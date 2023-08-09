All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t scored seats yet to one of the top-selling tours in history, you may be wondering how much are Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour and what the price for original versus resale tickets are.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s sixth headlining concert tour following the Fearless Tour in 2009 and 2010; the Speak Now World Tour in 2011 and 2012; The Red Tour in 2013 and 2014; The 1989 World Tour in 2015; and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Swift was set to perform on her sixth concert tour, Lover Fest, in 2020, however the tour was postponed and eventually cancelled in February 2021 due to the current health crisis.

“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” she wrote on her social media accounts. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule,” she wrote on her social media at the time. “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Swift announced The Eras Tour in November 2022. The tour—which was announced less than two weeks after the release of her most recent album, Midnights—is a “journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s past 10 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; and 2022’s Midnights. Due to the current health crisis, Swift’s most recent four albums—Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights—will be performed on tour for the first time on The Eras Tour.

When Taylor Swift’s tickets to The Eras Tour first went on sale in November 2022, the pop star broke the internet after Ticketmaster crashed with hundreds of thousands left without seats. Read on for how much Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour were for face value and what a fair price is to score them on resale. You don’t want to miss Taylor Swift’s musical journey through her 10 albums.

How much are Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour? How much are Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour? In the United States, face value tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour ranged from $49 to $499 (plus fees) depending on the section. Resale prices to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, however, were more expensive. For trusted resellers like StubHub, Vivid Seats and TicketSmarter, resale prices for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour can range from $500 to $7,000, though those prices can fluctuate depending on the date, location and how soon your concert is.

KTLA reported in August 2023 that resale prices for Taylor Swift tickets to her SoFi Stadium dates in Los Angeles, California, from August 3 to 9, 2023, started at around $600 to $700 for “nosebleed” seats in the 500-level sections but dropped to around $300 to $400 the day of the show. KTLA also noted that tickets closer to the stage in the 400, 300, 200 and 100 levels ranged from $500 to $7,000 the day of shows.

The New York Post also reported in August 2023 that Taylor Swift prices for her Los Angeles concerts dropped by around $100 each day in the days leading up to her shows.