Last-Minute Bruce Springsteen Tickets Are Down to $27 Right Now

Get ready to dance in the dark because Bruce Springsteen tickets are still on sale. The “Born To Run” singer is currently on tour with The E Street Band, and more shows have been added since the start of the tour. If you have yet to see the iconic singer perform, we know how to buy tickets to the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour.

Bruce Springsteen has announced he will extend his international tour, with another 22 additional dates that begin on August 9, 2023 and run through December 12, 2023.

Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour includes 59 dates in North America and 31 in Europe—totaling an impressive 90 shows. There are currently 29 concerts left, as of August 16. However, it has just been reported that the singer’s two Philadelphia shows will be postponed due to illness, according to a Twitter post from the singer. The message wrote, “Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

The August 16 and August 18 dates in Philly might be postponed, but you can still buy tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at any of their 27 remaining shows. Keep reading for how to get Bruce Springsteen tickets before his 2023 tour ends.

So, what’s stopping you from getting tickets to the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour? Keep reading to see how you can score Bruce Springsteen tickets starting at $27 a piece.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Madison Square Garden on April 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

Where to buy Bruce Springsteen tickets

Where can fans buy Bruce Springsteen tickets to his Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour? The tour started in February 2023, but 22 additional dates were later added (starting in Chicago and ending in San Francisco). That batch of tickets went on sale on February 19, 2023. Bruce Springsteen tickets are currently still availabe on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Bruce Springsteen tickets so you don’t miss Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Bruce Springsteen“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Bruce Springsteen!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Bruce Springsteen“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Bruce Springsteen!

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 tour includes 59 shows in North America and 31 in Europe. The first date of his tour was on February 1, 2023, and the final date takes place on December 12, 2023. That means there are only 29 dates left (see below), so scoop up your Bruce Springsteen tickets, stat.

August 16, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (postponed)

August 18, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (postponed)

August 24, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 26, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 30, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 2, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 3, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7, 2023 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9, 2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 14, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 16, 2023 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 19, 2023 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

September 21, 2023 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 29, 2023 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

November 3, 2023 — Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

November 6, 2023 — Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

November 8, 2023 — Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10, 2023 — Winnipeg, Canada @ Canada Life Centre

November 14, 2023 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

November 16, 2023 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18, 2023 — Ottawa, Canada @ Canadien Tire Centre

November 20, 2023 — Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre

November 30, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 2, 2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

December 4, 2023 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 10, 2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

December 12, 2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

What is Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 tour setlist?

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Setlist:

No Surrender Ghosts Prove It All Night Letter to You The Promised Land Out in the Street Candy’s Room Kitty’s Back Nightshift Mary’s Place The E Street Shuffle Johnny 99 Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night She’s the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road Born To Run Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) Bobby Jean Glory Days Dancing in the Dark Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out I’ll See You in My Dreams

Tickets to the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour are available on Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats. Remember to use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

