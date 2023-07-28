Stepping into our Eras era. Swifties pay attention! Spotify just released their new feature where you can share your devotion to the artist. Here’s how to see your Top 5 Taylor Swift eras. The Midnights artist is the latest to be featured in a fan-favorite interactive experience after BTS, ROSALÍA, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Taylor is in the middle of her Eras tour which is one of the most highly anticipated tours of all time. She announced the tour in November 2022. The tour—which was announced less than two weeks after the release of her album, Midnights—is a “journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s past 10 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; and 2022’s Midnights. Due to the current health crisis, Swift’s most recent four albums—Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights—will be performed on tour for the first time on The Eras Tour.

The Eras tour has been historic. Despite the Ticketmaster debacle of 2022, the singer-songwriter is having the most fun on stage. “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” Swift told fans while performing, according to a TikTok. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.” She added: “It’s not just a tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So, I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Meanwhile, Swifties are having an equal amount of fun—even causing a seismic 2.3 earthquake during one of her Eras tour concerts in Seattle.

So how can you get over your Eras tour FOMO or longing to go back to pure happiness while screaming your favorite song? Well with Spotify, here’s how to see your Top 5 Taylor Swift eras.

How to see your Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras

Follow these instructions on how to see your Top 5 Taylor Swift eras and share your Swiftie love with the world.

Ensure your Spotify mobile app is up-to-date with the latest version available in the App store (v8.8.52). Visit https://spotify.com/top5 on your mobile device. View Taylor Swift’s 10 Eras and then reorder them into a visual display, creating your personal Top 5*. After, you’ll receive a personalized digital card which gives off Eras tour vibes to share and compare your Top 5 with friends—and the world—on social.

If you don’t know how to get started with choosing your own Eras, fear less because Spotify uses who are eligible will see their personalized Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras according to how they have streamed the star’s tracks on Spotify.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist

If you want to get inspiration from songs from Taylor Swift’s setlist, we got you covered. Here’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist.

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “The Archer” “Fearless” “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” ” ‘Tis the Damn Season” “Willow” “Marjorie” “Champagne Problems” “Tolerate It” “Ready For It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” “Enchanted” “22” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” “The 1” * “Betty” “The Last Great American Dynasty” “August” “Illicit Affairs” “My Tears Ricochet” “Cardigan” “Style” “Blank Space” “Shake it Off” “Wildest Dreams” “Bad Blood” “Mirrorball” “Tim McGraw” “Lavender Haze” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Vigilante Shit” “Bejeweled” “Mastermind” “Karma”

