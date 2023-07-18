After being pulled by CMT, many country fans are wondering what’s Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” lyrics?

The music video (directed by Shaun Silva) of the song took place in the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which was the setting where a white lynch mob dragged a young man named Henry Choate through the streets and hanged him in 1927, per Variety. The video then depicts footage of a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, and a robbing a convenience store. Aldean has been vocal about pro-Trump politics, and anti-Biden rhetoric. In 2022, Alden and his wife Brittany Aldean were involved in a controversy where she posted transphobic remarks on social media and retaliated the backlash with more controversial shirts.

Aldean posted the video to his song for his 4.1 million followers, “When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.’ It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way. Go check it out!”

What is the meaning of Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” lyrics?

What is the meaning of Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town?” lyircs? Aldean posted on his Instagram stories, “In the past 24 hour I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it – and there isn’t a single clip that isn’t real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes too far,” wrote Aldean, going on to reference the 2017 Las Vegas festival mass shooting.

“As so many pointed out,” he continued, “I was present at Route 91 – where so many lost their lives – and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”

He continued, “Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least one day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to – that’s what this song is about.”

“Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean lyrics

Here is “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean lyrics via Genius.

[Verse 1]

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk

Carjack an old lady at a red light

Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store

Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like

Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Stomp on the flag and light it up

Yeah, ya think you’re tough

[Chorus]

Well, try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

‘Round here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

[Verse 2]

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they’re gonna round up

Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck

[Chorus]

Try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

‘Round here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

[Bridge]

Full of good ol’ boys, raised up right

If you’re looking for a fight

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town

[Chorus]

Try that in a small town

(See how far ya make it down the road)

‘Round here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town, mm-mm

[Outro]

Try that in a small town

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.