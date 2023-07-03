All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get into it, yuh. Doja Cat tickets are selling out really quickly and you should grab them before they’re gone!

The 27-year-old musician announced her first arena tour The Scarlet Tour on June 23, 2023. October 31 in San Francisco, California and wraps up on December 13, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Special guests who will open the tour include Doechii and Ice Spice. Right before she announced her tour, the “Woman” singer released her new single “Attention,” where she rapped about leaving her opening spot on The Weeknd’s stadium tour: “My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’/I could’ve been an opener, I redirect the bookin’.”

In an interview with Time, she talked about how the Internet became her overall inspiration. “I grew up on the internet, constantly available to people, and I put myself there,” Doja told the magazine. “I’ve kind of become addicted to it. I think a lot of us are, but it’s become part of my career.” She continued, “I am very impulsive. And I see it as a form of entertainment for the people that are reading it and watching it. And I’m also entertained,” Doja says. “Social media has been a really big part of what I do. I’m just learning to control how much I put out, and the way that I put those things out.”

So how can you see Doja Cat IRL and for a discount? Read on below to find out.

How to get Doja Cat Tickets

Where can fans buy Doja Ca tickets to her The Scarlet Tour shows? Doja Cat tickets for the North American leg of her tour went on sale in June 2023 and sold out immediately. While Doja Cat tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Doja Cat Tickets” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Doja Cat” Filter by City to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour!

Visit TicketSmarter.com and search for “Doja Cat” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for Doja Cat. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice with your preferred location. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour!

Here are Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour dates.

October 31, 2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

November 2, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

November 3, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

November 5, 2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

November 6, 2023 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

November 8, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

November 10, 2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

November 13, 2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

November 15, 2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

November 16, 2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

November 19, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

November 21, 2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

November 24, 2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

November 26, 2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

November 27, 2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

November 29, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

November30, 2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

December 2, 2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

December 4, 2023 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

December 7, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

December 8, 2023 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

December 10, 2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

December 11, 2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

December 13, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour Setlist

Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour setlist hasn’t been released yet. Since this is her first headlining tour, her set will be more elaborate than her festival or special performance sets. Here’s a setlist from her JBL Fest set from September 28, 2022.



Options Up And Down Get Into It (Yuh) Juicy Say So Bottom Bitch Why Why Shine Streets You Right Need to Know Tia Tamera Ain’t Shit Like That Kiss Me More

Doja Cat tickets to the Scarlet Tour are on sale Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats. Use Code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off of orders of $200.

