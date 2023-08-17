Bruce Springsteen’s Mystery Illness Leads to Disappointing Career News

He’s one of the hardest-working men in show business, so when Bruce Springsteen’s illness made headlines, fans were a little worried and upset.

Springsteen, otherwise known as The Boss, was born on September 23, 1949, and has released 21 studio albums over the course of a career spanning six decades, with his backing band the E Street Band.

His first two albums, Greetings from Ashbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle, were not commercially successful, but after changing his musical style, he hit worldwide popularity with his 1975 release Born to Run. His most successful album Born in the U.S.A. was released in 1984 and became one of the best-selling albums of all time—all seven of its singles reached the top 10 in Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

In 2023, at age 73, he embarked on a mammoth tour, including 59 dates in North America and 31 in Europe totaling an impressive 90 shows—his first tour in six years. But two dates on this physically demanding tour had to be postponed, disappointing fans in Philadelphia. Here’s what happened and what we know about Bruce Springsteen’s illness.

Bruce Springsteen’s illness

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, his management announced two dates had to be postponed due to Bruce Springsteen’s illness. “Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We are working on rescheduling the dates, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

No other explanation was given, though fans expressed their support and hope that The Boss would recover quickly. “The Hardest Working Man in Show Business needs a well-deserved rest,” commented one fan. Another wrote: “I think the Boss needs to rest that’s why he’s ill!!! Take care dear Boss!”

Earlier in the year, The Boss took a little tumble on stage while performing “Ghosts” in Amsterdam, but he quickly recovered as this video showed. He got to his feet and joked “Goodnight, everybody!”

The shows marked Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016. At the announcement, Springsteen said in a press release: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

He told Rolling Stone in an interview that he couldn’t wait to get back on stage with the E Street Band. “Come 2025, it’ll be 50 years together. Those are my guys, greatest band I’ve ever played with. We do something that’s totally unique,” he said. “I’m extremely excited to see Max behind me again and Roy on the keyboard and Garry [Tallent] on the bass and Steve [Van Zandt] to my side and Nils [Lofgren] to my side and Patti…everybody there. It’s going to be a great, great time.”

He also explained that the last time the band toured, some shows went for four hours long… accidentally. “That was by accident. That’s never a plan. I never tell the band, “We’re going to play four hours tonight.” They’d look at me like, “Oh my God.” That’s why when my voice is sick, they never like to see me take a steroid. They know I’m going to go insane to where three and a half hours feels like nothing and I just keep going. But I’m expecting the show to run somewhere near three hours,” he said.

With regards to his 2022 studio album release, Only The Strong Survive, he responded to a question about how his voice had changed as he’s gotten older. “Generally, my voice has stayed strong and not given me any problems for 50, 60 years now. Unless I get sick, that’s the only time my voice gets funky,” he said. “But not singing really hard and heavy might have given me a little extra range in this break. That’s possible. But also, it’s interesting music. It’s usually so mild during the verse, and then when the chorus hits, the singers push a little harder and get a little dirt and grit in their voices, like on ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time.’”

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 tour includes 59 shows in North America and 31 in Europe. The first date of his tour was on February 1, 2023, and the final date takes place on December 12, 2023. Here’s how you can score tickets for $27.

August 16, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (postponed)

August 18, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (postponed)

August 24, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 26, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 30, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 2, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 3, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7, 2023 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9, 2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 14, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 16, 2023 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 19, 2023 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

September 21, 2023 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 29, 2023 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

November 3, 2023 — Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

November 6, 2023 — Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

November 8, 2023 — Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10, 2023 — Winnipeg, Canada @ Canada Life Centre

November 14, 2023 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

November 16, 2023 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18, 2023 — Ottawa, Canada @ Canadien Tire Centre

November 20, 2023 — Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre

November 30, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 2, 2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

December 4, 2023 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 10, 2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

December 12, 2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

What is Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 tour setlist?

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Setlist:

No Surrender Ghosts Prove It All Night Letter to You The Promised Land Out in the Street Candy’s Room Kitty’s Back Nightshift Mary’s Place The E Street Shuffle Johnny 99 Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night She’s the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road Born To Run Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) Bobby Jean Glory Days Dancing in the Dark Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out I’ll See You in My Dreams

