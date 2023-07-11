All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer sales events are the perfect opportunity to make a big-ticket tech splurge so if you’ve been holding off, these AirPods Prime Day deals literally bring music to our ears.

AirPods—wireless Bluetooth earbuds—first launched in September 2016 and have since become Apple’s most popular accessory, with 14 to 16 million units sold each year. AirPods—which are estimated to be worth more than 60 percent of the companies on the Fortune 500—also make up an estimated 5 to 7 percent of Apple’s revenue. Since the success of AirPods, Apple has since launched other versions of the wireless earbuds, like AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which both offer noise-cancellation technology.

“These AirPods are amazing they automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward,” wrote one AirPods reviewer in 2019. “To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just say ‘Hey Siri” to activate your favorite personal assistant. Plus, when you’re on a call or talking to Siri, an additional accelerometer works with dual beamforming microphones to filter out background noise and ensure that your voice is transmitted with clarity and consistency.”

The review continued, “Additionally, they deliver five hours of listening time on a single charge, and they’re made to keep up with you thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. Just 15 minutes in this case gives you three hours of listening to time or up to two hours of talk time. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to buy.” We’ve put in the work so all you need to do is peruse the best AirPods Prime Day deals.

Best Airpods Prime Day 2023 Deals

Courtesy of Apple

For the best AirPods sales, look no further than Amazon, which has a current deal where the second generation of AirPods are on sale for just $89.99. The AirPods are $40 off from the model’s usual price of $129.99, that’s a saving of 30 percent.

These headphones are rated five stars with more than 400,000 reviews on Amazon. The deal is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for AirPods so it’s best to get them soon. Along with two classic white, second-generation AirPods (which offer high-quality sound and be voice-activated by Siri), the deal also comes with a charging case that provides more than 24 hours of listening.

One reviewer said: “I recently got my hands on the AirPods 1, and I must say, they have exceeded my expectations in every possible way. From the moment I opened the sleek white charging case, I knew I was in for a treat. These truly wireless earbuds have become an indispensable part of my daily routine, and here’s why they deserve a solid 5-star rating.”

They continued: “First and foremost, the sound quality of the AirPods 1 is exceptional. The audio is crisp, clear, and well-balanced across the entire frequency range. Whether I’m listening to my favorite tracks or engaging in video calls, the AirPods deliver an immersive and satisfying listening experience. The bass response is surprisingly punchy, and the vocals are rendered with impressive clarity.”

Courtesy of Apple

Listen to your favorite Spotify playlist while you’re walking to work, minus all of the honking cars and people talking to each other with the AirPods Pro . These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, but also transparency mode, so you really get the best of both worlds. The AirPods Pro additionally come with three different sizes of silicone tips, meaning you can pick the one that best fits your ears to avoid them falling out all the time. Make sure to grab your pair for 20 percent off while you can.

Courtesy of Apple

If you want one of the newest models of AirPods, Amazon also has a deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro with a charging case, for $139.99, which are $30 off of the usual price of $169.99. Unlike the models before it, the AirPods Pro 3rd generation offer active noise cancellation for immersive sound, as well as a transparency mode to also hear the world around you. The product—which are sweat and water-resistant and customizable for an all-day comfortable fit—also feature an adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes to music to one’s ears, as well as a force censor to allow users to easily control their entertainment, phone calls and more. But perhaps one of the best parts of the product is the MagSafe charging case that can hold a 24-hour charge. The item is rated almost five stars on Amazon with more than 7,000 reviews.

Image: Courtesy of Apple.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get Apple’s new AirPods Max over-ear headphones , Amazon’s deal may be that chance. The AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon for $449.99, which is $100 (or 18 percent) off of the regular price of $549. The AirPods Max, which launched in December 2020, reimagine over-ear headphones with dynamic, immersive high-fidelity audio. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max also offer active noise cancellation to block outside noise, as well as a transparency mode to allow some of that sound back in. The product—which features a knit-mesh canopy and memory-foam ear cushions—also feature spatial audio and dynamic head tracking for theater-like surround sound. The AirPods Max—which have a charge of 20 hours and come in colors like space gray, sky blue, green, pink and silver—also feature an ultra-low power mode to save battery and come with a slim smart case. The product is rated 4.5 stars with more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon.

AirPods Accessories Prime Day 2023 Deals

Courtesy of Apple

If you’re a fan of AirPods for their wireless convenience, you will be pleased to know that Amazon has a deal on the AirPods wireless charging case for $63.20. The item—which is a little over $40 (or 21 percent) off of the product’s regular price of $79.99—is rated almost five stars on Amazon with more than 70,000 reviews. This wireless charging case can deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals

