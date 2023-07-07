Taylor Swift is absolutely no stranger to writing songs about lovers and friends. So many Swifties are theorizing that “When Emma Falls In Love” by Taylor Swift Lyrics are about Emma Stone.

The “Love Story” singer announced the re-recording on her social media on May 5, 2023, in the middle of her Eras tour.” It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆),” she wrote. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Along with her re-recorded songs she released songs from the vault with special guests on them like Fall Out Boy and Paramore. “When Emma Falls In Love” debuted out of the vault as well.

So, is “When Emma Falls In Love” by Taylor Swift really about Emma Stone? Let’s examine.

Is “When Emma Falls In Love” by Taylor Swift lyrics about Emma Stone?

Is “When Emma Falls In Love” by Taylor Swift lyrics about Emma Stone? Fans definitely think so. Taylor Swift and Emma Stone are really close friends and Taylor has the habit of namedropping people she knows in songs (ie.) her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s children Betty and Inez).

“When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong,” she sings in the first verse. “She waits and takes her time / ‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.” This lyric could reference Emma Stone’s performance in Easy A where she sings Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocket Full of Sunshine.” There’s also a heap load of references to Emma having a good relationship with her mother, which IRL Emma Stone has as well when she would bring her mom to premieres in the early 2010s.

As one should do with Taylor Swift’s lyrics, fans presented all the evidence for this specific theory. “TAYLOR SWIFT SAID SHE’S THE KIND OF BOOK THAT YOU CAN’T PUT DOWN WHILE ANDREW GARFIELD ONCE SAID I’LL WRITE A BOOK ONE DAY ABOUT HOW I FEEL ABOUT EVERY ASPECT OF EMILY STONE. WHEN EMMA FALLS IN LOVE IS ABOUT STONEFIELD IS ABOUT EMMA STONE,” a Swiftie cried on Twitter. Another posted that it’s about Emma’s relationship with Succession‘s Kieran Culkin who she dated from 2010-2011.

In the original album notes, Swift wrote, “”Say it to them. Or say it to yourself in the mirror. Say it in a letter you’ll never send or in a book millions might read someday. I think you deserve to look back on your life without a chorus of resounding voices saying ‘I could’ve, but it’s too late now.'”

She continued, “There is a time for silence. There is a time waiting your turn. But if you know how you feel, and you so clearly know what you need to say, you’ll know it… I don’t think you should wait. I think you should speak now.”

Back in the early 2010s, Stone told MTV News that she wrote Swift “an emails aying I liked her music” and their friendship grew from there. “She’s so funny and she’s exactly who you think she is, and I love that,” she shared. When the Eras tour started, the Cruella actress was also in attendance of Swift’s first show.

“When Emma Falls In Love” by Taylor Swift Lyrics

Here are “When Emma Falls In Love” by Taylor Swift lyrics via Genius.

[Verse 1]

When Emma falls in love, she paces the floor

Closes the blinds and locks the door

When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom

Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong

She waits and takes her time

‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain

When Emma falls in love, I know

That boy will never be the same

[Chorus]

‘Cause she’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

[Verse 2]

When Emma falls in love, it’s all on her face

Hangs in the air like stars in outer space

When Emma falls in love, she disappears

And we all just laugh after seein’ it all these years

When Emma falls apart, it’s when she’s alone

She takes on the pain and bears it on her own

‘Cause when Emma falls in love, she’s in it for keeps

She won’t walk away unless she knows she absolutely has to leave

[Chorus]

And she’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

[Bridge]

Well, she’s so New York when she’s in L.A.​​

She won’t lose herself in love the way that I did

‘Cause she’ll call you out, she’ll put you in your place

When Emma falls in love, I’m learning

[Verse 3]

Emma met a boy with eyes like a man

Turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand

Now he’ll be her shelter when it rains

Little does he know, his whole world’s about to change

[Chorus]

‘Cause she’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

[Outro]

Yeah, between me and you, sometimes I wish I was her

