Travis Scott Just Dissed Timothée Chalamet For Dating Kylie Jenner After Him

Kylie’s on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Scott—with whom she shares two children—ended for the second time in January 2023. According to Us Weekly, the “Sicko Mode” rapper and the Kardashians star are spending time apart since the holidays. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said of the former couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.” The difference in lifestyles has also impacted their relationship. “With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends,” the source says. “The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

So are Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” lyrics about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? Read more to find out.

In one of the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s verses, he raps “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.” an “AP” refers to the Audemars Piguet watch and diamonds, while the Willy Wonda factory may be a jab at the actor. Timothée stars as Willy Wonka in the upcoming Wonka film.

In April 2023, rumors started to proliferate about the Call Me By Your Name actor and The Kardashians star. Us Weekly published quotes from an anonymous source that said the couple is hanging out but it’s only casual at this stage. “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” a source told the magazine. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

The source added: “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Many fans were surprised by the lines. “i was expecting many things from travis scott new album and a timothée chalamet diss was not part of them,” one fan tweeted.

Well one things for certain is that another person that was targeted in this song was Pusha T. Drake raps about his beef with him and seemingly roped in Pusha’s boss Pharrell in the song too as he references his jewelry that he bought off an auction.

Travis Scott “Meltdown” lyrics

Here are Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” lyrics via Genius.

[Part I]

[Intro: Drake]

Yeah

Tensions is definitely rising

T’d up right now

T time, T time

T time, T time, T time

[Verse 1: Drake]

Teatime like I got a cup of this shit

Tee time like golf at a quarter to six

I’d love to fuck on a regular bitch

Famous hoes lame but they stay on my dick

Heard your new joint, it’s embarrassing, shit

You talk to the cops on some therapist shit

You act like you love this American shit

But, really, the truth is you scared of the 6

Yeah, you scared of the 6

Yeah, you scared of the 6

Your bodyguard put in some work on a fluke

Now you wanna go and inherit that shit

Don’t talk to the boy ’bout comparisons, shit

Or come to the boy on some arrogant shit

The weapons we got are some terrorist shit

Like TV producers we, grr, we airing this shit

She askin’ for bread for her parents and shit

I told her, “I don’t got no cash”, and she said she gon’ wait on a rack, on some Arabic shit

I pull out a million and stare at the shit

My dick just got hard ’cause a wire just hit

My schedule is out, come spin us, for real

Man, fuck all that spinnin’ the narrative shit

I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss

Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit

Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that shit

Don’t come to the boy ’bout repairing some shit

Don’t come to the boy about sparing some shit

You lucky that Vogue was suing, ’cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and shit

[Segue]

I-I—

[Verse 2: Travis Scott]

Is you fuckin’ crazy? Is you fuckin’ crazy? (Ah)

And they scared of the seven (Seven)

After one-three then we turn up eleven (Yeah)

Keep this shit open like 7-Eleven (It’s lit)

Me at the house, I got seven in heaven

They think I’m satanic, I keep me a reverend

Lil’ shawty a therapist, poppin’ her shit

She inching my way and she started confessing

I know what’s at stake, I’m screamin’, “Free Jeffery”

Connect collect calls right off of the celly

Gave her the blues, not talkin’ ’bout belly

Don’t keep it sincere, I go Makaveli

I got the juice, now it’s heavy (Juice)

Always on t-time, been ready (T, ah), yeah

Is you fucking crazy? Is you f— (Yeah, stoned, let’s go)

Wrappin’ the cheese, wrap around me ’cause I’ve got property (Wrap, cheese, wrap)

Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)

Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch

[Part III]

[Segue: Travis Scott]

(Ooh)

[Chorus: Travis Scott]

Yeah, is you fucking crazy? (Nah)

Is you fucking crazy? (What?)

Is you fucking crazy? (Nah, nah)

Is you fucking crazy? Uh

Is you fucking crazy? Uh

Is you fuckin’—

Is you fuckin’—

Is you fucking crazy?

[Verse 3: Travis Scott]

I met these Texas boys and ran it up a couple, maybe (Couple, maybe)

Swanging in the pickup truck, baby, fuck Mercedes (Fuck Mercedes)

I’ll fuck a nigga bitch but she can’t have the baby (Have the baby)

I’ll shoot your ass in Walmart like I’m DaBaby (In Walmart)

Your boy going Lionel Messi, I go Tom Brady (Woo)

Used to wear the bust down back in my old days (Woo)

Now I let the chains hang, you gotta tuck yours maybe (Tuck it, tuck it)

Niggas talkin’ Scarface, I’m that in real life (Ooh)

Is you fucking crazy or what? Is you fucking crazy? (Fuckin’ crazy)

Man, the club ain’t been the same since we lost Mercedes (Straight up)

Man, the clique ain’t been the same since they lost the greatest (Nah, nah, nah)

We outside with the army, so you need the—, uh-uh

Them boys rollin’ all brown like they whippin’ gravy

Make a circus outside like it’s Barnum’s Bailey (It’s lit)

Blickey hanging on my side, it’s like it’s really banging (Blickey, blickey, blickey)

She move her panties to the side, she want it raw when faded (Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?)

[Chorus: Travis Scott]

Is you fucking crazy? Uh

Is you fucking crazy? Uh

Is you fucking crazy or what?

Is you fucking crazy? Yeah

Is you fucking crazy or what?

Is you fuckin’—

Is you fuckin’—

Is you fucking crazy?

