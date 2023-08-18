By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Can you handle it? Because Usher Las Vegas residency tickets are still on sale, and he just added 12 more dates, which will be the final shows of his long-running residency. If you have yet to see the iconic “Confessions” singer perform, we know how to buy tickets to My Way The Vegas Residency before it ends for good.
Usher has announced he will continue to sing, dance, entertain, and get hearts racing in Sin City with another 12 additional dates that begin on November 3, 2023 and run through December 2, 2023.
He wrote in this Tweet, “Vegas! By popular demand I’ve just added the Final Shows of My Way The Vegas Residency this November & December at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Tickets on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 AM PT. Hit the link below or in my bio to sign up for the fan presale starting this Friday 8/18 at 12pm PT.”
The Las Vegas residency, which opened on July 15, 2022, takes you through the singer-songwriter’s 30-year career. You’ll hear all of his biggest hits, including “My Boo,” “OMG,” “Yeah!,” “Hey Daddy,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” and more.
Keep reading for how to get Usher tickets before his 2022-2023 Las Vegas residency comes to a close.
Where can fans buy Usher tickets to his My Way The Vegas Residency? The residency began in April of 2023 and was originally meant to run through October. However, in a recent Twitter post, Usher announced he’s adding 12 more dates (November 3, 2023 through December 2, 2023)—and these will be the final shows of his Las Vegas residency. That batch of tickets goes on presale on August 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. PT. Regular sale takes place on August 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT. Usher tickets are currently still available on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022. Read on for how to buy Usher tickets so you don’t miss his My Way The Las Vegas Residency.
October 11, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 13, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 14, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 18, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 20, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 22, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 25, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 27, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 28, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 3, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 7, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 8, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 10, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 11, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 22, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 24, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 25, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 29, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
December 1, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
December 2, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
Usher’s Las Vegas Residency Setlist:
Tickets to Usher’s My Way The Vegas Residency are available on Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats. Remember to use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.
