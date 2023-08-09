By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If you haven’t scored seats yet to one of the top-selling tours in history, you may be wondering how much are Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour and what the price for original versus resale tickets are.
The Eras Tour is Swift’s sixth headlining concert tour following the Fearless Tour in 2009 and 2010; the Speak Now World Tour in 2011 and 2012; The Red Tour in 2013 and 2014; The 1989 World Tour in 2015; and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Swift was set to perform on her sixth concert tour, Lover Fest, in 2020, however the tour was postponed and eventually cancelled in February 2021 due to the current health crisis.
“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” she wrote on her social media accounts. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule,” she wrote on her social media at the time. “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”
Swift announced The Eras Tour in November 2022. The tour—which was announced less than two weeks after the release of her most recent album, Midnights—is a “journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s past 10 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; and 2022’s Midnights. Due to the current health crisis, Swift’s most recent four albums—Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights—will be performed on tour for the first time on The Eras Tour.
When Taylor Swift’s tickets to The Eras Tour first went on sale in November 2022, the pop star broke the internet after Ticketmaster crashed with hundreds of thousands left without seats. Read on for how much Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour were for face value and what a fair price is to score them on resale. You don’t want to miss Taylor Swift’s musical journey through her 10 albums.
How much are Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour? In the United States, face value tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour ranged from $49 to $499 (plus fees) depending on the section.
Resale prices to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, however, were more expensive. For trusted resellers like StubHub, Vivid Seats and TicketSmarter, resale prices for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour can range from $500 to $7,000, though those prices can fluctuate depending on the date, location and how soon your concert is.
KTLA reported in August 2023 that resale prices for Taylor Swift tickets to her SoFi Stadium dates in Los Angeles, California, from August 3 to 9, 2023, started at around $600 to $700 for “nosebleed” seats in the 500-level sections but dropped to around $300 to $400 the day of the show. KTLA also noted that tickets closer to the stage in the 400, 300, 200 and 100 levels ranged from $500 to $7,000 the day of shows.
The New York Post also reported in August 2023 that Taylor Swift prices for her Los Angeles concerts dropped by around $100 each day in the days leading up to her shows.
How can swifties buy Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour? Taylor Swift tickets to her US dates on The Eras Tour went on sale in November 2022 and sold out immediately. The second leg of her US dates went on sale in August 2023 and also sold out almost immediately. While Taylor Swift tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub, TicketSmarter Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Resale prices for Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour have also decreased significantly since her tour went on sale in 2022. But don’t wait for them to sell out again. Read on for how to buy Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour so you don’t miss out.
What are Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour dates? The Eras Tour will start in North America on March 17, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and ends on September 23, 2023, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. See Taylor Swift’s full The Eras dates below, including which opening act will perform at which date.
March 17, 2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Paramore, GAYLE)
March 18, 2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Paramore, GAYLE)
March 24, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)
March 25, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)
March 31, 2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)
April 1, 2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 13, 2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)
April 14, 2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 15, 2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 21, 2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 22, 2023— Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 23, 2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 28, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 29, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)
April 30, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)
May 5, 2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)
May 6, 2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)
May 7, 2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)
May 12, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)
May 13, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)
May 14, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abram)
May 19, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)
May 20, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)
May 21, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)
May 26, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)
May 27, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)
May 28, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, OWENN)
June 2, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (girl in red, OWENN)
June 3, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (girl in red, OWENN)
June 4, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Muna, Gracie Abrams)
June 9, 2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)
June 10, 2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (girl in red, OWENN)
June 16, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)
June 17, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, OWENN)
June 23, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)
June 24, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, OWENN)
June 30, 2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)
July 1, 2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)
July 7, 2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)
July 8, 2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)
July 14, 2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)
July 15, 2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)
July 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)
