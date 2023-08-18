Read Next: The PS5 Is on Sale For a Massive Discount at This Unexpected Place For One More Day
It's Ursher, Baby

Usher Just Extended His Las Vegas Residency—Here’s How to Get Tickets For a Discount

Oh my gosh.
Usher Dreamville Music Festival 2023
Samuel La'Guerre/VIBE via Getty Images.
Can you handle it? Because Usher Las Vegas residency tickets are still on sale, and he just added 12 more dates, which will be the final shows of his long-running residency. If you have yet to see the iconic “Confessions” singer perform, we know how to buy tickets to My Way The Vegas Residency before it ends for good.

Usher has announced he will continue to sing, dance, entertain, and get hearts racing in Sin City with another 12 additional dates that begin on November 3, 2023 and run through December 2, 2023.

He wrote in this Tweet, “Vegas! By popular demand I’ve just added the Final Shows of My Way The Vegas Residency this November & December at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Tickets on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 AM PT. Hit the link below or in my bio to sign up for the fan presale starting this Friday 8/18 at 12pm PT.”

The Las Vegas residency, which opened on July 15, 2022, takes you through the singer-songwriter’s 30-year career. You’ll hear all of his biggest hits, including “My Boo,” “OMG,” “Yeah!,” “Hey Daddy,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” and more.

Keep reading for how to get Usher tickets before his 2022-2023 Las Vegas residency comes to a close.

"My Way 25th Anniversary" by Usher

Usher "My Way 25th Anniversary" Vinyl on Amazon
Legacy Recordings.

"My Way 25th Anniversary" by Usher
$24.99

$24.99
So, what’s stopping you from getting My Way The Vegas Residency tickets? Keep reading to see how you can score Usher tickets.

In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio.

Where to buy Usher tickets

Where can fans buy Usher tickets to his My Way The Vegas Residency? The residency began in April of 2023 and was originally meant to run through October. However, in a recent Twitter post, Usher announced he’s adding 12 more dates (November 3, 2023 through December 2, 2023)—and these will be the final shows of his Las Vegas residency. That batch of tickets goes on presale on August 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. PT. Regular sale takes place on August 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT. Usher tickets are currently still available on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022. Read on for how to buy Usher tickets so you don’t miss his My Way The Las Vegas Residency.

  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Usher
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Usher!

  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Usher
  2. Filter to find performance dates
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Usher!

  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Usher
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Usher!
Usher Dreamville Music Festival 2023
Samuel La’Guerre/VIBE via Getty Images.Samuel La’Guerre/VIBE via Getty Images.

What are Usher’s 2023 Las Vegas Residency dates?

October 11, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 13, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 14, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 18, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 20, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 22, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 25, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 27, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 28, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

November 3, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 7, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 8, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 10, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 11, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 22, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 24, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 25, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
November 29, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 1, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
December 2, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

What is Usher’s Las Vegas Residency setlist?

Usher’s Las Vegas Residency Setlist:

  1. My Way
  2. Caught Up
  3. U Don’t Have to Call
  4. Love in This Club
  5. Party
  6. Lil’ Freak
  7. Lovers and Friends
  8. Good Love
  9. I Don’t Mind
  10. Bad Girl
  11. Good Kisser
  12. My Boo
  13. Superstar
  14. Can U Handle It?
  15. Dance (A$$)
  16. I Don’t Fuck With You
  17. Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)
  18. I Need a Girl
  19. Trading Places
  20. U Remind Me
  21. You Make Me Wanna…
  22. Throwback
  23. U Got It Bad
  24. Nice & Slow
  25. Climax
  26. Burn
  27. Confessions
  28. Confessions Part II
  29. DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
  30. OMG
  31. Yeah!
  32. Without You

Tickets to Usher’s My Way The Vegas Residency are available on Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats. Remember to use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

"Watch This Space" - Amazon Prime Video

