ll perform songs that were breakup songs, and I used to think about the person,” Lovato told Rolling Stone. “I perform them now, and I just don’t think about the person I wrote them for. It’s just different. I don’t know. I think as you grow, you move on from the situations, and the songs mean different things to you.”

Demi Lovato signed with Scooter Braun in 2019. She posted on Instagram a picture of the contract, “GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!”

Demi Lovato in 2016. Image: Getty

When Taylor Swift called out Scooter Braun about selling her masters, Demi Lovato quickly defended her then-manager. “I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is,” she wrote.

“Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations, I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

In her documentary Dancing With The Devil, Braun recounted how he signed her after she went to rehab. “We had a plan for not only how we were going to say no but who we were going to recommend.” He later realized they had to take her in. “She didn’t need a manager, she needed a friend,” he said. “She needed someone who knew what to do but didn’t need her to work.”

Who does Scooter Braun manage? Here’s a list of who Scooter Braun and his management company represent:

Ashley Graham

Ava Max

Asher Roth

Baby Jake

Black Eyed Peas

Callista Clark

Carly Rae Jepsen

Dan + Shay

David Guetta

EDEN

Gunnar Hill

Hilary Duff

Idina Menzel

Jenna Raine

Justin Bieber

Kaliii

Kelly Rowland

The Knocks

Lil Dicky

Ozuna

Paul Pogba

Psy

Push Baby

Quavo

Social House

The Spencer Lee Band

Steve Angello

The Kid LAROI

The Scarlet Opera

Tori Kelly

The Wanted

Watt

YG

J Balvin parted ways with Braun in May after signing with the manager in 2019.

Braun discovered Bieber through his 2007 Youtube cover of “So Sick” by Ne-Yo. He signed to Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG), a joint venture between Braun and Usher.

The duo then focused on building a platform together. “We built his YouTube channel over three years,” Braun told Forbes in 2011. “He had a bigger YouTube channel before we even did a record deal with Usher. All the statistics pointed at the internet, and kids are spending more time on the internet as opposed to TV and radio, the mainstream didn’t realize the impact because there wasn’t validity till Justin became big. YouTube is bare bones and all we did was use a flip video camera.”

Scooter Braun. Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

He then praised “Boyfriend” singer. “Justin is truly talented,” he lauded. “He is that special superstar that you see once in a lifetime. He plays four instruments, self-taught. He showed that in is YouTube channel. He had an incredible tone in his voice. He was captivating and I think that the marketing was right. At the end of the day, the secret to the marketing was to keep it organic and authentic. Make the kids realize that it’s theirs. Don’t overproduce the videos. Don’t try and put in special editing. Just let the kids sing and play his guitar and if he’s the real deal the kids will run with it because they’ll feel like it’s theirs, and have their own self-discovery.”

In the midst of the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in the UK, Braun told NPR’s The Limts With Jay Williams, “I feel like it’s the responsibility of being there for someone. I don’t look at it as like, oh, my God, I got to be here for my client. In that moment, I had to be there for my friend. And we had to stand next to each other, and I had to be support. And in turn, she was also support for me. After it happened, we all met up in Florida to kind of figure it out. And at first, it was cancel the tour. And I was adamant. I want to go back, and I just wanted to strike back at the terrorists. You know, I wanted to show them the strength

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.