July 23, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)
July 28, 2023 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)
July 29, 2023 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)
August 3, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)
August 4, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, OWENN)
August 5, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, GAYLE)
August 8, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)
August 9, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, GAYLE)
August 24, 2023 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (Sabrina Carpenter)
August 25, 2023 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (Sabrina Carpenter)
August 26, 2023 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (Sabrina Carpenter)
November 10, 2023 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate (Sabrina Carpenter)
November 18, 2023 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Estádio Nilton Santos (Sabrina Carpenter)
November 25, 2023 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque (Sabrina Carpenter)
November 26, 2023 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque (Sabrina Carpenter)
February 7, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
February 8, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
February 9, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
February 10, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
February 16, 2024 —Melbourne, Australia @ MCG Sabrina Carpenter)
February 17, 2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ MCG (Sabrina Carpenter)
February 23, 2024 — Sydney Australia @ Accor Stadium (Sabrina Carpenter)
February 24, 2024 — Sydney Australia @ Accor Stadium (Sabrina Carpenter)
February 25, 2024 — Sydney Australia @ Accor Stadium (Sabrina Carpenter)
March 2, 2024 — Singapore @ National Stadium, Singapore (Sabrina Carpenter)
March 3, 2024 — Singapore @ National Stadium, Singapore (Sabrina Carpenter)
March 4, 2024 — Singapore @ National Stadium, Singapore (Sabrina Carpenter)
May 9, 2024 — Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena (Sabrina Carpenter)
May 10, 2024 — Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena (Paramore)
May 12, 2024 — Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena (Paramore)
May 17, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (Paramore)
May 19, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (Paramore)
May 24, 2024 — Libson, Portugal @ Estado de Luz (Paramore)
May 30, 2024 — Madrid Spain @ Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (Paramore)
June 2, 2024 — Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium (Paramore)
June 7, 2024 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Paramore)
June 8, 2024 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Paramore)
June 9, 2024 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Paramore)
June 13, 2024 — Liverpool, United Kingdom @ Anfield Stadium (Paramore)
June 14, 2024 — Liverpool, United Kingdom @ Anfield Stadium (Paramore)
June 15, 2024 — Liverpool, United Kingdom @ Anfield Stadium (Paramore)
June 18, 2024 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium (Paramore)
June 21, 2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium (Paramore)
June 22, 2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium (Paramore)
June 23, 2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium (Paramore)
June 28, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium (Paramore)
June 29, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium (Paramore)
June 30, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium (Paramore)
July 4, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Paramore)
July 5, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Paramore)
July 6, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Paramore)
July 9, 2024 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich (Paramore)
July 13, 2024 — Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (Paramore)
July 14, 2024 — Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (Paramore)
July 17, 2024 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ VELTINS-Arena (Paramore)
July 18, 2024 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ VELTINS-Arena (Paramore)
July 19, 2024 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ VELTINS-Arena (Paramore)
July 24, 2024 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion (Paramore)
July 27, 2024 — Munich, Germany Olympiastadion (Paramore)
August 1, 2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ Olympiastadion (Paramore)
August 2, 2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ Olympiastadion (Paramore)
August 8, 2023 — Vienna, Austraia @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Paramore)
August 9, 2023 — Vienna, Austraia @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Paramore)
August 16, 2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium (Paramore)
August 17, 2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium (Paramore)
October 18, 2024 — Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Cafe (Gracie Abrams)
October 19, 2024 — Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Cafe (Gracie Abrams)
October 20, 2024 — Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Cafe (Gracie Abrams)
October 25, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Caesar’s Superdome (Gracie Abrams)
October 26, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Caesar’s Superdome (Gracie Abrams)
October 27, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Caesar’s Superdome (Gracie Abrams)
November 1, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana @ Lucas Oil Stadium (Gracie Abrams)
November 2, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana @ Lucas Oil Stadium (Gracie Abrams)
November 3, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana @ Lucas Oil Stadium (Gracie Abrams)
November 14, 2024 — Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Centre (Gracie Abrams)
November 15, 2024 — Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Centre (Gracie Abrams)
November 16, 2024 — Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Centre (Gracie Abrams)
November 21, 2024 — Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Centre (Gracie Abrams)
November 22, 2024 — Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Centre (Gracie Abrams)
November 23, 2024 — Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Centre (Gracie Abrams)
What is Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour setlist? Taylor’s setlist encompasses her entire musical career with more 40 songs. The concert is divided into different Taylor Swift eras with each album having a section. During each concert, Swift performs two surprise songs from her past 10 albums. Artists who have joined Taylor Swift on stage include Aaron Dessner, Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff. Read on for Taylor Swift’s setlist for The Eras Tour.
