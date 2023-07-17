Trouble in paradise? DDG’s “Famous” lyrics are putting him in hot water with Halle Bailey’s fans.

On July 14, 2023, the rapper released the song “Famous” which references a relationship with a celebrity. Many people took to social media to criticize the artist’s decision to release the song which may be about Halle’s rise to fame with The Little Mermaid live-action film.

The two were linked when they were seen together at an Usher concert in January 2022. Halle was actually a huge fan of DDG before they started dating when she told Essence in 2022, “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” she says. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.”

Initially, she lost contact with him, but all roads lead back to love. “I completely forgot about him,” Halle said. “But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”

They had their red carpet debut at the 2022 BET Awards and she starred in his music video for the song “If I Want You.” The couple was embroiled in a couple of cheating scandals that were proven false by the couple themselves.

“All these girls the same, ain’t no way,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. Fans and even Halle’s older sister Ski theorized the tweet could have been directed towards cheating, but the rapper clarified. “Nobody cheated on nobody btw. Don’t take my tweets too serious.”

After the rumors emerged, British Vogue said that she settled the problems with her boyfriend and she then talked about how it affected her outlook on life. “Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” she told the publication. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the centre of your world. I like all of the scary feelings that come with that. I like the suspense, the not knowing what’s going to happen, and I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood.”

So what exactly are DDG’s “Famous” lyrics about? Read more to find out.

What are DDG’s “Famous” lyrics about?

He raps, “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f— if that s— for promo / I don’t wanna see this s— no more.” It seemingly refers to Halle’s starring role in The Little Mermaid as Ariel and the friendship she has with her on-screen love interest Jonah Hauer-King who plays Prince Eric in the film.

The rapper also addressed some red carpet appearances between the co-stars. “Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no.” It also seems like he’s still jealous of what she’s doing even though she’s obviously acting. “When you leave the set, do y’all still text each other phone? / Just because they filmin’ it , it don’t mean that it ain’t wrong” Jonah Hauer-King has been in a relationship with Ellie Fenn since 2019 and his relationship with Halle is strictly platonic.

After the rap became viral, DDG threatened to delete the music video at 1 million views. Many fans came to Halle’s defense against the rapper’s actions. “DDG has done so many things to sabotage Halles career, especially during the Little Mermaid release. I knew he had deep, evil intentions when he leaked that video of Halle cursing. And it’s not to say that she can’t curse or doesn’t curse, but why put that video out there,” one user tweeted.

DDG “Famous” Lyrics

Here DDG’s “Famous” lyrics via Genius.

[Chorus]

Fall in love, I hate that shit

Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t fuck with relationships (Oh)

I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch (No)

I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic shit (Oh)

Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch

[Post-Chorus]

Fans all on my penis (Penis) too much stress, don’t need it (Don’t even need it)

If you see me tweet, don’t read it, I swear I’ll delete it (I will)

Sometimes I feel so defeated, broken hearts repeated (Oh)

Said “I love you”, did you mean it?

Why don’t I believe it?

[Verse 1]

I’m tryna figure out what we gon’ do

How we gon’ get to the top?

Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes

You know I love you a lot

I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo

I don’t wanna see this shit no more

Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no

I keep comin’ back

Wanna leave you but I’m too attached

Take you shoppin’, I’m thumbin’ through racks

Ain’t no limit, I’m spendin’ the max

All these niggas that be in your DM tryna tell you they proud

But them motherfuckers don’t even know you, so I wanna know how

But I know that’s just part of the game

All these industry niggas is lame

They just want you ’cause you got a name and because you the girl that I claim

All these motherfuckers all in my business

They be stressin’ me out on some real shit

I get so high, I can’t feel shit

I get so high

[Chorus]

Fall in love, I hate that shit

Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t fuck with relationships (Oh)

I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch (No)

I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic shit (Oh)

Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch

[Post-Chorus]

Fans all on my penis (Penis) too much stress, don’t need it (Don’t even need it)

If you see me tweet, don’t read it, I swear I’ll delete it (I will)

Sometimes I feel so defeated, broken hearts repeated (Oh)

Said “I love you”, did you mean it?

Why don’t I believe it?

[Verse 2]

I been so insecure that I be thinkin’ you really be fuckin’ niggas you in movies with

But on the internet, I just be coolin’ it, but in my head, a nigga really losin’ it

Gotta be payin’ good ’cause you keep doin’ it, I might just tweet somethin’ just to ruin it

I got a platform, I’m abusin’ it

It’s a couple things about your job I wanna know (I do)

When you shoot your movie, do these niggas turn you on? (On)

When you leave the set, do y’all still text each other phone? (Phone)

Just because they filmin’ it, it don’t mean that it ain’t wrong

[Chorus]

Fall in love, I hate that shit

Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t fuck with relationships (Oh)

I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch (No)

I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic shit (Oh)

Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch

[Post-Chorus]

Fans all on my penis (Penis) too much stress, don’t need it (Don’t even need it)

If you see me tweet, don’t read it, I swear I’ll delete it (I will)

Sometimes I feel so defeated, broken hearts repeated (Oh)

Said “I love you”, did you mean it?

Why don’t I believe it?

[Outro]

Oh-oh

Why don’t I believe it?

Oh, why don’t I believe it?

Why, why don’t I believe it?

Why don’t I believe it?

Why don’t I believe it?

It’s a couple things about your job I wanna know (I know, I know, I know, I know)

When you-when you shoot your movie, do these niggas turn you on? (On, on, on, on)

When you leave the set, do y’all still text each other phone? (Phone, phone, phone, phone)

Just because they filmin’ it , it don’t mean that it ain’t wrong (Ain’t wrong, ain’t wrong, ain’t wrong, ain’t wrong)

