Livies rise up! Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts is available for pre-order TODAY. The multi-Grammy award-winning singer is releasing some very special vinyls and CDs for her sophomore album.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Olivia said in a press release about her new album. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.” Her new single “vampire” was released on June 30, 2023.

The Guts Target Exclusive CD and vinyl comes in alternate album art with the singer posed on a bed with her sticking her legs and a pair of Converse up on the wall. It also comes with a free poster to channel all those emotions she sings back in her latest music drop. Did we mention that the CD is on sale too?

Rodrigo has been teasing new music since 2022 and Guts is just the latest. She talked to Billboard extensively about her songwriting process when she was awarded Billboard Woman Of The Year. In fact, she’s been preparing for it ever since the release of Sour. “I have a title for my next album and a few songs,” she told the site. “It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

Will Olivia Rodrigo’s next album Guts include bonus tracks? Sour was sweet in terms of the number of tracks, with only eleven songs listed. “I chose not to do any bonus tracks or special editions because Sour just felt like such a distinct era in my life, and I felt like I wanted to give the songs and album time to breathe,” she recounted. “And yeah, I’m excited to create a new era of my music. I really like the way the album existed as a body of work.”

She’s also working with her number one collaborator Daniel Nigro for her next era and album Guts. “I absolutely love working with Dan. We have such a good groove together. We are always sharing ideas back and forth and have been carving out time to work together in the studio. The craziness of Sour being out in the world was something that really only Dan and I could relate to, and I think that has brought us closer together. I trust him so much and really enjoy the music we’ve been making.”

Though the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress launched into musical pop stardom, she’ll always go back to her roots and her feelings. “It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received. I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else.”

As for the surrounding topics on her new album, Rodrigo assured that she was done being “sad.” “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour,” she told Elle. I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more. I’m really stoked for that.”

