Last-Minute Bruce Springsteen Tickets Are Down to $27 Right Now

Get ready to dance in the dark because Bruce Springsteen tickets are still on sale. The “Born To Run” singer is currently on tour with The E Street Band, and more shows have been added since the start of the tour. If you have yet to see the iconic singer perform, we know how to buy tickets to the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour.
Bruce Springsteen has announced he will extend his international tour, with another 22 additional dates that begin on August 9, 2023 and run through December 12, 2023.
Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour includes 59 dates in North America and 31 in Europe—totaling an impressive 90 shows. There are currently 29 concerts left, as of August 16. However, it has just been reported that the singer’s two Philadelphia shows will be postponed due to illness, according to a Twitter post from the singer. The message wrote, “Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”
The August 16 and August 18 dates in Philly might be postponed, but you can still buy tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at any of their 27 remaining shows. Keep reading for how to get Bruce Springsteen tickets before his 2023 tour ends.
So, what’s stopping you from getting tickets to the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour? Keep reading to see how you can score Bruce Springsteen tickets starting at $27 a piece.
Where can fans buy Bruce Springsteen tickets to his Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour? The tour started in February 2023, but 22 additional dates were later added (starting in Chicago and ending in San Francisco). That batch of tickets went on sale on February 19, 2023. Bruce Springsteen tickets are currently still availabe on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Bruce Springsteen tickets so you don’t miss Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 tour includes 59 shows in North America and 31 in Europe. The first date of his tour was on February 1, 2023, and the final date takes place on December 12, 2023. That means there are only 29 dates left (see below), so scoop up your Bruce Springsteen tickets, stat.
August 16, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (postponed)
August 18, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (postponed)
August 24, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 26, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 30, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 1, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 2, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 3, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 7, 2023 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
September 9, 2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
September 12, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 14, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 16, 2023 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
September 19, 2023 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
September 21, 2023 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
September 29, 2023 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
November 3, 2023 — Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena
November 6, 2023 — Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place
November 8, 2023 — Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 10, 2023 — Winnipeg, Canada @ Canada Life Centre
November 14, 2023 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
November 16, 2023 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
November 18, 2023 — Ottawa, Canada @ Canadien Tire Centre
November 20, 2023 — Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre
November 30, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
December 2, 2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
December 4, 2023 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 10, 2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
December 12, 2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Tickets to the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour are available on Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats. Remember to use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.
