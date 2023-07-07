New era. Taylor Swift’s new lyrics to “Better than Revenge” has the Internet split. The singer reportedly changed the lyrics in her new re-recording for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The “Love Story” songstress announced the re-recording on her social media on May 5, 2023, in the middle of her Eras tour.” It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆),” she wrote. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

So more than a decade later, what are Taylor Swift’s new lyrics to “Better Than Revenge”? Read more to find out.

What are Taylor Swift’s new lyrics to “Better Than Revenge”?

What are Taylor Swift’s new lyrics to “Better Than Revenge”? The Midnights songwriter changed the line “She’s an actress but she’s better known for things she does on a mattress.” to “He’s a moth to the flame, while she’s holding the matches.”

The song is allegedly about Camilla Belle who dated Joe Jonas after Taylor did. Many critics took the line to be slut-shaming Belle. Upon years of reflection, she told The Guardian in 2014. “I was 18 when I wrote that,” she told the site. “That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realise no one take someone from you if they don’t want to leave.”

Years later, Taylor has the chance to undo what she wrote and change it into something more of her feminist image of today. Some Swifties are still holding onto the old lyrics for old nostalgia purposes. “gaslighting myself that better than revenge rumors are not true for my own mental sanity,” one person tweeted. “We just have to bully her into releasing Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version) (Slut Shaming Version) like she did with lana and snow on the beach,” another tweeted.

Taylor Swift “Better Than Revenge” (Taylor’s Version) lyrics

Here are Taylor Swift’s “Better Than Revenge” lyrics via Genius.

[Intro]

Now, go stand in the corner and think about what you did

Ha, time for a little revenge

[Verse 1]

The story starts when it was hot and it was summer, and

I had it all, I had him right there where I wanted him

She came along, got him alone, and let’s hear the applause

She took him faster than you can say “Sabotage”

I never saw it coming, wouldn’t have suspected it

I underestimated just who I was dealing with

She had to know the pain was beating on me like a drum

She underestimated just who she was stealing from

[Chorus]

She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think

She’s an actress, woah

He’s a moth to the flame while she’s holding the matches, woah

Soon, she’s gonna find stealing other people’s toys

On the playground won’t make you many friends

She should keep in mind, she should keep in mind

There is nothing I do better than revenge, ha

[Verse 2]

She looks at life like it’s a party and she’s on the list

She looks at me like I’m a trend and she’s so over it

I think her ever-present frown is a little troubling, and

She thinks I’m psycho ’cause I like to rhyme her name with things

But sophistication isn’t what you wear or who you know

Or pushing people down to get you where you wanna go

Oh, they didn’t teach you that in prep school so it’s up to me

But no amount of vintage dresses gives you dignity

(Think about what you did)

[Chorus]

She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think

She’s an actress, woah

She’s better known for the things that she does

On the mattress, woah

Soon, she’s gonna find stealing other people’s toys

On the playground won’t make you many friends

She should keep in mind, she should keep in mind

There is nothing I do better than revenge, ha

[Bridge]

I’m just another thing for you to roll your eyes at, honey

You might have him, but haven’t you heard?

I’m just another thing for you to roll your eyes at, honey

You might have him, but I always get the last word

Woah, woah-ah-oh

[Chorus]

She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think

She’s an actress, woah (She deserved it)

She’s better known for the things that she does

On the mattress, woah

Soon, she’s gonna find stealing other people’s toys

On the playground won’t make you many friends

She should keep in mind, she should keep in mind

There is nothing I do better than revenge

