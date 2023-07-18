It’s one of the most highly anticipated pop albums of 2023 and we’re getting a sneak peek already thanks to her newsletter. In a July 18, 2023, blast of OnTheJLo, we were given all the details of Jennifer Lopez’s “Midnight Trip to Vegas” lyrics and they’re almost certainly about eloping with her husband, Ben Affleck.

JLo and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas three months after they announced their engagement in April 2022. TMZ first reported their wedding, by obtaining the couple’s marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16, 2022. The marriage license includes both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2003, after meeting on the set of the RomCom Gigli but they called it quits in 2004. “I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” J-Lo’s rep said in a statement at the time. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.” In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her and Ben’s breakup as the “first real heartbreak” she experienced. “Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever,” she wrote. “It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.”

But they reconciled in 2021, having remained friends since their initial split. In July 2021, JLo posted a carousel of photos on Instagram in honor of her 52nd birthday, confirming their rekindled romance was Instagram official.

Ben proposed to J-Lo in April 2022. In an installment of her OntheJLo fan newsletter, J-Lo revealed that she and Affleck were engaged again. “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.” She continued, “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES,’” she wrote. Lopez continued, “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

J-Lo described the details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

They celebrated their love again with a second wedding on August 19, 2022. According to Page Six, the event was held for three days at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia—an hour outside of Savannah. The sprawling property sits on 87 acres, and the main house has 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 6,000 sq ft of living space, according to TMZ. There was a rehearsal dinner on Friday, and the actual ceremony took place on Saturday. On Sunday, the wedding concluded with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Midnight Trip to Vegas lyrics

I always dreamed that I’d find somebody like you

We’re drowning

In orchid arrangements

Dresses and pastries

What if it’s raining, yeah?

Is this what we’ve been dreaming of?

It’s crowded with families and agents

Room reservations

Which destination

Paps helicopters

Event of the ages

Caught in the matrix

Then you whispered in my ear

Said let’s get out of here

We can disappear tonight



What about a

Midnight trip to Vegas

Just me and you baby

Throw the kids in the back

Of the pink Cadillac

And us in the bathroom changing

Midnight trip to Vegas

Both our hearts are racin’

I’ll pick you up late

We don’t have to wait

Yeah let’s do something crazy



Woohoo woohoo woohoo ooo

Woohoo woohoo woohoo ooo



We could be driving right now

20 miles into the desert by now

Your hand on my thigh

Laughin’ ‘til we cry

Didn’t tell a soul ‘bout how it’s goin’ down tonight

Top down singing Freddie Mercury

Waiting in the line at the DMV

“Just married” on the window

So glad that we could keep it simple

Then I whispered in your ear

I’m so glad we’re here

Dancing with our fears tonight



On a Midnight trip to Vegas

Just me and you baby

Throw the kids in the back

Of the pink Cadillac

And us in the bathroom changin’

Midnight trip to Vegas

Both our hearts are racin’

I’ll pick you up late

We don’t have to wait

Yeah let’s do something crazy



Woohoo woohoo woohoo ooo

Woohoo woohoo woohoo ooo



I always dreamed that I’d find somebody like you



What about a

Midnight trip to Vegas

Just me and you baby

Throw the kids in the back

Of the pink Cadillac

And us in the bathroom changing

Midnight trip to Vegas

Both our hearts are racin’

I’ll pick you up late

We don’t have to wait

Yeah let’s do something crazy



Woohoo woohoo woohoo ooo

Woohoo woohoo woohoo ooo

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

