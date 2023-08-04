All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In 2014, she became one of Tony Bennett’s most beloved—however unlikely—collaborators and closest friends and if you snag Lady Gaga tickets to her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas, you’ll have the privilege of seeing why they were so well-matched creatively.

The two made Love For Sale over two years, from 2018 to 2020 and a month before the album’s release, the duo performed two sold-out concerts at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in celebration of the album and his 95th birthday. The show was called “One Last Time” and was the 96-year-old jazz crooner’s last moments on stage. “It was absolute magic, I was so moved,” Lady Gaga said. “I had to work a lot on breathing because I wanted to cry almost all the time.”

An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LN

Bennett passed away on July 21, 2023. Gaga responded to Tony Bennett’s death in an Instagram post shared on July 30, 2023. “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight. “Straight ahead,” he’d say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude…Tony was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world.”

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano tickets to their VERY short tour went on sale in July 2023 and sold out almost immediately across many dates. While Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they're still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Lady Gaga. Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Lady Gaga celebrates Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RPM

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano is her residency at the Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at Park MGM. The dates for each show are below:

Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano set list

We don’t know for sure which songs she’ll play but it’ll be a mix of her own pop tunes and selections from the Great American Songbook. Going off of her 2022 residency, these could be the songs she’ll play.

“Luck Be a Lady” (Frank Loesser cover)

“Orange Colored Sky” (Nat King Cole cover)

“Love for Sale” (Cole Porter cover)

“Call Me Irresponsible” (Jackie Gleason cover)

“Poker Face”

“Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” (Cher cover)

“I Can’t Give You Anything but Love, Baby” (Jimmy McHugh cover)

“Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love)” (Cole Porter cover)

“Do I Love You” (Cole Porter cover)

“Born This Way”

“Rags to Riches” (Tony Bennett cover)

“Mambo Italiano” (Bob Merrill cover)

“Coquette” (Fats Domino cover)

“What a Diff’rence a Day Makes” (Dinah Washington cover)

“Paparazzi”

“La vie en rose” (Édith Piaf cover)

“Bad Romance”

“Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words)” (Kaye Ballard cover)

“Theme From New York, New York” (John Kander cover)

